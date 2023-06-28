header image

Inside
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 27
1542 - Explorer Juan Cabrillo sets sail from Mexico; will stop for a drink at mouth of Santa Clara River [story]
1650 map
Film, Television Tax Credit Extension Secured in State Budget
| Tuesday, Jun 27, 2023
Filming in SCV

California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Tuesday the extension of the California Film and Television Tax Credit has been included in the state’s 2023-24 budget.

“This is fantastic news for the state that birthed the movie industry, and for local families working in TV and film production,” said Wilk. “The Santa Clarita Valley and Senate District 21 have been Hollywood’s backlot for over 100 years. More productions at home is good news for our local economy, but more importantly this helps keep working families close to home.”

The tax credit was voted on in the form of budget trailer bill AB 132, with Wilk voting “Aye.” The credit was set to expire in 2025, but will now be extended through 2030.

Throughout his tenure in the legislature, Wilk has consistently been a champion for extending the tax credit and keeping productions from leaving the state.

According to a 2022 study by the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation, each dollar allocated by the program generates at least $24.40 in output, $16.14 in gross domestic product, and $8.60 in wages.

The city of Santa Clarita is home to numerous soundstages and movie ranches including Disney’s Golden Oak Ranch, Melody Ranch, LA North Studios.

“With other states ramping up major productions, California has to be competitive,” Wilk said. “I’m pleased to play my part once again in helping the state’s most iconic industry remain at home.”

###
California State Sen. Scott Wilk represents the 21st Senate District, which includes the Santa Clarita, Antelope and Victor valleys.
Castaic Union Announces Three New Appointments
Tuesday, Jun 27, 2023
Tuesday, Jun 27, 2023
Castaic Union Announces Three New Appointments
The Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees is pleased to announce three new appointments.
FULL STORY...
Cali Lake RV Resort Meets Permissible Capacity
Tuesday, Jun 27, 2023
Tuesday, Jun 27, 2023
Cali Lake RV Resort Meets Permissible Capacity
Top executives from several Los Angeles County agencies presented an update to the Board of Supervisors Tuesday detailing their outreach efforts helping scores of residents at risk of homelessness at Cali Lake Recreational Vehicle (RV) Resort.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Castaic Union Announces Three New Appointments
The Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees is pleased to announce three new appointments.
Castaic Union Announces Three New Appointments
Cali Lake RV Resort Meets Permissible Capacity
Top executives from several Los Angeles County agencies presented an update to the Board of Supervisors Tuesday detailing their outreach efforts helping scores of residents at risk of homelessness at Cali Lake Recreational Vehicle (RV) Resort.
Cali Lake RV Resort Meets Permissible Capacity
Keeping Your Pets Safe During Fourth of July
With the Fourth of July approaching, the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control would like to remind pet owners that extra precautions are necessary in order to protect pets during celebrations.
Keeping Your Pets Safe During Fourth of July
Mitzi Like Appointed to Henry Mayo Board
Mitzi Like, president and CEO of LBW Insurance and Financial Services has been appointed to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Board of Directors.
Mitzi Like Appointed to Henry Mayo Board
Wilk Recognizes SCV Chamber's 100th Anniversary
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, was pleased to recognize the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Monday on the Senate Floor, in celebration of the Chamber’s 100th anniversary.
Wilk Recognizes SCV Chamber’s 100th Anniversary
Deadline to Renew Disabled Parking Placards Quickly Approaching
More than 1.4 million disabled parking placard holders have already renewed their placards out of the approximately 2 million customers up for renewal, according to Department of Motor Vehicles records.
Deadline to Renew Disabled Parking Placards Quickly Approaching
Barger Releases Statement on Approved $43.4 Billion Budget
On Monday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a $43.4-billion budget.
Barger Releases Statement on Approved $43.4 Billion Budget
CSUN Prof Explains "Unusually Persistent" Gloomy Weather
The lingering “June gloom” and “May gray” that brought unusually persistent cool and cloudy overcast weather to Southern California have been hard to miss.
CSUN Prof Explains “Unusually Persistent” Gloomy Weather
High Bacteria Levels Continue to Spur Water Warnings at County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
High Bacteria Levels Continue to Spur Water Warnings at County Beaches
CHP Implements Maximum Enforcement Period Ahead of Holiday
While the holidays are a time of celebration for the public, they can also be a time of concern for the California Highway Patrol and the California Office of Traffic Safety.
CHP Implements Maximum Enforcement Period Ahead of Holiday
Youth Punt, Pass, Kick Competition Coming to COC
Youth football fans will have the opportunity to exhibit their football skills when the College of the Canyons football program hosts its first Punt, Pass & Kick USA, Inc. competition on Saturday, July 22 at Cougar Stadium.
Youth Punt, Pass, Kick Competition Coming to COC
June 27: City Council Legislative Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council Legislative Committee will hold a meeting Tuesday, June 27, at 4:30 p.m., in the Orchard Room of City Hall.
June 27: City Council Legislative Committee Meeting
Nine Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 26 - Sunday, July 2.
Nine Productions Currently Filming in SCV
July 15: Tejon Outlets July Paint Class
Join Outlets at Tejon for a vibrant evening of creativity and fun in partnership with Bird Dog Arts at suite 440, Saturday, July 15, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
July 15: Tejon Outlets July Paint Class
June 27: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, June 27, beginning with closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
June 27: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
July 9: Landmark Opera presents 'The Magic Flute'
Join Landmark Opera at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church for an enchanting evening of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's, "The Magic Flute" and the tale of good versus evil Sunday, July 9, from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
July 9: Landmark Opera presents ‘The Magic Flute’
Applications Open for ARTree's Bob Hernandez Scholarship
Bob Hernandez is the founder and president emeritus of ARTree Community Arts Center.
Applications Open for ARTree’s Bob Hernandez Scholarship
June 29: Matador Summer Celebration
To all new California State University, Northridge Matadors!
June 29: Matador Summer Celebration
Caltrans Announces Continued SR-14 Full Closures
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled full freeway flosures on the northbound and southbound Antelope Valley Freeway / State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster.
Caltrans Announces Continued SR-14 Full Closures
I-210 Ramp Closures Announced
The California Department of Transportation announces the scheduled closures of on- and off-ramps along Interstate 210 between Sunland and Altadena to upgrade curb ramps, install Accessible Pedestrian Signal systems and pedestrian countdown timers and re-stripe crosswalks to conform to current Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
I-210 Ramp Closures Announced
Today in SCV History (June 26)
1972 - Upper (main) Castaic Lake opens for swimming and boating; afterbay opened in May [story]
Castaic Lake
