Smoke from ‘Lake Fire’ in Lake Hughes Visible in Santa Clarita

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020

By Caleb Lunetta | The Signal

A plume of smoke visible on what appears to be the north end of the Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday afternoon is the result of a fire in Lake Hughes.

Dubbed the Lake Fire, the blaze was first reported near the intersection of Lake Hughes Road and Elizabeth Lake Road at 3:41 p.m.

Within 15 minutes of the original report of a fire, the blaze — burning uphill in a southwest direction — the fire had reportedly grown to 50-acres.

Angeles National Forest firefighters began a second-alarm response just after 4 p.m.

No structures are threatened, and the fire is located more than 20 miles to the north of the city of Santa Clarita.

lake fire

A plume of smoke from the Lake Fire in Lake Hughes was visible from Carol Court and Agajanian in Saugus on Wednesday, August 12. | Photo: Pearl Obispo / SCVTV.

 

