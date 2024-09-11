Foothill League Football Teams Enter Last Week of Non-league Play

The Santa Clarita Valley’s high school Foothill League varsity football teams will wind up their non-league schedules this week and the results so far are a mixed bag.

Ahead of its last non-league game at South Pasadena (2–1) Friday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m., Golden Valley High School varsity football is currently riding a three-game winning streak, giving it a bird’s-eye view of the other six local teams in upcoming Foothill League play.

On Saturday, Sept. 7 Golden Valley got by Lancaster in a close one, winning 7-6.

The Golden Valley Grizzlies open foothill league play on Friday, Sept. 20 against the Hart High School Hawks. The game will be played at Valencia High School at 7 p.m. Golden Valley is the home team.

West Ranch High School is riding a two-game non-league winning streak and is close behind Golden Valley at two wins and one loss.

The West Ranch Wildcats defeated Antelope Valley on Thursday Sept. 5 by a score of 36–14.

They play away at Thousand Oaks (2-1) on Friday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m., and, after a bye week, open league play at Hart on Friday, Sept. 27.

Also soaring high are the Hart Hawks, at two wins and one loss and riding a two-game winning streak. The Hawks defeated Paraclete on Sept. 6 by a score of 30–26.

Hart plays its last non-league game away at winless (0-3) Eisenhower on Friday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. As noted, Hart will play Golden Valley on Friday, Sept. 20.

The Castaic Coyotes lost to San Joaquin Memorial on Thursday, Sept. 5 by a score of 21- 10, leaving their preseason so far at one win and two losses.

Castaic hopes to turn things around on Friday, Sept. 13, with a victory at Dominquez (2-0) at 7 p.m.

The Coyotes will open league play at Canyon High at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20.

The Canyon Cowboys also find themselves at one win and two losses in non-league play, coming off a rough loss at Cathedral on Friday, Sept. 6 of 49-0.

Canyon hopes to get another win at Palm Springs (2-1) Friday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. and opens league play against Castaic at home at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20.

The Saugus Centurions complete the one win and two loss Foothill League teams, coming in on the short end of a 56–24 score at Camarillo on Sept. 6.

Saugus plays undefeated Simi Valley (3-0) at home Friday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. The Centurions open league play at home versus Valencia on Friday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.

The Valencia Vikings find themselves in unfamiliar territory, with a non-league record of no wins and three losses. Valencia lost a close one at Murrietta Valley on Sept. 5 by a score of 38–33, so there is reason to be optimistic.

The Vikings will host Rancho Cucamonga (1–2) on Friday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. They open league play at Saugus on Friday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.

