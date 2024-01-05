‘Inside, a Shape’ Exhibit at Canyon Country Library

Santa Clarita Arts has unveiled a new exhibition at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, “Inside, a Shape,” featuring the artwork of interdisciplinary artist Sophia Wolfe.

The exhibition will be on view through Jan. 31.

The exhibition receives its title from the featured artwork, which is a large panel piece composed of eight canvases in varying sizes. This work invites viewers into a world where the boundaries between reality, dreams, and nature blur, challenging our perceptions of the world and our place within it.

Wolfe, a Southern California-based artist known for her work in illustration, painting, textiles, experimental video and narrative film, invites viewers to explore her experience as a young woman navigating the intricate tapestry of existence.

Her art resonates with the interplay of science and dreams, solitude and intimacy. From an early age, Wolfe has been captivated by the realm of dreams, meticulously documenting her own dreamscapes. Her artistic journey delves into the inner psyche, seeking to decipher the psychology and neurology that underlie these enigmatic experiences. Through visual distortion and depictions of nature, the artwork invites viewers to contemplate the dual experience of observing the world and being observed.

For inquiries and to purchase artwork, please contact the artist directly at sophiawolfestudio@gmail.com. Delivery will be arranged after the show ends on Jan. 31.

For more information about upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, please contact Stephanie Jacinto at sjacinto@santa-clarita.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...