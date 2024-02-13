header image

February 12
1879 - Mint Canyon School District organized. (Merged into Sulphur Springs Union in 1944.) [story]
Mint Canyon School
Feb. 14: COC Board of Trustees Regular Business Meeting
| Monday, Feb 12, 2024
College of the Canyons

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting Wednesday, Feb. 14, beginning with closed session at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.

The meeting will take place in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road.

This will be an in-person meeting with the ability to view the meeting virtually.

WEBINAR ID: 874-2543-6572

To live stream the meeting, visit https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/84517450324.

The Board is expected to approve nonresident tuition and capital outlay fees for Fiscal Year 2024/25. The average cost of instruction for California community colleges FY 2024/25 is $406 per unit. Historically, the Board has approved the state average as the amount for the nonresident tuition fee. The proposed amount of $406 for FY 2024/25 represents a reduction of $8 per unit from $414 for FY 2023/24.

The full agenda can be found [here].

Consistent with the Brown Act, the above-noticed meeting of the SCCCD Board of Trustees shall take place as follows:

1. PUBLIC: Members the public may view the meeting using the Zoom link for livestreaming purposes.

2. PUBLIC COMMENT: Members of the public wishing to provide public comment on closed session items, open session items, and those items NOT on the agenda that are within the jurisdiction of the Board of Trustees, may do so in-person at the location noted above. Forms for “requests to speak” will be available for the public to fill out.

3. WRITTEN PUBLIC COMMENT: Members of the public wishing to provide written comments may do so by submitting them to boardmeetingcomments@canyons.edu.

The District will NO LONGER read emailed public comments aloud during the meeting. Emails sent to us before the meeting will be forwarded to the Trustees for their review and consideration.

4. ATTENDING VIRTUALLY: In addition to the public’s option to attend in-person at the location noted above, members of the public may attend virtually and are welcome to do so. At this time, while members of the public exercising this option are permitted to attend and observe, public participation remains subject to the in-person and written comments provisions above. Staff, attorneys, or contracted experts invited by the Board to attend may both attend and participate virtually.

__________________________________________________________

PLEASE NOTE:

• Board Policy 2350 limits each speaker to THREE (3) MINUTES per subject and the total time per subject to TWENTY (20) MINUTES.

• Board members are prohibited by the Brown Act from responding to comments made regarding topics NOT on the official agenda.

• Submissions of public comments will be considered a public record under the Public Records Act and are therefore subject to public disclosure.

For further guidance, you may refer to BP 2345, BP 2350, and BP 2355. Board Policies are available at [here].

DISABILITY ACCOMMODATIONS: For any accommodations, please contact SCCCD Board of Trustees Administrative Assistant at (661) 362-3400 or via email at marilu.ramirez@canyons.edu.
CSUN Extends Intent to Enroll Deadline to June 1

CSUN Extends Intent to Enroll Deadline to June 1
Monday, Feb 12, 2024
In response to the Department of Education’s delay in releasing FAFSA information to universities, California State University, Northridge has extended the Intent to Enroll deadline from May 1 to June 1.
FULL STORY...

CalArts Faculty Swapan Chaudhuri Receives California Arts Council Award

CalArts Faculty Swapan Chaudhuri Receives California Arts Council Award
Monday, Feb 12, 2024
The California Arts Council announced the recipients of the Individual Artist Fellowship grant awards in December. Among the 35 selected artists is Swapan Chaudhuri, longtime faculty in the Herb Alpert School of Music at the California Institute of the Arts.
FULL STORY...

New Research Conducted by CSUN Prof Reveals Impacts of Ocean Acidification on Coral Reefs

New Research Conducted by CSUN Prof Reveals Impacts of Ocean Acidification on Coral Reefs
Wednesday, Feb 7, 2024
A years-long study focused on the climate effects on coral reefs by California State University, Northridge marine biologists Peter Edmunds and Robert Carpenter reveals concerns for their future survival.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Reopening Planetarium Stars Show to the Public

CSUN Reopening Planetarium Stars Show to the Public
Wednesday, Feb 7, 2024
The reopening of California State University Northridge’s planetarium offers visitors a chance to look up at the stars and track the constellations, something not everyone can do in a big city like Los Angeles.  
FULL STORY...
