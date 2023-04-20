header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
75°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 20
1874 - First train out of L.A. to reach new town of San Fernando; Newhall 2 years later [story]
train tunnel
EPA Seeks to Outlaw Industrial Cleaner
| Thursday, Apr 20, 2023

EPA LogoWASHINGTON – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday the latest action to protect public health under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), proposing a ban on most uses of methylene chloride, a dangerous chemical known to cause serious health risks and even death. Today’s proposal would protect people from these risks while allowing for some uses to continue only where strict workplace controls could be implemented to minimize exposures to workers. Methylene chloride is the second chemical to undergo risk management under the reformed process created by the 2016 Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act, following agency proposed actions to protect people from asbestos exposure last year.

“The science on methylene chloride is clear, exposure can lead to severe health impacts and even death, a reality for far too many families who have lost loved ones due to acute poisoning,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “That’s why EPA is taking action, proposing to ban most uses of this chemical and reduce exposures in all other scenarios by implementing more stringent workplace controls to protect worker health. This historic proposed ban demonstrates significant progress in our work to implement new chemical safety protections and take long-overdue actions to better protect public health.”

Since 1980, at least 85 people have died from acute exposure to methylene chloride, largely workers engaged in home renovation contracting work and even, in some cases, while fully trained and equipped with personal protective equipment. Many more have experienced severe and long-lasting health impacts, including certain cancers. Still, use of methylene chloride has remained widespread, even after EPA banned one consumer use in 2019. Methylene chloride is used in a variety of ways including consumer uses such as aerosol degreasers and brush cleaners for paints and coatings, commercial applications such as adhesives and sealants, and in industrial settings for making other chemicals. For example, methylene chloride is used as a chemical intermediate in the production of hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) 32, which is used in refrigerant blends developed to replace substances with higher global warming potential.

“(Today), the Environmental Protection Agency is finally proposing to ban the use of methylene chloride that killed my son Kevin,” said Wendy Hartley, the mother of Kevin Hartley. “No mother should have to face that. The EPA is proposing to ban its use as a commercial bathtub stripper once and for all, and I urge the agency to quickly finalize the rule and make sure no other mother has to go through what I did.”

EPA’s unreasonable risk determination for methylene chloride was driven by risks associated with workers, occupational non-users (workers nearby but not in direct contact with this chemical), consumers and those in close proximity to a consumer use. EPA identified risks for adverse human health effects, including neurotoxicity, liver effects, and cancer from inhalation and dermal exposures to methylene chloride.

EPA’s proposed risk management rule would rapidly phase down manufacturing, processing and distribution of methylene chloride for all consumer uses and most industrial and commercial uses, most of which would be fully implemented in 15 months. For most of the uses of methylene chloride that EPA is proposing to prohibit, EPA’s analysis found that alternative products with similar costs and efficacy to methylene chloride products are generally available.

“Today, EPA took an important step forward in meeting its obligations under the Toxics Substances Control Act by proposing to limit commercial uses of methylene chloride—a chemical linked to serious health risks,” said Senator Tom Carper, Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. “This science-based proposal is exactly the kind of common sense protection that Congress envisioned when we passed the Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act nearly 7 years ago. I applaud the Biden Administration’s commitment to prioritizing the safety of our workers, families and communities, and I am committed to ensuring EPA has the necessary resources to continue reviewing chemicals that pose the greatest risk to human health.”

For the industrial manufacturing, industrial processing, and federal uses that EPA is not proposing to prohibit, EPA is proposing a workplace chemical protection program with strict exposure limits to better protect workers. EPA has received data from industry that indicate some facilities may already be meeting the stronger proposed methylene chloride exposure limits. These proposed requirements would allow the continued processing of methylene chloride to produce chemicals that are important in efforts to reduce global warming outlined in the American Innovation and Manufacturing Act. Climate-friendly refrigerants and other chemicals play a significant role in combatting climate change and EPA’s proposed rule supports continued efforts to reduce emissions.

Similarly, EPA is also proposing that specific uses of methylene chloride required by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the Department of Defense, and the Federal Aviation Administration could continue with strict workplace controls because sufficient reductions in exposure are possible in these highly sophisticated environments, thereby minimizing risks to workers.

The proposed prohibitions and restrictions would also protect communities from methylene chloride exposure. EPA identified potential risks to fenceline communities from a small number of facilities using six years of Toxics Release Inventory exposure data. The prohibitions in EPA’s proposed rule would cover ongoing uses of methylene chloride at a majority of these facilities, effectively eliminating the potential risks to the neighboring communities.

Workplace Chemical Safety Program for Methylene Chloride

EPA consulted with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) while developing this proposed rule and was mindful of existing OSHA requirements in building out the proposed worker protections. EPA’s proposed risk-based limits are based on recent data and meet the TSCA requirement to eliminate the unreasonable risk. Employers would have one year after the finalization of the risk management rule to comply with the worker chemical protection plan and would be required to periodically monitor their workplace to ensure that workers are not being exposed to levels of methylene chloride that would lead to an unreasonable risk.

EPA encourages members of the public to read and comment on the proposed rule. EPA is especially interested in hearing perspective on the feasibility and efficacy of the proposed requirement for worker protections from entities that would be required to implement the proposed program. In the coming weeks, EPA will host a public webinar targeted to employers and workers, but useful for anyone looking for an overview of the proposed regulatory action to discuss the proposed program. The date, time and registration information will be announced soon.

EPA will accept public comments on the proposed rule for methylene chloride for 60 days following publication in the Federal Register via docket EPA-HQ-OPPT-2020-0465 at www.regulations.gov.

Learn more about today’s proposal.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
U.S. Education Department Awards COC $3M Title V Grant
Thursday, Apr 20, 2023
U.S. Education Department Awards COC $3M Title V Grant
The U.S. Department of Education has awarded College of the Canyons a $3 million Title V Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions (DHSI) grant to help the college support Hispanic students pursuing degrees in STEM and increase overall retention and completion rates of Hispanic students attending college for the first time.
FULL STORY...
EPA Seeks to Outlaw Industrial Cleaner
Thursday, Apr 20, 2023
EPA Seeks to Outlaw Industrial Cleaner
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday the latest action to protect public health under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), proposing a ban on most uses of methylene chloride, a dangerous chemical known to cause serious health risks and even death.
FULL STORY...
May 12: Mad Hatter’s Bash Benefiting Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra
Thursday, Apr 20, 2023
May 12: Mad Hatter’s Bash Benefiting Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra
Take a trip down the rabbit role to the Mad for Music Mad Hatter’s Bash.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
U.S. Education Department Awards COC $3M Title V Grant
The U.S. Department of Education has awarded College of the Canyons a $3 million Title V Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions (DHSI) grant to help the college support Hispanic students pursuing degrees in STEM and increase overall retention and completion rates of Hispanic students attending college for the first time.
U.S. Education Department Awards COC $3M Title V Grant
EPA Seeks to Outlaw Industrial Cleaner
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday the latest action to protect public health under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), proposing a ban on most uses of methylene chloride, a dangerous chemical known to cause serious health risks and even death.
EPA Seeks to Outlaw Industrial Cleaner
May 12: Mad Hatter’s Bash Benefiting Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra
Take a trip down the rabbit role to the Mad for Music Mad Hatter’s Bash.
May 12: Mad Hatter’s Bash Benefiting Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra
Electric Car Show Returns to CSUN
With a recent push from state leaders to move away from gas powered cars by 2035, electric vehicles are set to become the standard in California. 
Electric Car Show Returns to CSUN
Castaic Union Presents 2022-2023 Jene Fielder Trust Scholarships
Castaic Union School District is pleased to announce the presentation of the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year.
Castaic Union Presents 2022-2023 Jene Fielder Trust Scholarships
SCV Sheriff’s Station Hosting DEA National Drug Take Back Day
This Saturday, April 22, SCV Sheriff’s Station J-Team deputies will be taking part in the “DEA National Drug Take Back Day” from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., in front of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, located at 26201 Golden Valley Road.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Hosting DEA National Drug Take Back Day
Hart District Board Member James Webb Announces Resignation
William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board James Webb has announced his resignation from the board, effective May 2, 2023.
Hart District Board Member James Webb Announces Resignation
April 29: LifeForward Workshop to Discuss Health, Wellness, Self-Care
The next, free LifeForward workshop is scheduled for Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., to discuss “Challenging Emotions – Anxiety, Stress & Depression!” and “Take Care of Yourself-Mindfulness & Personal Growth Mindset!” at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway in Valencia.
April 29: LifeForward Workshop to Discuss Health, Wellness, Self-Care
Today in SCV History (April 20)
1874 - First train out of L.A. to reach new town of San Fernando; Newhall 2 years later [story]
train tunnel
MinuteClinic Mental Health Services Launch at CVS Pharmacy Locations
 MinuteClinic, the medical clinic located inside select CVS Pharmacy stores, today announced it has launched mental health counseling and care services at six MinuteClinic locations in the Los Angeles metropolitan area.
MinuteClinic Mental Health Services Launch at CVS Pharmacy Locations
SCV Historical Society Accepted Into Museum Assessment Program
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society is pleased to announce that it has been selected to participate in the American Alliance of Museums’ 2023 Museum Assessment Program, a critical step toward museum accreditation. AAM, founded in 1906, is a national organization representing the entire scope of the museum field.
SCV Historical Society Accepted Into Museum Assessment Program
County Announces Settlement With LA Alliance
Los Angeles County announced that it has reached a groundbreaking settlement with LA Alliance to resolve this long-running litigation with a pledge to commit up to an estimated $850.5 million in additional funding to increase beds, services, outreach, and interim housing for the most vulnerable people experiencing homelessness.
County Announces Settlement With LA Alliance
San Diego Softball Defeats CSUN 4-0
The University of San Diego scored four runs with two outs as the Toreros defeated CSUN 4-0 in non-conference softball action Wednesday afternoon at Matador Diamond.  
San Diego Softball Defeats CSUN 4-0
State Superintendent Confronts the California Teacher Shortage
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond testified before the Senate Education Committee today in support of his bill to address the teacher shortage.
State Superintendent Confronts the California Teacher Shortage
Wilk Trauma Kit Bill Clears Judiciary Committee
 Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his legislation to equip schools with life-saving trauma kits cleared its second hurdle, passing unanimously out of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Wilk Trauma Kit Bill Clears Judiciary Committee
The Cube Hosts L.A. Kings Playoff Watch Party
The Los Angeles Kings have picked The Cube to be an official watch site for Game two of round one for the  L.A. Kings vs Edmonton Oilers playoff game. 
The Cube Hosts L.A. Kings Playoff Watch Party
Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientation During Foster Parent Appreciation Month
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families during National Foster Parent Appreciation Month and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientation During Foster Parent Appreciation Month
April 22: Creative Writers to Host Graduate Showcase at CalArts
As part of the California Institute of the Arts 50-year anniversary celebrations, the forthcoming 2023 graduate cohort for the MFA Creative Writing program will run a series of free events across Los Angeles to share their writing and performances to the public. 
April 22: Creative Writers to Host Graduate Showcase at CalArts
CSUN Host Spotlight Discussion on Ukraine War
As the deadly conflict between Russia and Ukraine carries over into another year, the images of overrun cities and stories of lives lost continue making headlines.
CSUN Host Spotlight Discussion on Ukraine War
Valencia Marching Band Performed In Magic Kingdom Parade
The Pride of the Vikings Marching Band and Color Guard experienced a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity when they marched in The Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom Parade on April 3rd.
Valencia Marching Band Performed In Magic Kingdom Parade
Cowboy Festival Road Closures, Parking Details
 The 27th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival returns to Old Town Newhall this weekend.
Cowboy Festival Road Closures, Parking Details
Today in SCV History (April 19)
1880 - Pico Oil Spring Mine Section 2 patented by R.F. Baker and Edward F. Beale [story]
E.F. Beale
Pre-register for 2023 Neighborhood Cleanup
There are less than two weeks left to register for the 2023 Neighborhood Cleanup taking place on Saturday, April 29, where residents are invited to join the city in removing litter from their local neighborhoods.
Pre-register for 2023 Neighborhood Cleanup
Wilk’s Election Reform Measure Clears First Committee
California State Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his bill to bring more transparency and trust to the elections process by creating a uniform timeline for ballot curing cleared the Senate Committee on Elections and Constitutional Amendments.
Wilk’s Election Reform Measure Clears First Committee
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: