Feb. 8-11: The Cube Hosting 2024 West Coast Hockey Conference

Calling all hockey fans! The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, is excited to host the 2024 West Coast Hockey Conference. The tournament will begin Thursday, Feb. 8, and end Sunday, Feb. 11, with the championship game scheduled at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The West Coast Hockey Conference will feature ten different universities from across California and Arizona. The conference game schedule is below:

Thursday, Feb. 8

– UC Santa Barbara vs. Long Beach State University – 5:45 p.m.

– Santa Clara University vs. California State University, Fullerton – 8:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 9

– Loyola Marymount University vs. California State University, Northridge – 11 a.m.

– Northern Arizona University vs. TBD – 2 p.m.

– UCLA vs. TBD – 5:00 p.m.

– Grand Canyon University vs. Arizona State University – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 10

– Semifinals #1 – 4:30 p.m.

– Semifinals #2 – 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 11

– Championship game – 10:30 a.m.

Admission will be $10 for a single game ticket, $20 for a weekend pass and $5 for

a single game ticket with a student ID from one of the participating universities. While you’re enjoying the games, stop by The Grille and The Top Shelf for a wide variety of food, snacks and drinks!

For more information about the conference, please contact Matt Dugan at matt.dugan@thecubesantaclarita.com.

