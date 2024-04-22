header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 22
1974 - Gov. Ronald Reagan speaks at dedication of COC's first permanent building, the William G. Bonelli Instructional Resource Center [story]
Ronald Reagan
April 24: COC Board of Trustees’ Self-Evaluation Workshop
| Monday, Apr 22, 2024
College of the Canyons

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a self-evaluation workshop Wednesday, April 24, beginning at 2 p.m.

The workshop will take place in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road.

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees regularly conducts its self-evaluation in accordance with standards set by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges (ACCJC). Further, the Board of Trustees was an early adopter in establishing a policy on Board Self-Evaluation.

The self-evaluation workshops provides the Board of Trustees with the opportunity to come together as a team to coalesce and develop a sense of shared purpose so that it may carry out and optimize its role on behalf of our community and for the good of the institution. The Board’s Self-Evaluation workshop will be facilitated by Ms. Dianne McKay (a facilitator from the “League On Call” program offered by the Community College League of California).

The full agenda can be found [here].

WEBINAR ID: 850-6298-3796

To live stream the workshop, visit https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/85062983796.

Consistent with the Brown Act, the above-noticed meeting of the SCCCD Board of Trustees shall take place as follows:

1. PUBLIC: Members the public may view the meeting using the Zoom link for livestreaming purposes.

2. PUBLIC COMMENT: Members of the public wishing to provide public comment on closed session items, open session items, and those items NOT on the agenda that are within the jurisdiction of the Board of Trustees, may do so in-person at the location noted above. Forms for “requests to speak” will be available for the public to fill out.

3. WRITTEN PUBLIC COMMENT: Members of the public wishing to provide written comments may do so by submitting them to boardmeetingcomments@canyons.edu.

The District will NO LONGER read emailed public comments aloud during the meeting. Emails sent to us before the meeting will be forwarded to the Trustees for their review and consideration.

4. ATTENDING VIRTUALLY: In addition to the public’s option to attend in-person at the location noted above, members of the public may attend virtually and are welcome to do so. At this time, while members of the public exercising this option are permitted to attend and observe, public participation remains subject to the in-person and written comments provisions above. Staff, attorneys, or contracted experts invited by the Board to attend may both attend and participate virtually.

__________________________________________________________

PLEASE NOTE:

• Board Policy 2350 limits each speaker to THREE (3) MINUTES per subject and the total time per subject to TWENTY (20) MINUTES.

• Board members are prohibited by the Brown Act from responding to comments made regarding topics NOT on the official agenda.

• Submissions of public comments will be considered a public record under the Public Records Act and are therefore subject to public disclosure.

For further guidance, you may refer to BP 2345, BP 2350, and BP 2355. Board Policies are available at [here].

DISABILITY ACCOMMODATIONS: For any accommodations, please contact SCCCD Board of Trustees Administrative Assistant at (661) 362-3400 or via email at marilu.ramirez@canyons.edu.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

April 24: COC Board of Trustees’ Self-Evaluation Workshop

April 24: COC Board of Trustees’ Self-Evaluation Workshop
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a self-evaluation workshop Wednesday, April 24, beginning at 2 p.m.
FULL STORY...

April 30: COC Hosts Nonprofit Community Resource Fair

April 30: COC Hosts Nonprofit Community Resource Fair
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
The College of the Canyons Center for Civic and Community Engagement—in collaboration with COC’s Golden Z Club—invites the community to attend the Nonprofit Community Resource Fair on Tuesday, April 30.
FULL STORY...

Retired Professor Continues to Mentor Aspiring TMU Scientists

Retired Professor Continues to Mentor Aspiring TMU Scientists
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
For aspiring scientists at The Master’s University, taking up a student research project is no small commitment.
FULL STORY...

CSUN to Confer Honorary Degrees on Business & Education Leaders, All Alumni

CSUN to Confer Honorary Degrees on Business & Education Leaders, All Alumni
Tuesday, Apr 16, 2024
California State University, Northridge will confer honorary doctorates on four alumni, all respected leaders in their fields, at the university’s commencement ceremonies next month.
FULL STORY...

Matadors Gearing Up for Finals at CSUN’s ‘Crunch Time’

Matadors Gearing Up for Finals at CSUN’s ‘Crunch Time’
Monday, Apr 15, 2024
The University Student Union at California State University, Northridge is helping Matadors keep their peace during finals season with Crunch Time.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Ken Striplin | Visit Skyline Ranch Park – Santa Clarita’s Newest Amenity
As city manager for 12 years now and a longtime resident of Santa Clarita, I am always proud to see how our community continues to grow.
Ken Striplin | Visit Skyline Ranch Park – Santa Clarita’s Newest Amenity
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 22 - Sunday, April 28.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
Henry Mayo Celebrating National Volunteer Week
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is recognizing its valued volunteers during National Volunteer Week April 21-27.
Henry Mayo Celebrating National Volunteer Week
April 23: Saugus Union to Discuss 2023/24 Personnel Report
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, April 23, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
April 23: Saugus Union to Discuss 2023/24 Personnel Report
April 24: COC Board of Trustees’ Self-Evaluation Workshop
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a self-evaluation workshop Wednesday, April 24, beginning at 2 p.m.
April 24: COC Board of Trustees’ Self-Evaluation Workshop
LASD Deputy Dies Months After Pitchess Shooting Range Explosion
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy, who was severely injured in October after an explosion and fire at a Pitchess Detention Center mobile shooting range, died Saturday, LASD announced Sunday.
LASD Deputy Dies Months After Pitchess Shooting Range Explosion
Today in SCV History (April 22)
1974 - Gov. Ronald Reagan speaks at dedication of COC's first permanent building, the William G. Bonelli Instructional Resource Center [story]
Ronald Reagan
Today in SCV History (April 21)
1994 - Sand Canyon homeowner Eddie Murray sets MLB record for switch-hit home runs in games (11 times) [story]
Eddie Murray
Today in SCV History (April 20)
1874 - First train out of L.A. to reach new town of San Fernando; Newhall 2 years later [story]
train tunnel
May 10: Second Annual SCV Military Spouse Appreciation Event
Hello Auto Group has announced its partnership with the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative for the second annual Military Spouse Appreciation Event. This event, dedicated to honoring military spouses, will take place on Military Spouse Appreciation Day Friday, May 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Anthony Vince Nail Spa at 24250 Town Center Drive #140, Valencia, CA 91355.
May 10: Second Annual SCV Military Spouse Appreciation Event
SCAA Announces 2024 Scholarship Award Honorees
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced the 2024 scholarship award recipients. These deserving individuals have shown excellence in their high school art education and shared their plans to continue their artistic endeavors.
SCAA Announces 2024 Scholarship Award Honorees
May 16: VIA Adds County Leader to Workforce Development Speakers List
The Valley Industry Association of Santa Clarita is set to ignite innovation and transformation with its VIA Workforce Development Conference 2024 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Thursday, May 16. Jorge Marquez, chairman of the Los Angeles County Workforce Development Board, has been added to the list of speakers appearing at the event. He will serve as the opening speaker at the conference.
May 16: VIA Adds County Leader to Workforce Development Speakers List
May 5: ‘Free to Be Me Festival’ at West Creek Park
The city of Santaw Clarita will host the Free To Be Me Festival for its third year at an exciting new location. On Sunday, May 5, from noon to 3 p.m., celebrate Santa Clarita’s special needs communities and their families at West Creek Park, 24247 Village Circle Drive, Valencia, CA 91354.
May 5: ‘Free to Be Me Festival’ at West Creek Park
L.A. County Offers Help for Workers of 99 Cents Only Stores
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity and its regional partners have held the first of several upcoming rapid response events to urgently connect soon-to-be laid off local workers, impacted by the recent bankruptcy and closure of dozens of local 99 Cents Only Stores, to critical workforce services.
L.A. County Offers Help for Workers of 99 Cents Only Stores
Foster Youth Access Banking Program Available in L.A. County
Youth in Los Angeles County foster care as young as 13 can open their own checking and savings accounts without an adult co-owner through the Youth Access Banking program.
Foster Youth Access Banking Program Available in L.A. County
April 23: City Council to Discuss Measure H Funds, Traffic Improvements
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, April 23 at 6 p.m. The council will meet at City Hall, City Council Chambers, Items on the agenda include: Measure H funding, awarding construction contracts for traffic improvements and updating criteria for speed hump installation or removal.
April 23: City Council to Discuss Measure H Funds, Traffic Improvements
April 27: Day at The Rocks Family Fun Event
Visit Vasquez Rock Natural Area and Nature Center for a Day at The Rocks, a family fun event and tribal celebration of the Village of Mapipinga. A Day at The Rocks will be held Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
April 27: Day at The Rocks Family Fun Event
Princess Cruises Postpones Delivery of Star Princess, Inaugural Cruises Cancelled
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Valencia, and ship builder Fincantieri of Monfalcone, Italy have announced the mutual decision to postpone the delivery of the next Sphere Class ship, Star Princess.
Princess Cruises Postpones Delivery of Star Princess, Inaugural Cruises Cancelled
Today in SCV History (April 19)
1880 - Pico Oil Spring Mine Section 2 patented by R.F. Baker and Edward F. Beale [story]
E.F. Beale
TMU Men’s Golf Places 2nd, Women 5th at GSAC Championships
The Master's University men's golf team shot a 13-under 275 to finish second at the Golden State Athletic Conference Men's Golf Championships held at Briarwood Country Club in Sun City West, Ariz.
TMU Men’s Golf Places 2nd, Women 5th at GSAC Championships
June 1: Rare Warrior 24 Race Benefiting Project Sebastian
Join local nonprofit Project Sebastian for an exhilarating day of racing and community support at its Rare Warrior 24 race on Saturday, June 1, at Heritage Park in the heart of Santa Clarita.
June 1: Rare Warrior 24 Race Benefiting Project Sebastian
April 27: Drug Take Back Day at SCV Sheriff’s Station
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station Station deputies will be taking part in the “DEA National Drug Take Back Day,” Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in front of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, located at 26201 Golden Valley Road.
April 27: Drug Take Back Day at SCV Sheriff’s Station
April 30: COC Hosts Nonprofit Community Resource Fair
The College of the Canyons Center for Civic and Community Engagement—in collaboration with COC’s Golden Z Club—invites the community to attend the Nonprofit Community Resource Fair on Tuesday, April 30.
April 30: COC Hosts Nonprofit Community Resource Fair
SCVNews.com