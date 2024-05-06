‘Lone Star, Laundry, and Bourbon’ Coming to The MAIN

Step into the Heart of 1970s Texas at The MAIN as Front Row Center presents, “Lone Star, Laundry, and Bourbon.”

Experience two classic one-act comedies by James McLure that dive deep into the lives of small-town folks navigating the aftermath of the Vietnam War. “Lone Star, Laundry, and Bourbon” takes place in the small town of Maynard, Texas in the 1970s.

In these acts, the women gossip and drink during the day, while the men get drunk at night. Don’t miss these two dark comedies of small-town shenanigans and post-war woes seasoned with a touch of bourbon.

Tickets are available now for performances on the weekends of May 10-12 and May 17-19. General admission tickets are $20 and Senior/Student admission are $18.

To learn more about “Lone Star, Laundry, and Bourbon” and to purchase tickets, please visit AtTheMAIN.org.

