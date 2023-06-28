Film, Television Tax Credit Extension Secured in State Budget

California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Tuesday the extension of the California Film and Television Tax Credit has been included in the state’s 2023-24 budget.

“This is fantastic news for the state that birthed the movie industry, and for local families working in TV and film production,” said Wilk. “The Santa Clarita Valley and Senate District 21 have been Hollywood’s backlot for over 100 years. More productions at home is good news for our local economy, but more importantly this helps keep working families close to home.”

The tax credit was voted on in the form of budget trailer bill AB 132, with Wilk voting “Aye.” The credit was set to expire in 2025, but will now be extended through 2030.

Throughout his tenure in the legislature, Wilk has consistently been a champion for extending the tax credit and keeping productions from leaving the state.

According to a 2022 study by the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation, each dollar allocated by the program generates at least $24.40 in output, $16.14 in gross domestic product, and $8.60 in wages.

The city of Santa Clarita is home to numerous soundstages and movie ranches including Disney’s Golden Oak Ranch, Melody Ranch, LA North Studios.

“With other states ramping up major productions, California has to be competitive,” Wilk said. “I’m pleased to play my part once again in helping the state’s most iconic industry remain at home.”

California State Sen. Scott Wilk represents the 21st Senate District, which includes the Santa Clarita, Antelope and Victor valleys.

