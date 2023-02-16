header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
54°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 16
2000 - Rancho Camulos designated a National Historic Landmark [story]
Rancho Camulos
Flair Cares Annual Food Drive Begins March 1
| Thursday, Feb 16, 2023

Flair Cares Annual Food DriveFlair Cleaners, Southern California’s leading eco-friendly dry cleaner, will host its Eighth Annual Flair Cares Food Drive, Hang Up Hunger, March 1 – 31, 2023. The drive benefits the nonprofit Santa Clarita Grocery. Flair Cleaners is matching donations up to 250 pounds of food donated by customers.

“Food insecurity is a growing challenge in our communities, especially with inflation and “shrinkflation,” on almost every type of food product,” said Gary Futterman, owner of Flair Cleaners. “We are proud to help address this challenge with the help of our generous customers by collecting and matching donations of critically needed food for local nonprofits.”

Anyone may bring unopened, canned or boxed food to Flair Cleaners in Valencia – 27011 McBean Parkway, 91355 (At Magic Mountain Parkway). Do not bring any food past its expiration date or packaged in glass. Everyone who donates will receive a coupon for 50% off dry cleaning on a future visit to any Flair Cleaners location.

Customers using Flair Cleaners Free Pickup and Delivery service can leave bags or boxes of food they wish to donate with their pickup orders in March. Donations will be delivered by Flair Cleaners to:

– The Santa Clarita Grocery operates as an all-volunteer organization serving “week worth of groceries” and personal care items, for their guests including fresh milk, eggs, produce, canned goods, dried goods, meat, deli and breads.

About Flair Cleaners
For more than 65 years, Flair Cleaners has been the choice for style-conscious, Los Angeles County residents who seek quality, convenience, and environmentally safe dry cleaning and laundry services. In addition to extended hours seven days a week, Flair offers home and office pickup and delivery, and uses only the all-natural GreenEarth dry cleaning process. Flair operates stores in Redondo Beach, Santa Monica, Studio City and Valencia. For more information on Flair Cleaners, its community outreach, or its environmental commitment, visit FlairCleaners.com, or like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/FlairDryCleaners.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
02-16-2023 Flair Cares Annual Food Drive Begins March 1
02-15-2023 L.A. County Launches New Business and Workforce Assistance Programs
02-14-2023 March 1: SBDC Free Webinar ‘Increasing Sales’
02-09-2023 Princess Cruises Announces First Cruise Line Visit to Historic Yorktown
02-09-2023 Feb. 16: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb. 22: COC Board of Trustees Study Session
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a study session Wednesday, Feb. 22, beginning with a closed session at 4 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
Feb. 22: COC Board of Trustees Study Session
Feb. 21: SUSD Special Meeting
A special meeting of the Saugus Union School District has been scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m.
Feb. 21: SUSD Special Meeting
One Story One City Returns to Santa Clarita Public Library
The Santa Clarita Public Library’s tenth annual One Story One City program returns with free, themed events during the entire month of March.
One Story One City Returns to Santa Clarita Public Library
Newhallywood Silent Film Festival to Highlight Charlie Chaplin, Cecil B. DeMille
Hearken back to the early days of the silent film era and rediscover some of the most famous movies ever made at the 2023 Newhallywood Silent Film Festival, scheduled for Feb. 24-26 at venues in Old Town Newhall.
Newhallywood Silent Film Festival to Highlight Charlie Chaplin, Cecil B. DeMille
Lady Cougs End Regular Season with Road Loss to Glendale 65-72
College of the Canyons closed out the regular season with a tight 72-65 road loss at Glendale College to end a four-game win streak.
Lady Cougs End Regular Season with Road Loss to Glendale 65-72
Barrientos Sinks Clutch Free Throws in OT to Push Cougars Past Glendale 74-73
College of the Canyons sophomore Dillon Barrientos knocked down two overtime free throws to finish with a game-high 28 points and push the Cougars past host Glendale College 74-73 on Wednesday night.
Barrientos Sinks Clutch Free Throws in OT to Push Cougars Past Glendale 74-73
City Announces Return of ‘Free to Be Me’ Festival
Following last year’s successful event, the city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the return of the Free to Be Me Festival to the Canyon Country Community Center on Saturday, March 11, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
City Announces Return of ‘Free to Be Me’ Festival
Flair Cares Annual Food Drive Begins March 1
Flair Cleaners, Southern California’s leading eco-friendly dry cleaner, will host its 8th Annual Flair Cares Food Drive, Hang Up Hunger, March 1 - 31, 2023
Flair Cares Annual Food Drive Begins March 1
Thursday COVID Roundup: 31 New SCV Cases; One Additional Death
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday one additional death and 31 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 20 additional deaths and 1,144 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 31 New SCV Cases; One Additional Death
Today in SCV History (Feb. 16)
2000 - Rancho Camulos designated a National Historic Landmark [story]
Rancho Camulos
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Adds 34 New Cases to Total Count
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 20 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,197 new cases countywide and 34 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Adds 34 New Cases to Total Count
State Superintendent Announces Programs to Tackle Disproportionate Discipline in Schools
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced efforts to stem the rise of disproportionate discipline while providing support to students when they need it most.
State Superintendent Announces Programs to Tackle Disproportionate Discipline in Schools
Marcia Mayeda: Protecting Animals in Los Angeles County, First in a Series
Mahatma Gandhi famously said, “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.” There is no better way to ensure the humane treatment of animals than enacting comprehensive, sensible laws to codify and enforce society’s expectations of how they will be protected.
Marcia Mayeda: Protecting Animals in Los Angeles County, First in a Series
Chancellor’s Circle Members Enjoy New Student Services & Learning Resources Center
Chancellor's Circle members and guests enjoyed a sneak peek of the newest building on the Canyon Country Campus, the Student Services & Learning Resource Center, at the annual Chancellor Circle Dinner.
Chancellor’s Circle Members Enjoy New Student Services & Learning Resources Center
Bowman High School Named 2023 California Model Continuation High School
The California Department of Education announced that Bowman High School has once again been named a California Model Continuation High School.
Bowman High School Named 2023 California Model Continuation High School
L.A. County Launches New Business and Workforce Assistance Programs
The Department of Economic Opportunity is gearing up to publicly launch and start outreach on several American Rescue Plan funded opportunities for small businesses and job seekers in LA County.
L.A. County Launches New Business and Workforce Assistance Programs
Santa Clarita Named as One of the Safest Cities in America
SmartAsset performs an annual data analysis to determine which U.S. cities are the safest. Santa Clarita has maintained a top spot on their lists since 2021, coming in 4th for this year's 2023 analysis.
Santa Clarita Named as One of the Safest Cities in America
Sheriff Luna creates Office of Constitutional Policing, Appoints Eileen Decker as Director
Sheriff Robert Luna has created the Office of Constitutional Policing within the Sheriff’s Department, with Eileen Decker as its Director.
Sheriff Luna creates Office of Constitutional Policing, Appoints Eileen Decker as Director
CSUN Part of Effort to Create Programs for Students with Intellectual Disabilities
California State University, Northridge is one of six CSU campuses sharing a $710,000 grant from the state’s Department of Developmental Services to establish and support inclusive postsecondary education pilot programs for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
CSUN Part of Effort to Create Programs for Students with Intellectual Disabilities
April 22: Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Returns
The city of Santa Clarita’s Cowboy Festival is set to return for its 27th year after a three-year pause during the COVID-19 pandemic.
April 22: Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Returns
Senator Wilk Introduces Bill to Streamline Marriage License Process
On Valentine’s Day Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, introduced a bill (SB 489) that would give cities more authority to issue marriage licenses.
Senator Wilk Introduces Bill to Streamline Marriage License Process
Canyons Promise Now Accepting Applications For 2023-24 School Year
The College of the Canyons ‘Canyons Promise’ program is now accepting sign-up forms for the 2023-24 academic year.
Canyons Promise Now Accepting Applications For 2023-24 School Year
April 30: Springtime Art Festival at Le Chene
A Springtime Art Festival will be celebrated at Le Chene French Cuisine Gardens on Sunday, April 30.
April 30: Springtime Art Festival at Le Chene
City Announces Timeline for Transition to By-District City Council Elections
The city of Santa Clarita is announcing the timeline for the transition to by-district city Council elections.
City Announces Timeline for Transition to By-District City Council Elections
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: