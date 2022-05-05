Families Invited to ‘Hit the Trail’ Community Bike Ride

Get on two wheels and explore the city of Santa Clarita’s extensive bike trail system during the 2022 “Hit the Trail” Community Bike Ride on Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free, self-guided bicycle riding event is for individuals and families throughout Santa Clarita, and anyone can join – just hop on a bike!
Riders can begin and end their ride at one of three locations in Santa Clarita: The Iron Horse Trailhead (four miles), the George A. Caravalho Santa Clarita Sports Complex (10 miles) or the Lost Canyon Trailhead (15.5 miles). Participants will follow route markers from their start location to Bridgeport Park before journeying back for the finish. The first 200 riders to arrive at Bridgeport Park will also receive a goody bag from the City of Santa Clarita.
The City would like to thank Trek Bicycle for its support of “Hit the Trail,” as well as the Santa Clarita Valley Bicycle Coalition for its involvement in the event. “Hit the Trail” is being held as part of the City’s celebration of Bike Safety Month. More information about the “Hit the Trail” Community Bike Ride, as well as Bike Week events and Bike Safety Month in Santa Clarita, can be found by visiting BikeSantaClarita.com.
A new inclusive play area, the second in the city of Santa Clarita, is coming soon to West Creek Park. Residents are invited to see the final design during an open house on Wednesday, May 11, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. See the final design and interact with the project team at City Hall. The open house will be held in the newly renamed Carl Boyer Room, formerly known as the Century Room, at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The city of Santa Clarita will soon begin construction work on the annual Road Rehab project, which uses slurry seal and overlay road treatment to improve City roadways and address maintenance concerns before they develop into larger issues.
Get your tickets for a rollicking show, Nancy Who? The Girl Detective Without A Clue!, the parody play of everyone’s favorite teen detective, on stage for three weekends at The Main Theater in Newhall, from May 13 - May 29.
College of the Canyons freshman Brandon Whiting tossed seven strong innings and the Cougar lineup collected 16 hits — including a three-run home run from Mikey Kane — to overcome visiting Cerro Coso College 11-4 in the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Playoffs Play-In Round on May 4 at Cougar Field.
The second annual Cars Under the Stars car show to benefit the WiSH Education Foundation will be held Saturday, July 23, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, Sears Parking Lot.
West Ranch High School Winter Percussion under Stephen Hufford, director of Instrumental Music and director Julio Diaz, competed April 16 at the Southern California Percussion Alliance Championships, which was held at Toyota Arena in Ontario.
William S. Hart Union High School District, Golden Valley High School and La Mesa Junior High School were all named winners of the 2022 California Pivotal Practice Award for creatively overcoming Covid-19 challenges during the 2020/21 school year.
For the first time, students at California State University, Northridge are boldly going where no one has gone before, the CSU Venture Competition, a regional collaboration developed in part by CSUN’s David Nazarian College of Business and Economics.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department recently accepted a generous donation from the First-In Fire Foundation’s “Fill the Firehouse Freezer” initiative, ahead of International Firefighters’ Day on Wednesday, May 4.
Santa Clarita Valley's premiere business event the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation's Economic Outlook for the SCV presented by Wells Fargo will be held Sept. 9. Early bird tickets, priced from $95 to $150 are currently on sale.
In an effort to improve Los Angeles County’s ability to effectively battle the homeless crisis gripping the region, the Board of Supervisors approved on May 3 a motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Hilda L. Solis to revamp how the County governs its homeless services systems.
