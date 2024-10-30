Federal Disaster Assistance for Bridge Fire Victims

California residents and business owners affected by the Bridge Fire may apply for low-interest federal disaster loans.

The U.S. Small Business Administration declared a disaster to make assistance available in Los Angeles, Kern, Orange, San Bernardino, and Ventura counties.

The initial Disaster Loan Program funds are fully expended, but the program will continue accepting and processing applications to ensure individuals and businesses promptly receive assistance once new funding is available. Congress must appropriate additional funds before issuing new loans.

Businesses, nonprofits, homeowners, and renters whose properties were damaged or destroyed can apply for loans to repair or replace real estate, machinery, equipment, and personal property. Small businesses and nonprofits who with working capital needs caused by the disaster may apply for the SBA’s economic injury disaster loans.

Two Disaster Loan Outreach Centers are open to the public to make it easier for survivors to apply for disaster recovery assistance. On-site staff can guide applicants through the process and answer questions about the disaster loan program.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY

Wrightwood Library – Community Room

6011 Pine St.

Wrightwood, CA 92397

Monday – Wednesday, 11:00 a.m.- 7:00 p.m.

Thursday – Friday, 9:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY

Mt. Baldy Village Church

6757 Bear Canyon Rd.

Mt. Baldy, CA 91759

Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

To apply, visit SBA.gov/disaster call the Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955, or email disastercustomerservice@sba. gov. The deadline to apply for property damage is December 23, 2024, and for economic injury, the deadline is July 23, 2025.

