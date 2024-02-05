header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
February 5
1921 - After leasing since 1918, William S. Hart purchases the Horseshoe Ranch in Newhall from Babcock Smith [story]
Hart ranch
Feb. 8-11: The Cube Hosting 2024 West Coast Hockey Conference
| Monday, Feb 5, 2024

The-Cube-scaled

Calling all hockey fans! The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, is excited to host the 2024 West Coast Hockey Conference. The tournament will begin Thursday, Feb. 8, and end Sunday, Feb. 11, with the championship game scheduled at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The West Coast Hockey Conference will feature ten different universities from across California and Arizona. The conference game schedule is below:

Thursday, Feb. 8

 – UC Santa Barbara vs. Long Beach State University – 5:45 p.m.

– Santa Clara University vs. California State University, Fullerton – 8:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 9

 – Loyola Marymount University vs. California State University, Northridge – 11 a.m.

– Northern Arizona University vs. TBD – 2 p.m.

– UCLA vs. TBD – 5:00 p.m.

– Grand Canyon University vs. Arizona State University – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 10

 – Semifinals #1 – 4:30 p.m.

 –  Semifinals #2 – 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 11

 – Championship game – 10:30 a.m.

Admission will be $10 for a single game ticket, $20 for a weekend pass and $5 for

a single game ticket with a student ID from one of the participating universities. While you’re enjoying the games, stop by The Grille and The Top Shelf for a wide variety of food, snacks and drinks!

For more information about the conference, please contact Matt Dugan at  matt.dugan@thecubesantaclarita.com.
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
Monday, Feb 5, 2024
Calling all hockey fans! The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, is excited to host the 2024 West Coast Hockey Conference.
Feb. 2-4: Amateur Hockey State Championships Comes to The Cube

Feb. 2-4: Amateur Hockey State Championships Comes to The Cube
Thursday, Feb 1, 2024
Join the city of Santa Clarita at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia for the 2024 California Amateur Hockey Association (CAHA) State Championships this weekend, Feb. 2-4.
Grant Price Signs NLI to TMU Baseball

Grant Price Signs NLI to TMU Baseball
Thursday, Feb 1, 2024
Grant Price has signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at The Master's University.
Lady Cougs Improve to 3-0 with Win Over Victor Valley

Lady Cougs Improve to 3-0 with Win Over Victor Valley
Thursday, Feb 1, 2024
College of the Canyons improved to 3-0 in the early season with a decisive 9-0 victory over visiting Victor Valley College on Tuesday, its second win in as many days.
COC Names Sydney Tamondong, Jayden Steinhurst Athletes of the Week

COC Names Sydney Tamondong, Jayden Steinhurst Athletes of the Week
Thursday, Feb 1, 2024
College of the Canyons student-athletes Sydney Tamondong (women's tennis) and Jayden Steinhurst (baseball) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Jan. 22-27.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb. 8: Castaic Union Governing Board Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m.
Feb. 8: Castaic Union Governing Board Regular Meeting
City Council Study Session to Discuss Fiscal Year 2024-25 Budget
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a joint meeting with Planning, Parks, Recreation, and Community Services and Arts commissions for a study session Tuesday, Feb. 6, beginning at 5 p.m., in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall.
City Council Study Session to Discuss Fiscal Year 2024-25 Budget
‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘9-1-1’ Among Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 5 - Sunday, Feb. 11.
‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘9-1-1’ Among Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Former Canyon Theatre Guild President Greg Finley Dies at 76
Greg Finley was born in Los Angeles on May 8, 1947 to Venice and Larry Finley, the television and radio personality/pioneer and cousin to writer/producer Rod Serling.
Former Canyon Theatre Guild President Greg Finley Dies at 76
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream Comes to Stevenson Ranch
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, serving up freshly made, handcrafted ice cream since 1945, is expanding in the Golden State with a new location in Stevenson Ranch.
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream Comes to Stevenson Ranch
Caltrans Urges Motorists to Stay Off Roads During Storm
The California Department of Transportation strongly recommends motorists avoid travel as much as possible during the atmospheric river storm that the National Weather Service is forecasting in Los Angeles and Ventura counties from now through Tuesday.
Caltrans Urges Motorists to Stay Off Roads During Storm
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Tackles Homelessness
Around the country, homelessness is on the rise and unfortunately, Santa Clarita is not immune.
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Tackles Homelessness
Today in SCV History (Feb. 5)
1921 - After leasing since 1918, William S. Hart purchases the Horseshoe Ranch in Newhall from Babcock Smith [story]
Hart ranch
Today in SCV History (Feb. 4)
1822 - Surveyor Edward F. Beale born in Washington, D.C.; cut through Newhall Pass 40 years later, assembled 270,000-acre Tejon Ranch [story]
Edward Beale
Today in SCV History (Feb. 3)
1998 - As disbelief about El Niño was starting to set in, the first of a month-long succession of devastating storms hits [story]
winter storm
Local Pooch Needs Your Vote for America’s Favorite Pet
A mini dachshund named Oakley McQueen Vanderhorst, who was once the lone pup representing Santa Clarita at the 26th running of the Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals back in the summer of 2023, is now in competition to be America's Favorite Pet and needs your vote.
Local Pooch Needs Your Vote for America’s Favorite Pet
Weekly COVID Roundup: Indicators Start to Decline
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 216 new laboratory confirmed cases and one new death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID Roundup: Indicators Start to Decline
Feb. 8: Arts Commission to Review Arts Grant Program
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission is holding its regular meeting in City Hall's Council Chambers Thursday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.
Feb. 8: Arts Commission to Review Arts Grant Program
Feb. 10: Fall in Love at City Pet Adoption Day
It’s the purr-fect time to fall in love and adopt a pet. The city of Santa Clarita, in collaboration with the Castaic Animal Care Center, is excited to invite residents to an adoption event, just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Feb. 10: Fall in Love at City Pet Adoption Day
Free Sandbags Available at SCV LACoFD Stations
Santa Clarita Valley residents can obtain free sandbags at Los Angeles Country Fire Department stations in the SCV.
Free Sandbags Available at SCV LACoFD Stations
Feb. 12: Kindergarten Registration Opens in Saugus District
Enroll for the 2024-25 school year with Saugus Union School District. On Monday, Feb. 12 priority registration will open for universal transitional kindergarten and kindergarten age students.
Feb. 12: Kindergarten Registration Opens in Saugus District
Feb. 22: VIA After Five Networking Mixer at La Cocina
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Feb. 22, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at La Cocina, 28076 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Feb. 22: VIA After Five Networking Mixer at La Cocina
D.A., Organized Retail Crimes Task Force File 309 Cases
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Organized Retail Crimes Task Force, along with L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón, Los Angeles Police Department and SouthGate Police Department announced that more than 300 organized retail theft cases involving adult and juvenile defendants have been filed by the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.
D.A., Organized Retail Crimes Task Force File 309 Cases
Ken Striplin | A Tribute to Film History
For more than a century, Santa Clarita has been one of the premier filming destinations in Southern California.
Ken Striplin | A Tribute to Film History
Today in SCV History (Feb. 2)
1848 - SCV becomes part of the United States with the signing of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo [treaty]
Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo
Feb. 2-4: Amateur Hockey State Championships Comes to The Cube
Join the city of Santa Clarita at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia for the 2024 California Amateur Hockey Association (CAHA) State Championships this weekend, Feb. 2-4.
Feb. 2-4: Amateur Hockey State Championships Comes to The Cube
Grant Price Signs NLI to TMU Baseball
Grant Price has signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at The Master's University.
Grant Price Signs NLI to TMU Baseball
Feb. 6-April 1: ‘The Joshua Tree Chronicles AI Images’ Art Exhibit
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the upcoming exhibition, “The Joshua Tree Chronicles AI Images,” by artist Edwin Vasquez.
Feb. 6-April 1: ‘The Joshua Tree Chronicles AI Images’ Art Exhibit
SCVNews.com