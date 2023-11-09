Weather Service Issues Red Flag Warning, Increasing Wildfire Risk

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Due to gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity, widespread portions of Los Angeles County are affected, including most mountain and valley areas, as well as the Malibu Coast.

As always, we remind residents living in wildfire-prone areas to take appropriate precautions:

-See something, say something . Report any sign of smoke or fire immediately to your local fire department by dialing 9-1-1. If you dial 9-1-1 from your cell phone, be sure to know your location.

-Have your Ready! Set! Go! Wildfire Action Plan in place . It is critical for residents to be familiar with the Ready! Set! Go! program that provides important pre-planning and evacuation information.

-Prepare for Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) . During elevated weather conditions, utility companies may temporarily shut off power in high-risk areas. Please plan for this possibility and consult with your local utility company for more information.

To download the Ready! Set! Go! Wildfire Action Plan and view informational how-to videos, visit the L.A. County Fire website.

