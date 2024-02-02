Feb. 2-4: Amateur Hockey State Championships Comes to The Cube

Join the city of Santa Clarita at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia for the 2024 California Amateur Hockey Association (CAHA) State Championships this weekend, Feb. 2-4. Ice athletes from Los Angeles, Anaheim, Burbank, Pasadena, San Jose and Santa Clarita will compete to win the coveted State Championships title. Games will feature Tier I athletes, ages 15 to 18-years-old.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to cheer for their favorite team as they vie for the state title. While you’re at The Cube, be sure to visit our on-site restaurant, The Grille for fan-favorite foods, or stop by The Top Shelf and enjoy carefully crafted cocktails, local brews and more.

For more information about the CAHA State Championships, please contact Matt Dugan at matt.dugan@thecubesantaclarita.com.

