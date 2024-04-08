header image

1874 - Work completed at Lyon's Station (now Eternal Valley) on first version of Pioneer Oil Refinery [story]
April 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
| Monday, Apr 8, 2024
College of the Canyons

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, April 10, beginning at 4 p.m.

The Board is scheduled to approve candidates for the 2024 Elections to the California Community College Trustees’ (CCCT) Board of Directors.

The full agenda can be found [here].

The meeting will take place in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road.

This will be an in-person meeting with the ability to view the meeting virtually.

WEBINAR ID: 818-7475-7837

To live stream the meeting, visit https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/81874757837#success.

Consistent with the Brown Act, the above-noticed meeting of the SCCCD Board of Trustees shall take place as follows:

1. PUBLIC: Members the public may view the meeting using the Zoom link for livestreaming purposes.

2. PUBLIC COMMENT: Members of the public wishing to provide public comment on closed session items, open session items, and those items NOT on the agenda that are within the jurisdiction of the Board of Trustees, may do so in-person at the location noted above. Forms for “requests to speak” will be available for the public to fill out.

3. WRITTEN PUBLIC COMMENT: Members of the public wishing to provide written comments may do so by submitting them to boardmeetingcomments@canyons.edu.

The District will NO LONGER read emailed public comments aloud during the meeting. Emails sent to us before the meeting will be forwarded to the Trustees for their review and consideration.

4. ATTENDING VIRTUALLY: In addition to the public’s option to attend in-person at the location noted above, members of the public may attend virtually and are welcome to do so. At this time, while members of the public exercising this option are permitted to attend and observe, public participation remains subject to the in-person and written comments provisions above. Staff, attorneys, or contracted experts invited by the Board to attend may both attend and participate virtually.

__________________________________________________________

PLEASE NOTE:

• Board Policy 2350 limits each speaker to THREE (3) MINUTES per subject and the total time per subject to TWENTY (20) MINUTES.

• Board members are prohibited by the Brown Act from responding to comments made regarding topics NOT on the official agenda.

• Submissions of public comments will be considered a public record under the Public Records Act and are therefore subject to public disclosure.

For further guidance, you may refer to BP 2345, BP 2350, and BP 2355. Board Policies are available at [here].

DISABILITY ACCOMMODATIONS: For any accommodations, please contact SCCCD Board of Trustees Administrative Assistant at (661) 362-3400 or via email at marilu.ramirez@canyons.edu.
