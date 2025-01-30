Feb. 2: Old Town Newhall Library Presents Acoustic Jam Event

Join a group of local Santa Clarita acoustic musicians who’ve been playing together since the 1970s, Sunday, 1-4 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321 for an acoustic jam event.

Bring an acoustic instrument and join the circle as participants take turns leading and singing songs.

Quiet basses that plug into small amps are welcome too.

This program takes place on the first Sunday of each month, the next events are March 2, April 6 and May 4.

Open to ages 18 and older.

For more information visit the Santa Clarita Library website.

