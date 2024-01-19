LACoFD Offers Pre-filled Sandbags in Littlerock, Acton

|
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that Saugus High School has earned the College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for achieving high female representation in AP Computer Science A. Schools honored with the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award have expanded girls’ access in AP computer science courses.
Los Angeles County Public Works is closely monitoring two storms forecast to reach the southland and last into early next week. Residents should expect light, periodic showers followed by a more intense system bringing heavier rain and possible isolated thunderstorms on Sunday night through Monday.
In a boost for electric vehicle reliability, the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Caltrans more than $63 million in federal funds to fix and install more than 1,000 chargers at 300 sites statewide.
The Santa Clarita city council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 249 new laboratory confirmed cases and two new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
The Canyon Theatre Guild opens its next production, "The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On" Saturday, Jan. 20. The show will run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 24.
Got textiles or unwanted clothing unsuitable for donation? Drop off all unwanted clothing or textiles at H&M in the Valencia Town Center Mall.
The board of directors of Circle of Hope, Inc. is currently looking to hire a new executive director. Circle of Hope is a Santa Clarita Valley 501(C)(3) nonprofit that provides emotional, educational and financial assistance, as well as supportive wellness therapies, to the SCV cancer community.
Do you have a passion for swimming, customer service and working with the community? If you do, consider applying to become a lifeguard with the city of Santa Clarita! Join us in February for swim tests and interviews.
With rain in the forecast later this month, the Los Angeles County Fire Department wants to ensure residents are prepared for potential flooding.
1967
- Original airing of Star Trek "Arena" Episode: Kirk battles the Gorn commander (Saugus resident Bobby Clark) at Vasquez Rocks [watch
]
In Santa Clarita, art is not just something to admire from a distance, but an immersive experience that captivates residents and visitors in several ways.
Bring your family and friends for an evening with a fairy tale twist! Residents are invited to purchase tickets for Showdown Stage Company’s production “Never After Happily” with showings starting Friday, Jan. 26, at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
E.S.C.A.P.E Theatre is presenting, "The Wizard of Oz," a musical based on the classic children's novel by L. Frank Baum, Feb. 1-4, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating missing person, Jessel Andrea Castellanos Quintero.
College of the Canyons won its second straight conference contest, this time outlasting Bakersfield College 73-65 on Lee Smelser Court at the Cougar Cage on Saturday night.
Pole vaulters from The Master's University track and field team participated in the National Pole Vault Summit in Reno Jan. 11-13.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Amiya Robinson (women's basketball) and Jonah El-Farra (men's basketball) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Jan. 8-13.
A special meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Saturday, Jan. 20, with public session beginning at 9 a.m., followed immediately by closed session at 12 p.m.
To help kick off its 10th annual Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses campaign, Carousel Ranch is hosting an Open House/Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Los Anarchists Junior Derby and Cedars Sinai are teaming up for their fifth annual junior roller derby tournament and blood drive at Santa Clarita Studios Saturday, Jan. 20 - Sunday, Jan. 21.
The South Coast Air Quality Management District Hearing Board approved modifications Wednesday to an Order for Abatement requiring Chiquita Canyon Landfill to address ongoing concerns at its facility.
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled lane closures on the northbound and southbound State Route 14 freeway between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster, closing up to three lanes.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Supporters of youth tackle football won the game before they stepped onto the field Wednesday morning.
