header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 25
1852 - Acton gold mine owner & California Gov. Henry Tifft Gage born in New York [story]
Henry Gage
Explore Public Art, the Art Beneath Your Feet
| Monday, Dec 25, 2023
Public Art article 1 crop

First of a five-part series exploring public art sculpture in the city of Santa Clarita.

In 2009 the Santa Clarita City Council demonstrated its commitment to public art when it founded the Santa Clarita Arts Commission.
In a further vote of commitment to the arts the Santa Clarita City Council approved the Arts Master Plan in 2016 which has become the Arts Commission’s guiding document to provide arts, entertainment and cultural development throughout the city.

As part of the plan the following vision statement was issued:

“The city of Santa Clarita will be recognized as a ‘city of the arts,’ where the lives of residents, artists and visitors are enriched through artistic and cultural experiences.”

The plan mandated that public art planning and selection utilize peer review and community input to ensure that public art pieces meet the goals of providing enjoyable and attractive public spaces that reflect the character of the community.

Susan Shapiro, a member of the Arts Commission, said the implementation of an Arts Master Plan was a milestone for the commission.

“The Master Plan made it possible to show the city’s commitment to public art,” she said. “In addition, the Arts Master Plan is an important way to show support for artists in the community.”

Focusing on Sculpture

This five-part series will mostly focus on public art sculptures which reside within the city limits of Santa Clarita. Some of the sculptures are located in city parks and others are located at a variety of city lands and facilities.

Public art sculpture in Santa Clarita includes 46 installations, some installations include more than one sculpture piece. Five are listed on the city of Santa Clarita Public Art Tour as temporary sculpture installations.

This series will explore a selection of public art sculptures with information about the art and how to find each sculpture. Some pieces will also be highlighted with Finding Art videos produced by SCVTV.

To see the full tour visit https://scpublicart.goodbarber.app/art-pieces/c/4.

The first article in this series will feature art found on maintenance hole covers in Canyon Country.

To learn more about the project, which features “the art beneath our feet,” view this video from SCVTV:
https://scvtv.com/2023/10/17/discover-the-art-beneath-our-feet-explore-the-stories-behind-the-c4-maintenance-hole-covers.

The city of Santa Clarita invited artists to submit designs for 10 maintenance hole covers centered around the overarching theme of water. Each iron cover is designed by a different artist and reflects their personal response to the theme.

You can find the 10 maintenance hole covers in the Mercado parking lot at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.

Tentacles

18410 Sierra Highway,

Canyon Country, CA 91351

Artist: Julie Kitzes

Date: 2022

Type: Sculpture

Material: Iron

Placement: Maintenance Hole Cover in Mercado Parking Lot

Kitzes is an emerging illustrator and designer based out of Colorado. Her work is heavily inspired by nature and science, particularly all things animal.

Get to know maintenance hole cover artist Julie Kitzes in this video from SCVTV:

https://scvtv.com/2023/11/15/get-to-know-maintenance-hole-cover-artist-julie-kitzes/

Cloud 9

18410 Sierra Highway,

Canyon Country, CA 91351

Artist: Jesse Lindenfeld

Date: 2022

Type: Sculpture

Material: Iron

Placement: Mercado Parking Lot

Cloud 9 attempts to add an accessible visual language to manhole covers, representing not only the purpose of the drainage but also the context of the surrounding area.

“With characters inspired by the many mascots I saw while traveling in Japan, this piece is meant to be lighthearted and fun,” said Lindenfeld.

Cute and disarming characters smile with cartoon eyes and bubbly forms while their orientation changes across the cover. The bison represents the interesting activities within Santa Clarita and the clouds and octopi represent the stages of the watershed, beginning in the sky and ending in bodies of water.

Lindenfeld is an artist/designer from Indiana. His work explores digital culture, craft and subcultures within art and design.

Get to know maintenance hole cover artist Joe Scinto in this video from SCVTV:

https://scvtv.com/2023/11/07/get-to-know-maintenance-hole-cover-artist-jesse-lindenfeld/

Santa Clarita Slider

18410 Sierra Highway,

Canyon Country, CA 91351

Artist: Joe Scinto

Date: 2022

Type: Sculpture

Material: Iron

Placement: Maintenance Hole Cover in Mercado Parking Lot

Inspired by the local flora and fauna of Santa Clarita, the Red-Eared Slider Turtle was the inspiration for this maintenance hole cover design.

Scinto is a public artist, sculptor and high school art teacher living outside of New York City on Long Island. He has created several designs for vinyl banners and traffic box art installations throughout New York, Iowa, Connecticut and Colorado. Scinto is excited to add California to his list of states that provide a placement for his public art.

Get to know maintenance hole cover artist Joe Scinto in this video from SCVTV:

https://scvtv.com/2023/11/28/get-to-know-maintenance-hole-cover-artist-joseph-scinto/

H2O – Water is Life

18410 Sierra Highway,

Canyon Country, CA 91351

Artist: Kirk Seese

Date: 2022

Type: Sculpture

Material: Iron

Placement: Maintenance Hole Cover in Mercado Parking Lot

Seese is a lifetime visual artist, specializing in large scale murals and public sculpture nationwide.

Seese’s Artist statement: “Open love letter to public art: What I love about you, public art, is that you are meant for everyone. You require no entry fee, no cover charge or special invitation. Set free from the galleries, museums and private homes of the past. You’re out there, in the wild, unapologetic, yet vulnerable, and on display for everyone to see! You must be strong, durable, able to withstand all types of weather, public scrutiny and the test of time! You can be interactive, kinetic or stationary and come in so many forms; paint, stone, wood, glass, metal, digital, vinyl, plastic and everything in between! In all shapes and sizes. You invite discussion, and bring the world of visual arts to people’s everyday lives. For all these reasons and many more, I will adore you for the rest of my life! Hopelessly smitten, Kirk.”

Get to know maintenance hole cover artist Kirk Seese in this video from SCVTV:

https://scvtv.com/2023/10/17/get-to-know-maintenance-hole-cover-artist-kirk-seese/

Water One

18410 Sierra Highway,

Canyon Country, CA 91351

Artist: Rose Freeland

Date: 2022

Type: Sculpture

Material: Iron

Placement: Maintenance Hole Cover in Mercado Parking Lot

“The art was created with Adobe Illustrator for this specific project and is part of a collection of 10 works,” said Freeland.
A 1993 graduate of California Institute of the Arts with a Masters of Fine Arts, Freeland was inspired to participate in the project because of “my appreciation of the Santa Clarita, California region.”

Get to know maintenance hole cover artist Rose Freeland in this video from SCVTV:

https://scvtv.com/2023/10/24/get-to-know-maintenance-hole-cover-artist-rose-freeland/

Sunset Canyon

18410 Sierra Highway,

Canyon Country, CA 91351

Artist: Martin Kruck

Date: 2022

Type: Sculpture

Material: Iron

Placement: Maintenance Hole Cover in Mercado Parking Lot

“These images are inspired by a combination of regional natural landscape elements and aquatic/oceanic wildlife,” said Kruck in his artist’s statement.

Kruck’s work has been exhibited in solo, two-person and extensive group exhibitions nationally and internationally. He is the recipient of numerous grants and fellowships including the National Endowment for the Arts. He is currently a Professor of Art at New Jersey City University and lives and works outside of New York City.

Koi

18410 Sierra Highway,

Canyon Country, CA 91351

Artist: Martin Kruck

Date: 2022

Type: Sculpture

Material: Iron

Placement: Mercado Parking Lot

“The designs were created by using traditional woodcut/relief printmaking techniques and then scanned and translated to vector-based software in preparation for forming into the stamped relief maintenance covers,” said Kruck in his artist’s statement.

Hydro-Flora

18410 Sierra Highway,

Canyon Country, CA 91351

Artist: Amy Smith

Date: 2022

Type: Sculpture

Material: Iron

Placement: Mercado Parking Lot

Smith is a mixed media painter currently living and working in Virgina. Inspired by the work her mother and grandmother did in their gardens and around the home, her work speaks about the power of nature and nurture and the strength of the feminine.

Get to know maintenance hole cover artist Amy Smith in this video from SCVTV:

https://scvtv.com/2023/10/31/get-to-know-maintenance-hole-cover-artist-amy-smith/

Golden Dream

18410 Sierra Highway,

Canyon Country, CA 91351

Artist: Deborah Scheon

Date: 2022

Type: Sculpture

Material: Iron

Placement: Mercado Parking Lot

Artist’s statement: “My design was inspired by Santa Clarita’s Oak of the Golden Dream, which is one of the oldest oak trees in Southern California and located just nine minutes from the Canyon Country Community Center. For those not familiar with its legendary story, it goes something like this:

In 1842, a traveling mineralogist stopped in Placerita Canyon to take a nap under the shade of an oak tree. During his nap, Francisco Lopez dreamt he was floating in a river of pure gold. When he awoke – famished, he crossed the river and dug up some wild onions. It was then Lopez discovered gold nuggets attached to the roots of the onions. Some believe this is one of the earliest documented discoveries of gold in California.

Golden Dream (river, oak leaves, wild onions and gold) features a speedy landscape of an energetic river tossing wild onions, oak leaves and alchemy-inspired medallions of gold, all of which embrace the essence, energy and spirit of Santa Clarita’s history. This wood block-style design was inspired by Japanese artist Hokusai’s The Great Wave off Kanagawa.”

Scheon is an interdisciplinary artist who utilizes sculpture, design, textiles, photography, video and interactive installations to support her research-based practice.

Queen Clarita

18410 Sierra Highway,

Canyon Country, CA 91351

Artist: Katrina Alexy

Date: 2022

Type: Sculpture

Material: Iron

Placement: Mercado Parking Lot

“My design highlights the importance water played in the geological formation of Santa Clarita now and when native cultures thrived on the land,” said Alexy in her artist’s statement. “This design is a tribute to the ‘royalty’ of the land which is the water, the earth and the wildlife of the Santa Clarita Valley.”

Alexy was born and raised in Los Angeles where she has been creating public art related to the environment for over 25 years. She has received grants from the state of California, the city of Los Angeles, the Ahmanson Foundation and several commissions to create art using materials that have been diverted from landfills.

Get to know maintenance hole cover artist Katrina Alexy in this video from SCVTV:

https://scvtv.com/2023/11/21/get-to-know-maintenance-hole-cover-artist-katrina-alexy/
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Explore Public Art, the Art Beneath Your Feet

Explore Public Art, the Art Beneath Your Feet
Monday, Dec 25, 2023
First of a five-part series exploring public art sculpture in the city of Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 28: Urgent Need for Blood Donors

Dec. 28: Urgent Need for Blood Donors
Friday, Dec 22, 2023
Because of the urgent need for blood donors the American Red Cross will hold a blood drive in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita on Thursday, Dec. 28.
FULL STORY...

Dickason Drive Closed Between Decoro, Smyth

Dickason Drive Closed Between Decoro, Smyth
Friday, Dec 22, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita reminds motorists that Dickason Drive in Valencia heading southbound between Decoro Drive and Smyth Drive is closed for pothole repairs until further notice.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 25-31: One Production Filming in Santa Clarita

Dec. 25-31: One Production Filming in Santa Clarita
Friday, Dec 22, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the name of the one production currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 25 - Sunday, Dec. 31. The production filming locally, “Family Business,” will be for television.
FULL STORY...

Five Productions Filming in SCV

Five Productions Filming in SCV
Monday, Dec 18, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 18 - Sunday, Dec. 24.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Explore Public Art, the Art Beneath Your Feet
First of a five-part series exploring public art sculpture in the city of Santa Clarita.
Explore Public Art, the Art Beneath Your Feet
Today in SCV History (Dec. 25)
1852 - Acton gold mine owner & California Gov. Henry Tifft Gage born in New York [story]
Henry Gage
CSUN Receives Helping Hand from Climate Fellows
California State University, Northridge’s Institute for Sustainability is getting some help from the California Climate Action Corps in its ongoing efforts to combat the effects of climate change.
CSUN Receives Helping Hand from Climate Fellows
Lady Mustangs Roll Past Montana Tech 50-39
The Master's University women's basketball team hit a 3-pointer in the first six seconds and opened up a 15-2 lead in the first 4:25 of the game in a 50-39 win over the Montana Tech Orediggers Friday in the final game of the Cactus Classic in Chandler, Ariz.
Lady Mustangs Roll Past Montana Tech 50-39
Cougars Win 65-40 Over Pierce College
College of the Canyons tamed L.A. Pierce College by a 65-40 final score on Lee Smelser Court at the Cougar Cage on Wednesday, winning its second straight contest in a low scoring affair.
Cougars Win 65-40 Over Pierce College
CalArts, Fernandeño Tataviam Announce Groundbreaking Scholarship
The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians (FTBMI) and California Institute of the Arts recently announced a first-of-its-kind scholarship to support students who have extensive knowledge of and passion for the Fernandeño Tataviam community.
CalArts, Fernandeño Tataviam Announce Groundbreaking Scholarship
AP Bonta Appealing Injunction on State’s Conceal-Carry Limits
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CN) — A federal judge in Orange County has preliminarily blocked California from enforcing key provisions of Senate Bill 2, a new law that places strict limits on where concealed-carry permit holders can take handguns. Hours after the decision, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced an appeal.
AP Bonta Appealing Injunction on State’s Conceal-Carry Limits
Ocean Water Advisory Issued for All L.A. County Beaches
Due to rainfall, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises beach users to avoid all water contact, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers due to potentially higher bacteria levels in these areas.
Ocean Water Advisory Issued for All L.A. County Beaches
Dec. 29: Annual Red Rock Canyon Christmas Bird Count
Red Rock Canyon State Park will host their annual Bird Count promoting local birdwatching and community-science on Friday, Dec. 29, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Join local experts spotting rare and common birds in this regional birding hotspot.
Dec. 29: Annual Red Rock Canyon Christmas Bird Count
Today in SCV History (Dec. 24)
1965 - Signal newspaper owner Scott Newhall shows up for a duel (of words) with rival Canyon Country newspaper publisher Art Evans, who no-shows and folds his paper soon after [story]
headline
Today in SCV History (Dec. 23)
1997 - Five bodies found during grading of Northlake development in Castaic; determined to be Jenkins graveyard [story]
reburial
Dec. 28: Urgent Need for Blood Donors
Because of the urgent need for blood donors the American Red Cross will hold a blood drive in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita on Thursday, Dec. 28.
Dec. 28: Urgent Need for Blood Donors
Jan. 13: Free Lesson Day at Impulse Music
Impulse Music will offer its annual free lesson day on Saturday, Jan. 13. Guests can try out a new instrument or advance your skills without a big commitment in the new year. Every teacher at Impulse Music is a working professionals in the industry, suitable to teach for any level.
Jan. 13: Free Lesson Day at Impulse Music
CA DMV Increases Online Services to 48 From 20
When customers visit the California Department of Motor Vehicles DMV website they find a customer-focused site with helpful information, streamlined online applications and pages tailored for specific audiences.
CA DMV Increases Online Services to 48 From 20
TMU’s Kylee Sears is NAIA Women’s Swimmer of the Month
Kylee Sears, a member of The Master's University women's swim team, has been named the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Women's Swimmer of the Month, primarily based on her performance at the La Verne Winter Invitational in November.
TMU’s Kylee Sears is NAIA Women’s Swimmer of the Month
Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, From My Family to Yours!
As the holiday season approaches, it is essential to pause and reflect on the true meaning of Christmas. Beyond the presents and holiday parties is the deeper meaning of the “season of giving,” a spirit of generosity, compassion and community, all of which have the power to spread positivity in our own lives and that of others.
Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, From My Family to Yours!
Sundance Film Festival Includes Features by CalArts Alums
The Sundance Institute has announced the 91 projects selected for the feature films, episodic and new frontier programs for the 40th edition of its festival, which runs Jan. 18-28 in Park City, Utah. Two alums of California Institute of the Arts are among the announced titles, director Scott Cummings (Film/Video MFA 2007) and actor Ed Harris (Theater BFA 1975).
Sundance Film Festival Includes Features by CalArts Alums
Dickason Drive Closed Between Decoro, Smyth
The city of Santa Clarita reminds motorists that Dickason Drive in Valencia heading southbound between Decoro Drive and Smyth Drive is closed for pothole repairs until further notice.
Dickason Drive Closed Between Decoro, Smyth
COC Cross Country Has Nine Named All-WSC, Two Academic All-State
The College of the Canyons cross country program saw a combined nine athletes across the men's and women's team earn All-Western State Conference honors for the 2023 season, with two also earning Academic All-State Awards.
COC Cross Country Has Nine Named All-WSC, Two Academic All-State
COVID-19 Weekly Roundup: COVID Cases Increasing in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 224 new laboratory confirmed cases and no new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
COVID-19 Weekly Roundup: COVID Cases Increasing in County
COC Football Earns Nine Spots on SCFA All-Northern League Team
College of the Canyons had nine players earn 2023 Southern California Football Association National Division, All-Northern League Team honors, with six selections from the offensive side of the ball supported by three on the Cougars' defense.
COC Football Earns Nine Spots on SCFA All-Northern League Team
Dec. 25-31: One Production Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the name of the one production currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 25 - Sunday, Dec. 31. The production filming locally, “Family Business,” will be for television.
Dec. 25-31: One Production Filming in Santa Clarita
COC Foundation Seeks End of Year Donations
The College of the Canyons Foundation is reminding Santa Clarita Valley residents there is still time to make tax-deductible donations for 2023. There's still time to make a difference: Contribute your tax-deductible donation before midnight on Dec. 31 to support COC students in realizing their aspirations and promoting innovative pathways toward a brighter future for generations to come.
COC Foundation Seeks End of Year Donations
Emergency Repairs Close Lanes on I-5 North
Caltrans has issued a warning for Santa Clarita Valley residents that a slide has closed the two right lanes on the I-5 North between SR-14 and Calgrove Boulevard for emergency repairs. Work is ongoing and updates will be released when lanes have been reopened to full capacity.
Emergency Repairs Close Lanes on I-5 North
SCVNews.com
%d