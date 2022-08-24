Oct. 8: Santa Clarita Elks Celebrate Veterans, First Responders Appreciation Day

Express your gratitude for veterans and first responders at the free Veterans and First Responders Appreciation Day on Saturday, Oct, 8. The event is sponsored by the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 and Los Angeles County Chapter, Marines & Corpsmen Association.

Visit and say thanks in person to active duty soldiers, sailors, marines, airmen, firefighters, deputy sheriffs, police officers and emergency medical technicians and paramedics.

Attendees will also be treated to many more surprises and exciting special guests, including the United States Marine Corps Mounted Guard, who may be recognized from their annual appearances in the Rose Parade on New Years Day.

While honoring and showing appreciation for veterans and first responders, attendees can enjoy food and drinks, including kettle corn, shave ice and soft drinks. Adult libations will also be available for a nominal fee, for those who wish to celebrate the day with a little extra fun.

“We at the Elks Lodge are proud to host this special day to show our appreciation to our Veterans and First Responders,” said Jeannette Fisher, Elks Veterans Committee Co-Chair. “Come and say hello and say thanks to them in person.”

Additionally, the Elks Lodge will be open for the public to see and learn more about what the Elks have to offer to members and the community.

This free, fun and memorable event will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge located at 17766 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.

Learn more about the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge and stay up-to-date with their upcoming events by visiting their website here.

