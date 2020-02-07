Feb. 10-April 10: Lane Closures on Valencia Blvd. for Construction

Median construction on Valencia Boulevard will require lane closures near Tourney Road and Interstate 5 starting Monday, February 10, according to an alert from the city of Santa Clarita Friday.

As part of the new gas station project on Valencia Boulevard near the I-5 off-ramp, street improvements are required to enhance traffic flow and safety.

From February 10 to April 10, vehicles traveling through the construction area will experience a lane closure in each direction.

Construction will require the closure of one of the left lanes on westbound Valencia Boulevard for traffic heading toward Interstate 5, between Tourney Road and I-5.

The inside left-turn pocket on eastbound Valencia Boulevard for vehicles turning onto Tourney Road will also be closed. These lanes will be closed continuously until construction is complete.

One left-turn lane will remain open for those turning from westbound Valencia Boulevard to I-5 North, as well as from eastbound Valencia Boulevard to Tourney Road.

Drivers are asked to be aware of the lane closures and to plan their routes accordingly. Electronic message boards will be posted in each direction on Valencia Boulevard to inform motorists of upcoming lane closures.

Drivers are also reminded to please reduce their speed through the construction zone.

All measures will be taken to complete the project in a safe and timely manner. ­­­While work is scheduled to be completed by April 10, inclement weather may cause construction delays.

The city of Santa Clarita thanks community members in advance for their understanding and support of this project.

For questions or concerns, contact city Senior Engineer Amalia Marreh at 661-255-4363 or amarreh@santa-clarita.com.