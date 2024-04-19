Military spouses giving event

May 10: Second Annual SCV Military Spouse Appreciation Event

Uploaded: , Friday, Apr 19, 2024

By Press Release

Hello Auto Group has announced its partnership with the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative for the second annual Military Spouse Appreciation event. This event, dedicated to honoring military spouses, will take place on Military Spouse Appreciation Day Friday, May 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Anthony Vince Nail Spa at 24250 Town Center Drive #140, Valencia, CA 91355.

Military spouses play an important role in supporting America’s heroes. Hello Auto Group is proud to show gratitude by offering a day filled with wellness and pampering activities. Attendees can indulge in luxurious mani/pedi treatments, enjoy complimentary drinks, savor a delicious lunch and receive a gift bag as a token of appreciation.

Hello Auto Group is honored to partner with the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative for the second year to host this meaningful event. Military spouses make countless sacrifices and contributions when supporting America’s military heroes and this event is a small gesture to express immense appreciation for their unwavering support.

To sign up for the event, military spouses can fill out the registration form available at https://forms.gle/3cGB4HagMgx1fUFb6 or email Jessica Menendez at jessica.menendez@helloautogroup.com for more information.

Hello Auto Group encourages all military spouses in the Santa Clarita Valley to sign up for a day of relaxation, rejuvenation and recognition. Spaces are limited.”

