‘Elsmere Fire’ Breaks Out Near Newhall Avenue and Highway 14

Los Angeles County and Angeles National Forest firefighters are battling a brushfire, dubbed the Elsmere Fire, that broke out near Newhall Avenue and Highway 14 in Newhall early Monday afternoon.

Initial reports estimated the fire was burning about 100 acres. The LACoFD Incident Commander reported the fire has spotted across Highway 14.

By 3:02 p.m., the size of the blaze had grown to 200 acres, with the potential to reach 500 acres. It was 0% contained.

Mandatory evacuations were being called between Dockweiler Drive and Newhall Avenue Valle Del Oro, according to a tweet from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 2:12 p.m., but the order was rescinded less than an hour later.

“There is (also) an evacuation warning for the neighborhood just north,” said Kathyrn Barger, L.A. County Supervisor for the 5th District, in a tweet at 2:30 p.m.

As of 2:25, a third-alarm response had been requested, according to city of Santa Clarita officials who warned residents to stay out of the area.

At about 2:30 p.m., National Forest officials said the agency was freeing up resources from the Dam and Castaic fires to head to the Elsmere incident.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported at 2:30 that it is sending “mutual aid.”

A SigAlert was called and all northbound lanes of Highway 14 closed at Newhall Avenue as of 2:30 p.m.

All southbound lanes were closed at Golden Valley as of about 2:45 p.m.

“Control objectives are to hold the fire South of Golden Valley Rd and to defend the oil fields,” LACoFD tweeted at 3:02.

There is a hard closure of Highway 14 at the Interstate 5/14 Newhall Pass interchange north to Golden Valley Road due to zero visibility due to heavy smoke, which wafted west across the SCV.

Firefighters on the ground were being aided by water-dropping helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft.

This is a breaking story; more information will be added as it becomes available.