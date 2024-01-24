Feb. 20: VIA Active Shooter Prepardedness Update Luncheon

In today’s world, being prepared for unforeseen circumstances is crucial. The Valenica Industry Association Active Shooter Preparedness Update Luncheon aims to empower you with the knowledge and skills needed to respond effectively in the event of an active shooter situation.

During this event to be held at 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia you’ll gain insights from speakers Jenny Ketchepaw and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Captain Justin Diez, who bring a wealth of expertise in this critical field.

Help safeguard your business and employees against potential threats, ensuring a secure and informed workplace environment.

VIA members pay $55, nonmembers $65.

RSVP www.via.org/calendar.

