Feb. 29: Crosspoint SCV Hosting Community Blood Drive

Crosspoint Community Church in Santa Clarita is hosting its first quarterly Red Cross Blood drive of 2024 Thursday, Feb. 29, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The blood drive will take place at Crosspoint Community Church, which is located at 23415 Cinema Drive in Valencia.

For appointment times, click [here] and type in 91355 for the zip code. Scroll down the list until you find the location and date.

Make this Valentine’s Day the one you give the gift of life. Your donation could save up to three lives.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...