Los Angeles County
Firefighters knock down an apartment fire in Newhall on Tuesday, June 16, 2021. Rick McClure/For The Signal

Firefighters Put Out Second Fire at Newhall Apartment Complex

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Jun 16, 2021

By Emily Alvarenga | The Signal

Firefighters returned to the scene of an earlier balcony fire at a Newhall apartment complex Tuesday night after the fire reignited.

The first structure fire was reported around 6 p.m. on the 24000 block of Valley Street, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Melanie Flores.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze seen from the balcony of the apartment and cleared the scene less than an hour later, Flores said.

Firefighters knock down an apartment fire in Newhall on Tuesday, June 16, 2021. Rick McClure/For The Signal

Firefighters later returned to the same apartment complex around 9:30 p.m. for reported smoke in the hallways, according to Fire Department Representative Charisma Murillo.

The incident was declared a working fire at 9:46 p.m., with firefighters locating it in the wall and attic of the same second-floor unit where the balcony fire had occurred earlier in the evening, per fire officials.

Firefighters knock down an apartment fire in Newhall on Tuesday, June 16, 2021. Rick McClure/For The Signal

Firefighters cut holes in the wall on the balcony and the roof to get access to the fire, and knockdown, meaning the fire was out, was called just after 10 p.m.

No injuries were reported as a result of either incident, Murillo added.

Firefighters knock down an apartment fire in Newhall on Tuesday, June 16, 2021. Rick McClure/For The Signal

