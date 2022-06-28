header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
72°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 29
1978 - Original Colossus coaster opens at Magic Mountain [watch it being built]
Colossus under construction
Eviction Moratorium Relief Coming to L.A. County Tenants
| Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022

HousingIn an effort to help property owners who have been burdened by Los Angeles County’s eviction moratorium, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger Tuesday that will identify existing funding, legislation, and programs to bring them financial relief.

“We need to do more to help property owners who have been bearing the brunt of the eviction protections our County has put in place for more than two years,” said Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. “Our local economy reopened nearly 15 months ago and work opportunities are now plentiful. I believe we are well past the time to bring financial relief to property owners. They’ve had to continue making mortgage payments and have been fulfilling their financial obligations without any respite throughout the pandemic. They, too, deserve our support.”

The amended motion also directs County Counsel, the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs, and the Chief Executive Office’s Homeless Initiative to report back in 30 days on the status of legal challenges to the County’s protections for tenants and recommendations on whether the Board should consider an earlier phase-out plan for its tenant protections.

The approval of Supervisor Barger’s motion is timely. Effective July 1, 2022, the Board of Supervisors will reinstate the County’s tenant protections through January 2023 for renters who are at or below 80% of the Area Median Income level.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Supes Proclaim August 2022 ‘L.A. County Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes Month’

Supes Proclaim August 2022 ‘L.A. County Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes Month’
Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
FULL STORY...

Supes Approve Barger Motion for New High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Agency

Supes Approve Barger Motion for New High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Agency
Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
FULL STORY...

Tuesday COVID Roundup: Safety Precautions Encouraged Ahead of Holiday Weekend

Tuesday COVID Roundup: Safety Precautions Encouraged Ahead of Holiday Weekend
Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Issues Ocean Water Use Warning

L.A. County Issues Ocean Water Use Warning
Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
FULL STORY...

Eviction Moratorium Relief Coming to L.A. County Tenants

Eviction Moratorium Relief Coming to L.A. County Tenants
Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (June 29)
1978 - Original Colossus coaster opens at Magic Mountain [watch it being built]
Colossus under construction
Today in SCV History (June 28)
1926 - Film director Mel Brooks born in Brooklyn; shot "Blazing Saddles" at Vasquez Rocks and "Robin Hood: Men In Tights" in Sand Canyon [story]
Mel Brooks
Today in SCV History (June 27)
1542 - Explorer Juan Cabrillo sets sail from Mexico; will stop for a drink at mouth of Santa Clara River [story]
1650 map
Today in SCV History (June 26)
1972 - Upper (main) Castaic Lake opens for swimming and boating; afterbay opened in May [story]
Castaic Lake
Today in SCV History (June 25)
1859 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez escapes from prison while serving sentence for grand larceny in L.A. County; recaptured in August and sent to San Quentin [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: