Week Nine Football Preview

By Ryan Menzie

Signal Sports Writer

Two out of five league games have been completed as the Foothill League inches closer to the CIF playoffs. The Saugus Centurions and the West Ranch Wildcats remain the only unbeaten teams, setting up for a showdown in the coming weeks, which may decide the Foothill League champion.

Until then, we are onto week nine. Here is the upcoming schedule for Santa Clarita Valley football:

West Ranch vs. Canyon

The West Ranch Wildcats (6-1, 2-0) take on the Canyon Cowboys (2-4, 0-2) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Valencia. The Wildcats are coming off two impressive wins, while the Cowboys are struggling to find their first league win.

Wildcats head coach Chris Varner isn’t satisfied and knows how tough the Foothill League is.

“Against Golden Valley, the score isn’t indicative of how well they played,” said Varner. “We still have a lot of work to do. We’re throwing interceptions so we need to take care of the ball. We’re on a good win streak so we can keep it going as long as we’re willing to protect it. Canyon has some good athletes and is well coached so we can’t take them lightly.”

Golden Valley vs. Saugus

The Golden Valley Grizzlies (3-3, 1-1) take on the Saugus Centurions (6-1, 2-0) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Canyon. The Centurions’ defense has been impressive all season and has only allowed 14 points so far in Foothill League play.

Grizzlies head coach Dan Kelley sees the tall task ahead for them and noted how great Saugus has been defensively.

“They’re lights-out on defense,” said Kelley. “Last week we made mistakes early on. We can’t win a football game giving the other team points. Our defense is the heart and soul of the team. We need to play tough defense and try to keep their offense off the field. If everyone goes out there and gives it 100%, executes and does their jobs, we are right there with them.”

Valencia vs. Hart

The Valencia Vikings (3-3, 1-1) take on the Hart Indians (1-6, 0-2) on Friday at 7 p.m. at College of the Canyons. The Hart Indians have been battling injuries all season while the Vikings have also dealt with their fair share of injuries.

The Vikings are coming off their first league win against Canyon while the Indians still search for their first win against an opponent that has been known to be at the top of the Foothill League in recent memory.

The Rest of the Santa Clarita Football Schedule

The Trinity Classical Academy Knights (5-2, 1-1) take on the Vasquez Mustangs (0-3, 0-2) at 6 p.m. Saturday at Valencia.

The Santa Clarita Christian School Cardinals (0-6) take on the Lancaster Baptist Eagles (3-2) at 5 p.m. Saturday at Lancaster.

The Castaic Coyotes (3-3) were scheduled to play the Mira Costa Mustangs (2-5) on Thursday at Castaic.

