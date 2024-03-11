header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 11
1890 - Castaic Range War: Landowner William Chormicle brought to L.A. to stand trial for double murder [story]
Willliam Chormicle
American Red Cross Announces SCV Spring Blood Drives
| Monday, Mar 11, 2024
Blood Drives

As spring approaches, the American Red Cross urges donors to give blood or platelets now to continue to strengthen the national blood supply. People of all blood types – especially those with type O blood – are critical to ensuring hospitals can meet the daily demand for lifesaving transfusions.

During Red Cross Month in March, the Red Cross celebrates the volunteers and blood and platelet donors who are critical to ensuring those in need receive relief and care. Help can’t wait – to book a time to give, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS. As a thank-you, all who come to give by March 24 will get a $10 e-gift card to a pet supply merchant of choice, plus a chance to win one of five $3,000 gift cards. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Pets for details.

Additionally, the Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures to celebrate the epic new film, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and to invite donors to rise together and give blood. When donors share their strength by giving March 25-April 7, they’ll get an exclusive Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.  2024 Legendary and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved Godzilla TM and TOHO CO., Ltd.

Upcoming Santa Clarita Valley blood donation opportunities March 11-31:

Acton
3/28/2024: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Acton Agua Dulce Library, 33792 Crown Valley Rd.
Agua Dulce
3/20/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Agua Dulce Women’s Club, 33201 Agua Dulce Canyon Rd.
Canyon Country
3/19/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., College of the Canyons, 17200 Sierra Highway
Newhall
3/17/2024: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., The Sanctuary Church, 26444 Friendly Valley Pkwy.
Santa Clarita
3/13/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks
3/17/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Rd.
3/20/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks
3/20/2024: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Rd.
3/23/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks
3/24/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Rd.
3/25/2024: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Rd.
3/27/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks
3/29/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Crossroads Community Church Valencia, 25300 Rye Canyon Rd.
3/29/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Santa Clarita Sports Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway
Stevenson Ranch
3/28/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., 360 Executive Suites – Conference room, 25101 The Old Rd.
Valencia
3/13/2024: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd.
3/14/2024: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd.
3/21/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 27710 The Old Rd.
3/21/2024: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 27710 The Old Rd.
How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify your impact − volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

About the American Red Cross:
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org/la or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCrossLA.

 
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
COC Construction Tech Program Awarded $50K DEWALT Grant
Monday, Mar 11, 2024
COC Construction Tech Program Awarded $50K DEWALT Grant
College of the Canyons has received a $50,000 DEWALT Grow the Trades Grant to continue supporting the college’s construction technology program.
FULL STORY...
American Red Cross Announces SCV Spring Blood Drives
Monday, Mar 11, 2024
American Red Cross Announces SCV Spring Blood Drives
FULL STORY...
March 13: Hart District Slated to Address Personnel Changes
Monday, Mar 11, 2024
March 13: Hart District Slated to Address Personnel Changes
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, March 13, beginning with closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Mustangs’ Outdoor Track Season Opens at Oxy
The track teams at The Master's University hit seven national qualifying marks and numerous personal bests in their outdoor track opener at the Oxy Distance Carnival Saturday.
Mustangs’ Outdoor Track Season Opens at Oxy
COC Construction Tech Program Awarded $50K DEWALT Grant
College of the Canyons has received a $50,000 DEWALT Grow the Trades Grant to continue supporting the college’s construction technology program.
COC Construction Tech Program Awarded $50K DEWALT Grant
Ken Striplin | SENSES Block Party Series Returns
If you’re looking for local delicious food and drinks, live music and engaging activities that stimulate all your senses, then look no further.
Ken Striplin | SENSES Block Party Series Returns
March 13: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a closed session meeting Wednesday, March 13, beginning at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by a business meeting at 5 p.m.
March 13: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
March 14: Castaic Union Regular Board Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, March 14, at 6 p.m.
March 14: Castaic Union Regular Board Meeting
Nine Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 11 - Sunday, March 17.
Nine Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
March 13: Hart District Slated to Address Personnel Changes
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, March 13, beginning with closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
March 13: Hart District Slated to Address Personnel Changes
March 12: Saugus Union Scheduled to Discuss Staff Changes
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, March 12, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
March 12: Saugus Union Scheduled to Discuss Staff Changes
Santa Clarita PhD Student Earns 2024 Forbes Woman Africa Award
Santa Clarita PhD student Zuriel Oduwole, 21, was presented with the Forbes Woman Africa Award 2024 a day after leading a panel of leaders at a conference in Johannesburg, South Africa for female executives.
Santa Clarita PhD Student Earns 2024 Forbes Woman Africa Award
Today in SCV History (March 11)
1890 - Castaic Range War: Landowner William Chormicle brought to L.A. to stand trial for double murder [story]
Willliam Chormicle
Today in SCV History (March 10)
2012 - John Hobbs, Hart Class of 1968, inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame [story]
John Hobbs
Today in SCV History (March 9)
1842 - Francisco Lopez makes California's first documented gold discovery in Placerita Canyon [story]
Lopez
Kathryn Barger | Helping Homeowners Keep Home Insurance
It’s no secret that insurance providers have become more conservative because of increased wildfire threats across our county and state. As a result, homeowners are put in a tough position: pay higher premiums and comply with varied, costly and inconsistent mitigation requirements or lose your insurance.
Kathryn Barger | Helping Homeowners Keep Home Insurance
March 17: Community Drum Circle at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
The Placerita Canyon Natural Area State Park will host a Community Drum Circle on Sunday March 17. Become one with the rhythms of nature during this free, family friendly event.
March 17: Community Drum Circle at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
March 27: Holiday Home Tour Fashion Show, Luncheon
The annual Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Holiday Home Tour 2024 Fashion Show and Luncheon will be held Wednesday, March 27, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
March 27: Holiday Home Tour Fashion Show, Luncheon
NASA Rover Gets a Santa Clarita Shakeout
A small Moon-bound rover is clamped to a special "shaker table" that vibrates intensely to make sure the hardware will survive the jarring rocket ride out of Earth's atmosphere
NASA Rover Gets a Santa Clarita Shakeout
March 12: City Council to Consider Increasing Monthly Salary
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday, March 12 at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by the city council's regular meeting at 6 p.m.
March 12: City Council to Consider Increasing Monthly Salary
March 15: VIA Hosts Human Resources Luncheon
Join the Valley Industry Association at its March luncheon and delve into the intricacies of Human Resources at “HR: Navigating Best Practices in the SCV’s Dynamic Industries.”
March 15: VIA Hosts Human Resources Luncheon
Volunteers Needed for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, Registration Now Open
Roll up your sleeves and dust off those boots! The 28th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, is back in town and the city of Santa Clarita is looking for volunteers to assist with different activities during the event.
Volunteers Needed for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, Registration Now Open
Today in SCV History (March 8)
1913 - Castaic Range War: Chromicle ally Billy Rose shoots, wounds landowner William W. Jenkins [story]
Bill Jenkins
Mustangs Celebrate Best Opening Day Ever at NAIA Swim Nationals
Three relay teams from The Master's University made the podium on the first night of competition Wednesday at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Swim & Dive National Championships in Columbus, Ga.
Mustangs Celebrate Best Opening Day Ever at NAIA Swim Nationals
Mustangs Sweep Cougars in Three Sets
The Master's University men's volleyball team, now ranked No. 2 in the nation according to Wednesday's NAIA Men's Volleyball Top 15 poll, knocked off the No. 11 Saint Xavier (IL) Cougars 25-18, 25-22, 25-13 Wednesday night in The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Sweep Cougars in Three Sets
CSUN Muslim Community Comes Together for Ramadan
Ramadan, the ninth and most sacred month of the Islamic calendar, is approaching for more than 1 billion Muslims worldwide.
CSUN Muslim Community Comes Together for Ramadan
SCVNews.com