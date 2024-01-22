Feb. 29: Crosspoint SCV Hosting Community Blood Drive

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vanessa Zavala connected on seven three-pointers to finish with a season-high 23 points as four Lady Cougars players ended in double figures, helping College of the Canyons pick up a thrilling 68-67 conference victory at the Cougar Cage on Saturday night.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of 13 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 22 - Sunday, Jan. 28.
|
|
As we welcome the new year, I am excited to update our residents on the renovations at the Valencia Community Center located at Summit Park.
|
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Jan. 23, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
|
The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians released Monday the Tribal Climate Resiliency Plan, a blueprint for addressing climate in tribal territory.
|
The Castaic Union School District is proud to announce that the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program is now accepting applications.
|
ARTree Community Arts Center is pleased to be contributing another community art project to Santa Clarita!
|
SCV Water recently launched its Water Champions program, which focuses on supporting businesses within the SCV Water service area by providing programs and resources to use water efficiently.
|
Crosspoint Community Church in Santa Clarita is hosting its first quarterly Red Cross Blood drive of 2024 Thursday, Feb. 29, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
|
1914
- Signal newspaper owner-editor Scott Newhall born in San Francisco [story
]
|
1993
- Hart High grad Dee Dee Myers (1979) becomes first female White House press secretary [story
]
|
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that Saugus High School has earned the College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for achieving high female representation in AP Computer Science A. Schools honored with the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award have expanded girls’ access in AP computer science courses.
|
Los Angeles County Public Works is closely monitoring two storms forecast to reach the southland and last into early next week. Residents should expect light, periodic showers followed by a more intense system bringing heavier rain and possible isolated thunderstorms on Sunday night through Monday.
|
In a boost for electric vehicle reliability, the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Caltrans more than $63 million in federal funds to fix and install more than 1,000 chargers at 300 sites statewide.
|
The Santa Clarita city council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 249 new laboratory confirmed cases and two new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
|
The Canyon Theatre Guild opens its next production, "The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On" Saturday, Jan. 20. The show will run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 24.
|
Got textiles or unwanted clothing unsuitable for donation? Drop off all unwanted clothing or textiles at H&M in the Valencia Town Center Mall.
|
The board of directors of Circle of Hope, Inc. is currently looking to hire a new executive director. Circle of Hope is a Santa Clarita Valley 501(C)(3) nonprofit that provides emotional, educational and financial assistance, as well as supportive wellness therapies, to the SCV cancer community.
|
Do you have a passion for swimming, customer service and working with the community? If you do, consider applying to become a lifeguard with the city of Santa Clarita! Join us in February for swim tests and interviews.
|
With rain in the forecast later this month, the Los Angeles County Fire Department wants to ensure residents are prepared for potential flooding.
|
1967
- Original airing of Star Trek "Arena" Episode: Kirk battles the Gorn commander (Saugus resident Bobby Clark) at Vasquez Rocks [watch
]
|
In Santa Clarita, art is not just something to admire from a distance, but an immersive experience that captivates residents and visitors in several ways.
