header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
44°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 9
1898 - Actress Winifred Westover born in Oakland; estranged wife of William S. Hart & mother of his son. [story]
Winifred Westover
EPA Responds to Petitions to Address Harmful Emissions from Locomotives
| Wednesday, Nov 9, 2022
Water drop


The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced it is responding to petitions from the California Air Resources Board, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, and the California Air Pollution Control Officers Association to address harmful nitrogen oxide and particulate matter emissions from locomotives.

As part of EPA’s response to these petitions, the Agency is taking immediate steps to develop options and recommendations to address pollution from new locomotives as well as those already operating in communities nationwide.

“Locomotives remain a significant source of emissions, often disproportionately impacting the health of communities that are located near railyards and ports,” said Joseph Goffman, Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for EPA’s Office of Air and Radiation. “EPA’s response reflects a commitment to deliver significant and needed public health benefits for underserved communities across the country that are overburdened by higher levels of diesel exhaust.”

“I’m proud to help lead the charge in California to defend our nationally leading clean air protections and reduce vehicle emissions,” Senator Alex Padilla said. “But EPA must also do their part by regulating emissions from locomotives nationwide. That’s why I’m grateful to EPA for heeding my calls and those from California’s air pollution agencies. Workers and neighborhoods near ports and industrial rail yards have been subject to increased air pollution from locomotives for decades, facing higher instances of respiratory illnesses and premature death. Thanks to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the time to make a generational investment in transitioning to cleaner locomotives is now.”

Additionally, EPA plans to propose revisions to existing locomotive preemption regulations to ensure they don’t inappropriately limit California’s and other states’ authorities under the Clean Air Act to address their air quality issues.

Further, EPA has formed a rail study team to evaluate how best to address air pollutant emissions from the locomotive sector.

In the coming months, this team will collect information and evaluate the following:

-a range of technologies that may be available to further reduce locomotive emissions;

-policy options to accelerate locomotive fleet turnover to newer, cleaner technology;

-policy options to ensure that remanufactured locomotives are as clean as possible;

-engagement with partners, such as state, non-governmental organizations, environmental justice organizations, and industry stakeholders, to gather input as needed to inform the required evaluations.

Additionally, the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act provides an enormous opportunity in the locomotive space. This funding accelerates the transition to a zero emissions future by providing funding opportunities in so many subsectors of transportation. EPA will explore opportunities to leverage these historic resources moving forward.

Diesel emissions contribute to concentrations of ozone and PM2.5 and their resulting health effects, which include premature death, respiratory illness (including childhood asthma), and cardiovascular problems. Diesel emission reductions from locomotives would improve health and air quality for communities across the country, including those already overburdened by pollution from freight transportation.

Learn more and view EPA’s official petition response.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Preliminary Estimate of Outstanding Ballots Left to be Processed in 2022 General Election
Wednesday, Nov 9, 2022
Preliminary Estimate of Outstanding Ballots Left to be Processed in 2022 General Election
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced the preliminary estimate of outstanding ballots left to be processed in the 2022 General Election.
FULL STORY...
SCV Water Valley Center Well Water Treatment Facility Now Open
Wednesday, Nov 9, 2022
SCV Water Valley Center Well Water Treatment Facility Now Open
SCV Water’s Board of Directors, staff and community members gathered today for the Valley Center Well Water Treatment Facility ribbon-cutting.
FULL STORY...
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Cases Continue To Rise
Wednesday, Nov 9, 2022
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Cases Continue To Rise
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday no additional deaths and 70 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of 10 new deaths and 1,662 new cases countywide.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Preliminary Estimate of Outstanding Ballots Left to be Processed in 2022 General Election
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced the preliminary estimate of outstanding ballots left to be processed in the 2022 General Election.
Preliminary Estimate of Outstanding Ballots Left to be Processed in 2022 General Election
SCV Water Valley Center Well Water Treatment Facility Now Open
SCV Water’s Board of Directors, staff and community members gathered today for the Valley Center Well Water Treatment Facility ribbon-cutting.
SCV Water Valley Center Well Water Treatment Facility Now Open
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Cases Continue To Rise
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday no additional deaths and 70 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of 10 new deaths and 1,662 new cases countywide.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Cases Continue To Rise
EPA Responds to Petitions to Address Harmful Emissions from Locomotives
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced it is responding to petitions from the California Air Resources Board, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, and the California Air Pollution Control Officers Association to address harmful nitrogen oxide and particulate matter emissions from locomotives.
EPA Responds to Petitions to Address Harmful Emissions from Locomotives
Nov. 10: Soundcheck Presents Performances from Picture Naomi, KNOPF
SCVTV is excited to present a brand new episode of Soundcheck, featuring original songs from the alternative rock group Picture Naomi, and from blues and rock artist KNOPF, airing Thursday, November 10 at 4 p.m.
Nov. 10: Soundcheck Presents Performances from Picture Naomi, KNOPF
SCV Chamber Invites Members To Join a Business Council
The SCV Chamber’s Business Councils provide a channel for members to be actively involved in discussing issues, solving problems and implementing special projects and events.
SCV Chamber Invites Members To Join a Business Council
Nov. 16: Water Matters Event Teaches Lawn Replacement
Ready to make the leap from a thirsty lawn to a thriving landscape? SCV Water wants to show you how.
Nov. 16: Water Matters Event Teaches Lawn Replacement
L.A. County Launches New Business and Workforce Assistance Programs
The Department of Economic Opportunity is gearing up to publicly launch and start outreach on several American Rescue Plan funded opportunities for small businesses and job seekers in L.A. County.
L.A. County Launches New Business and Workforce Assistance Programs
County Shares Plan For Homeless Initiative Spending
After extensive community and stakeholder engagement, the Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative shared its $598.4 million draft funding recommendations for fiscal year 2023-24.
County Shares Plan For Homeless Initiative Spending
CDPH Urges Californians to Take Preventative Measures to Stay Healthy this Winter
 As we enter winter and the holiday season, the California Department of Public Health urges Californians to protect themselves and their families against many circulating viruses this holiday season, including the flu, COVID-19, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus.
CDPH Urges Californians to Take Preventative Measures to Stay Healthy this Winter
Today in SCV History (Nov. 9)
1898 - Actress Winifred Westover born in Oakland; estranged wife of William S. Hart & mother of his son. [story]
Winifred Westover
L.A. County Hiring Lake Lifeguards
Los Angeles County Aquatics is hiring!
L.A. County Hiring Lake Lifeguards
Nov. 17: Children’s Bureau Foster, Foster-Adopt Online Orientation
Every year, November is recognized as National Adoption Month, which brings awareness to the thousands of children in our community awaiting permanent families.
Nov. 17: Children’s Bureau Foster, Foster-Adopt Online Orientation
City Reminding Residents Benefits of Capturing Storm Water
Like other regions in California, the Santa Clarita Valley navigates an array of complex water challenges such as keeping water clean from pollution, dependence on imported water to meet supply demands and how to deal with frequent and severe droughts.
City Reminding Residents Benefits of Capturing Storm Water
Jimmy Kimmel Returning as Oscars Host
Emmy Award-winning late-night talk show host and producer Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the 95th Oscars, executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner announced Monday.
Jimmy Kimmel Returning as Oscars Host
SCAA Releases Statement Regarding Cancellation of 2022 Art Classic
The Santa Clarita Artists Association's annual Art Classic will not take place in 2022
SCAA Releases Statement Regarding Cancellation of 2022 Art Classic
Jan. 23: Artist Vickie Pellouchoud to Demonstrate Oil at SCAA
Artist Vickie Pellouchoud will demonstrate oil at the Jan. 23, 2023 meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association
Jan. 23: Artist Vickie Pellouchoud to Demonstrate Oil at SCAA
Dustin Lynch Headlining Santa Clarita’s Inaugural Boots in the Park
Activated Events is excited to announce the fresh, new lineup of Boots in the Park with headliner, Dustin Lynch and special guests Chris Lane, Tyler Hubbard, Ingrid Andress, Chase Matthew and Joe Peters, which will take place Saturday, March 4, at Central Park.
Dustin Lynch Headlining Santa Clarita’s Inaugural Boots in the Park
Nov. 18-19: Mission Opera Presenting ‘Roméo et Juliette’
Mission Opera and Valley Opera & Performing Arts are presenting "Roméo et Juliette" by Charles Gounod based on the famous immortal love story by William Shakespeare on Nov. 18 and 19, at 7:30 p.m., at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
Nov. 18-19: Mission Opera Presenting ‘Roméo et Juliette’
Beach Water Use Warning Issued for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to possible contamination caused by storm drain discharge.
Beach Water Use Warning Issued for L.A. County Beaches
Tuesday COVID Roundup: No New SCV Deaths; 51 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday no additional deaths and 51 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of eight new deaths and 1,433 new cases countywide.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: No New SCV Deaths; 51 New Cases
CHP Receiving Additional Resources to Combat Speed, Aggressive Driving
Speed and aggressive driving continue to be a major concern on California roadways, and the California Highway Patrol is receiving additional resources to combat these dangerous driving behaviors statewide.
CHP Receiving Additional Resources to Combat Speed, Aggressive Driving
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: