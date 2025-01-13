LAHSA Postpones Homeless Count Due to Wildfires

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority announced the postponement of the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count for at least 30 days.

This decision, made in response to the ongoing wildfire crisis impacting Los Angeles county, has been approved by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The recent wildfires have created significant challenges and disruptions across the region, including evacuations, displacement of individuals experiencing homelessness and disruptions to essential supportive services. LAHSA determined that conducting the point-in-time count under these circumstances would compromise both the safety of participants and the accuracy of the data collected.

“The safety and well-being of our community, including those experiencing homelessness, is our top priority,” said LAHSA CEO Dr. Va Lecia Adams Kellum. “We are grateful to HUD for their understanding and flexibility in granting this postponement. This will allow us to conduct the point-in-time count when conditions are safe and ensure that we obtain reliable data that accurately reflects the current state of homelessness in our community.”

LAHSA currently anticipates a 30-day postponement and is working closely with its partners to monitor the situation and finalize an appropriate date to reschedule the count. Further information and updates will be provided as they become available.

