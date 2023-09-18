Palmdale Man Arrested in Connection with SCV Deputy’s Death

Update as of 1:30 p.m.: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a 29-year-old Palmdale man in the ambush killing of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer.

At a press conference Monday, L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna identified Kevin Salazar as the suspect.

The motive is unclear at this time. However, Luna said he’s confident law enforcement has the right man.

Salazar was arrested after an hours-long standoff between him and deputies at a home on the 37600 block of Barrinson Street in Palmdale.

A vehicle matching the description of a dark colored Toyota Corolla was also located at the scene.

Clinkunbroomer, 30, was a Santa Clarita resident and graduate of West Ranch High School. He was an eight-year veteran of the department and newly engaged, when he was shot Saturday while on duty in his patrol car in Palmdale. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

While law enforcement is confident they have the right suspect, the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident, is encouraged to call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

The Clinkunbroomer family released a statement, which Luna read at the press conference.

“Our son Ryan was a dedicated, hard-working Deputy Sheriff, who enjoyed working here at the Palmdale Station. He was proud to work along the side of his partners, that he considered brothers and sisters as he sacrificed daily to better the community that he served. Ryan made the ultimate sacrifice in doing so. Ryan was recently engaged to the love of his life as our firstborn son, Ryan will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and the Sheriff’s Department as a whole. Please keep Ryan’s family friends and colleagues in your prayers and respect everyone’s privacy during our time of mourning. Thank you from the bottom of (our) hearts.”

Original story 9 a.m.: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced a person of interest has been detained in connection with the death of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer.

A press conference has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Clinkunbroomer, 30, who was a Santa Clarita resident and graduate of West Ranch High School, was shot Saturday while on duty in his patrol car in Palmdale. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities identified a dark colored Toyota Corolla as the “vehicle of interest.”

“Our hearts go out to his family. We cannot fully understand their pain, but we will stand with them in solidarity and support them during this difficult time,” said LASD Sheriff Robert Luna in statement. “They deserve unwavering compassion, and we will do everything in our power to provide them with assistance and care.”

This is breaking news. Updates will be added as more information becomes available.

