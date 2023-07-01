Elks Celebrate Flag Day With Historical Presentation

The state champion ritual team of Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 presented their annual Flag Day Ceremony on June 9, the Friday closest to Flag Day on June 14. During the event attendees learned the history of the flag of the United States of America.

The Young Marines and Boy Scout Troop 583 presented each flag as described by the officers, from inception to the stars and stripes of today.

This presentation was followed by a ceremony showing how to properly dispose of worn and tattered flags that have flown graciously in the community and are ready to be retired.

During the presentation attendees learned many historical facts about flags and flags of the United States including:

— Carrying banners has been a custom among all peoples throughout the ages which usually contain some concept of life or government of those who fashion them.

— The evolution of the American flag marks the progression of the government of the American people from the landing of the Pilgrims in 1620 until 1775 with the flag of England. The Revolutionary War began April 19, 1775 and ended Sept. 3, 1783, and the colonists began to shape their own banner or flag.

— The Pine Flag was adopted for all colonial vessels and was the banner carried by the continental forces in the Battle of Bunker Hill. The Southern colonies used the Snake Flag from 1776 to 1777.

— The Continental Congress appointed a committee in the latter part of 1775 to consider the question of a single flag for the 13 colonies. The committee recommended a design of 13 alternate stripes of red and white; an azure field in the upper corner contained the red cross of St. George and the white cross of St. Andres. John Paul Jones, senior lieutenant of the flag ship “Alfred,” hoisted this flag to the masthead on Dec. 3, 1775. One month later it was raised over the headquarters of General Washington at Cambridge, Mass., in compliment to the United Colonies.

— This flag, called The Continental Colors and The Grand Union, was never carried by Continental land forces and was used only by the navy. It was the first American Flag to receive a salute of honor – 11 guns from the Fort of Orange in the Dutch West Indies.

— In response to a general demand for a banner more representative of the country on June 14, 1777 Congress stated “That the flag of the United States shall be 13 stripes of alternating red and white and the union be 13 stars, white on a blue field, representing a new constellation.”

— It is generally believed that in May or June 1776, George Washington, Robert Morris and George Ross commissioned Betsy Ross, a Philadelphia Quakeress, to make a flag from a rough design that was provided. Supposedly, she suggested that the stars should have five points rather than six.

— This starry banner was flown at Fort Stanwix (then Fort Schuyler) near Rome, N.Y. on Aug. 3, 1777 and was under fire three days later during a British attack.

— The first official salute to the stars and stripes on Feb. 14, 1778 was made by France, when the “Ranger” under command of John Paul Jones was saluted by the French fleet on the French coast. This flag was made by young women of Portsmouth, N.H., from stripes of their best colored silk dresses and the white wedding gown of a recent bride. It is said this same flag was flown by Jones’ ship, the “Bon Homme Richard,” in its fight by moonlight, upon the high seas with the British frigate “Serapis” in 1779.

— The original stars and stripes represented the original 13 colonies. In 1796, two additional stars and stripes were added to represent the admission of Vermont and Kentucky to the Union.

— The War of 1812 was fought under this banner. The sight of it flying over Fort McHenry on Sept. 14, 1814, inspired Francis Scott Key to write what became our national anthem “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

— On April 14, 1818, Congress adopted a resolution that on and after July 4, 1818, the number of stripes should be 13 and a blue field should carry one star for each of the 20 states in the union; a new star would be added for each state admitted thereafter.

— Since 1918, the flag design has not changed except that 28 new stars were added before July 4, 1912.

— This flag of 48 stars flew over the nation for 47 years until just before the Vietnam War. On July 4, 1959, a star was added for Alaska, the first non-connected state, a year later, Hawaii, an island state, added the 50th star.

For more information about Elks Lodge 2379, their programs and projects, contact the Lodge office at (661) 251-1500 (10 a.m. – 1 p.m. weekdays) or visit www.scelks2379.org.

