April 13
1935 - Gladys Carter convicted of manslaughter in fatal shooting of Frances Walker, of the Placerita Walkers [story]
Gladys Carter
Feds Approve to Free Up Funds for California Schools
| Tuesday, Apr 14, 2020
Students on Campus

SACRAMENTO —The U.S. Department of Education has granted preliminary approval to California’s request for flexibility in using federal funds to ease the immediate impacts of COVID-19 school closures.

State Superintendent Tony Thurmond and State Board of Education President Linda Darling-Hammond submitted the request for waivers, authorized under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, on Friday, April 10, 2020. The waivers were approved Monday.

The waivers loosen restrictions on how and when federal education funds can be spent. They remove a cap on technology purchases, ease limits on the amount of unspent federal funds that can be carried over from one federal fiscal year to the next, and relax rules about the use of money for teacher professional development.

“With this much needed flexibility, the state can shift resources to such pressing needs as training our workforce on distance learning and building up our technology infrastructure,” said Superintendent Tony Thurmond. “In this time of crisis, the ability to quickly direct resources to needs is critically important.”

Board President Darling-Hammond thanked the U.S. Department of Education for helping California’s efforts to improve online learning during this unprecedented time of crisis. “We are pleased that the federal government responded so quickly to our requests,” said Darling-Hammond. “In this time of great uncertainty, being assured that we can repurpose this money to address urgent concerns is a great relief.”

Specifically, California received preliminary waivers from:

– Section 1127(b) of Title I, Part A of the ESEA so that your State educational agency (SEA) may waive, more than once every three years, if necessary, the 15 percent carryover limitation in ESEA section 1127(a) for fiscal year (FY) 2019 Title I, Part A funds.

– Section 421(b) of the General Education Provisions Act (GEPA) to extend the period of availability of FY 2018 funds for programs in which your SEA participates under its approved consolidated State plan until September 30, 2021.

– Section 4106(d) of Title IV, Part A of the ESEA related to local educational agency (LEA) needs assessments for the 2019-2020 school year.

– Section 4106(e)(2)(C), (D), and (E) of Title IV, Part A of the ESEA with respect to content-area spending requirements for FYs 2018 and 2019 Title IV, Part A funds.

– Section 4109(b) of Title IV, Part A of the ESEA with respect to the spending limitation for technology infrastructure for FYs 2018 and 2019 Title IV, Part A funds.

– Section 8101(42) of the ESEA, which defines “professional development,” for activities funded for the 2019-2020 school year.

In compliance with federal regulations, the state is accepting public comment on the waiver application through May 1. Please send comments via email to ESSA@cde.ca.gov or by mail to the California Department of Education, Government Affairs Division, 1430 N Street, Suite 5602, Sacramento, CA 95814-5901.
Caltrans Planning 36 Hour Interstate 5 Closure in L.A., Burbank, Glendale
Tuesday, Apr 14, 2020
Caltrans Planning 36 Hour Interstate 5 Closure in L.A., Burbank, Glendale
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) plans to close Interstate 5 in Los Angeles, Burbank and Glendale for 36 hours from 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 25, to 2:00 a.m. Monday, April 27.
FULL STORY...
L.A. County Monday: Fewer New Cases; At Least 189 in SCV
Monday, Apr 13, 2020
L.A. County Monday: Fewer New Cases; At Least 189 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 25 new deaths and 239 new cases of the COVID-19 disease, the smallest increase in new cases since March 26.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Caltrans Planning 36 Hour Interstate 5 Closure in L.A., Burbank, Glendale
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) plans to close Interstate 5 in Los Angeles, Burbank and Glendale for 36 hours from 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 25, to 2:00 a.m. Monday, April 27.
Caltrans Planning 36 Hour Interstate 5 Closure in L.A., Burbank, Glendale
April 18: Wolf Creek Drive-Thru Brewery Service Benefiting Bridge to Home
As we all continue to practice Safer at Home guidelines, we are seeing our community come together creatively and collectively.
April 18: Wolf Creek Drive-Thru Brewery Service Benefiting Bridge to Home
COC Donors Cover Free Lunch for First Responders at COVID-19 Test Site
College of the Canyons classified staff members provided 70 Easter lunch meals for first responders at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and the L.A. County Fire Department COVID-19 testing site in Santa Clarita on Sunday, April 12.
COC Donors Cover Free Lunch for First Responders at COVID-19 Test Site
Vote By Mail Ballots Mailed for May 12 Congressional Election
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk on Monday began mailing 350,916 Vote by Mail ballots for the May 12 Congressional District 25 Special General Election.
Vote By Mail Ballots Mailed for May 12 Congressional Election
In Days, CSUN Professors Learn New Ways to Teach, Connect
Once California State University, Northridge professors like dance coordinator Paula Thomson processed and accepted the new reality — which took some time, she said — she went about the challenging work of redesigning dance courses for online learning.
In Days, CSUN Professors Learn New Ways to Teach, Connect
May 6: Deadline for CSUN Students to Apply for MataCare Grant
Wednesday, May 6 is the deadline for California State University, Northridge students who are experiencing financial emergencies due to the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for a MataCare Grant for the spring semester.
May 6: Deadline for CSUN Students to Apply for MataCare Grant
L.A. County Monday: Fewer New Cases; At Least 189 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 25 new deaths and 239 new cases of the COVID-19 disease, the smallest increase in new cases since March 26.
L.A. County Monday: Fewer New Cases; At Least 189 in SCV
Careful with Masks | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Forty years ago while operating on a trauma victim who fell asleep at the wheel, I became more tired than usual despite the adrenaline rush to save a life. After completing surgery and removing the mask, I was wide awake again.
Careful with Masks | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Oakmont Confirms COVID-19-Related Death of Resident
Oakmont of Valencia officials have confirmed a memory-care resident is believed to have died from COVID-19-related causes Saturday.
Oakmont Confirms COVID-19-Related Death of Resident
California, Oregon, Washington Announce Western States Pact
California Governor Gavin Newsom, Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Monday announced an agreement on a shared vision for reopening their economies and controlling COVID-19 into the future.
California, Oregon, Washington Announce Western States Pact
One Day at a Time | Commentary by Dianne Erskine-Hellrigel
Some insist it's all a hoax. These people will be the ones who will continue the cycle. Maybe they will live, maybe they will die, but they will continue to pass it on to the rest of us. Typhoid Mary will walk among us.
One Day at a Time | Commentary by Dianne Erskine-Hellrigel
L.A. County Launches New Small Business Recovery Loan Program
In response to small businesses affected by COVID-19, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has created the Small Business Recovery Loan Program, administered by the Los Angeles County Development Authority.
L.A. County Launches New Small Business Recovery Loan Program
Sailor on Aircraft Carrier Dies from COVID-19
The sailor assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt who was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam April 9 died of COVID-related complications April 13, the Navy News Service reported.
Sailor on Aircraft Carrier Dies from COVID-19
Utilities Ratepayers to Receive California Climate Credit
California utilities ratepayers will receive a "California Climate Credit" on their April bills, according to a notice sent Thursday by the state Public Utilities Commission.
Utilities Ratepayers to Receive California Climate Credit
California Monday: 23,348 Cases Incl. 2,501 Healthcare Workers; 687 Deaths
California has had a total of 22,348 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 687 deaths as of Sunday, April 12, the state Department of Public Health announced Monday afternoon.
California Monday: 23,348 Cases Incl. 2,501 Healthcare Workers; 687 Deaths
UCLA Joins National COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project Testing
UCLA has joined a nationwide effort to study whether convalescent plasma collected from people who have recovered from COVID-19 may yield a treatment for the deadly virus.
UCLA Joins National COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project Testing
California COVID-19 Costs Expected to Reach $7 Billion
In a letter sent to state lawmakers Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom’s budget adviser said the Golden State will need to spend a minimum of $7 billion to fund the effort to protect the public from the COVID-19 pandemic.
California COVID-19 Costs Expected to Reach $7 Billion
Fauci Role on Virus Task Force in Jeopardy, Trump Signals
Reacting to criticism that preventable delays set back America’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump has put crosshairs on the country’s leading expert on infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Fauci Role on Virus Task Force in Jeopardy, Trump Signals
CDC Extends No-Sail Order for All Cruise Ships
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has extended its March 14 No-Sail Order for all cruise ships as part of the battle to control the COVID-19 pandemic.
CDC Extends No-Sail Order for All Cruise Ships
L.A. County Sunday: 9,192 Cases, 296 Deaths; At Least 186 Cases in SCV
To date, L.A. County Public Health has identified 9,192 postive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of the county, and a total of 296 deaths. A minimum of 186 cases have been confirmed in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Sunday: 9,192 Cases, 296 Deaths; At Least 186 Cases in SCV
Who’s Flattening the Curve? Not the USA
Johns Hopkins University: Flattening the curve involves reducing the number of new COVID-19 cases from one day to the next. This helps prevent healthcare systems from becoming overwhelmed. When a country has fewer new COVID-19 cases emerging today than it did on a previous day, that’s a sign that the country is flattening the curve.
Who’s Flattening the Curve? Not the USA
California Sunday: 21,794 Cases Incl. 2,388 Healthcare Workers; 651 Deaths
The California Department of Public Health announced the most recent statistics on COVID-19 Sunday. California now has 21,794 confirmed cases and 651 deaths.
California Sunday: 21,794 Cases Incl. 2,388 Healthcare Workers; 651 Deaths
