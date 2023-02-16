Flair Cares Annual Food Drive Begins March 1

Flair Cleaners, Southern California’s leading eco-friendly dry cleaner, will host its Eighth Annual Flair Cares Food Drive, Hang Up Hunger, March 1 – 31, 2023. The drive benefits the nonprofit Santa Clarita Grocery. Flair Cleaners is matching donations up to 250 pounds of food donated by customers.
“Food insecurity is a growing challenge in our communities, especially with inflation and “shrinkflation,” on almost every type of food product,” said Gary Futterman, owner of Flair Cleaners. “We are proud to help address this challenge with the help of our generous customers by collecting and matching donations of critically needed food for local nonprofits.”
Anyone may bring unopened, canned or boxed food to Flair Cleaners in Valencia – 27011 McBean Parkway, 91355 (At Magic Mountain Parkway). Do not bring any food past its expiration date or packaged in glass. Everyone who donates will receive a coupon for 50% off dry cleaning on a future visit to any Flair Cleaners location.
Customers using Flair Cleaners Free Pickup and Delivery service can leave bags or boxes of food they wish to donate with their pickup orders in March. Donations will be delivered by Flair Cleaners to:
– The Santa Clarita Grocery operates as an all-volunteer organization serving “week worth of groceries” and personal care items, for their guests including fresh milk, eggs, produce, canned goods, dried goods, meat, deli and breads.
About Flair Cleaners
For more than 65 years, Flair Cleaners has been the choice for style-conscious, Los Angeles County residents who seek quality, convenience, and environmentally safe dry cleaning and laundry services. In addition to extended hours seven days a week, Flair offers home and office pickup and delivery, and uses only the all-natural GreenEarth dry cleaning process. Flair operates stores in Redondo Beach, Santa Monica, Studio City and Valencia. For more information on Flair Cleaners, its community outreach, or its environmental commitment, visit FlairCleaners.com, or like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/FlairDryCleaners.
Hearken back to the early days of the silent film era and rediscover some of the most famous movies ever made at the 2023 Newhallywood Silent Film Festival, scheduled for Feb. 24-26 at venues in Old Town Newhall.
Following last year’s successful event, the city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the return of the Free to Be Me Festival to the Canyon Country Community Center on Saturday, March 11, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Mahatma Gandhi famously said, “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.” There is no better way to ensure the humane treatment of animals than enacting comprehensive, sensible laws to codify and enforce society’s expectations of how they will be protected.
Chancellor's Circle members and guests enjoyed a sneak peek of the newest building on the Canyon Country Campus, the Student Services & Learning Resource Center, at the annual Chancellor Circle Dinner.
SmartAsset performs an annual data analysis to determine which U.S. cities are the safest. Santa Clarita has maintained a top spot on their lists since 2021, coming in 4th for this year's 2023 analysis.
California State University, Northridge is one of six CSU campuses sharing a $710,000 grant from the state’s Department of Developmental Services to establish and support inclusive postsecondary education pilot programs for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.