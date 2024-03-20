header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 20
2012 - County supervisors approve 50-year operating agreement for Placerita Canyon State Park [read]
Placerita Canyon
Hart High Reveals New School Mascot, Hart Hawks
| Wednesday, Mar 20, 2024
hart 3 hawks

William S. Hart High School principal Jason d’Autremont announced the new school mascot, the Hart High Hawks, during a mascot reveal ceremony Tuesday evening in the Hart High auditorium.

The Hart School Board voted 4-1 to replace the high school’s controversial Indians mascot by 2025 at a July 14, 2021 meeting after requests from alumni and others.

A slide show presented by D’Autremont during the meeting outlined the detailed process used by Hart High to conduct the transition to a new mascot.

A recent vote of Hart High students and staff was held in late February and early March resulted in 833 votes cast in favor of the Hawks and 273 votes for the Bison.

“It was quite a margin of victory for the Hawks,” said D’Autremont. “Seventy-five percent voted for the Hawks.”

As D’Autremont announced the new mascot the crowd in the auditorium erupted in loud cheers and applause.

In the coming months d’Autremont announced a timeline that will include development of new logo imagery for the Hart Hawks and a vote will be held April 22-26 to select the new Hart Hawks logo.

On May 3 a Senior Rally will be held where the Indians mascot will be officially retired and the new mascot logo unveiled.

D’Autremont also shared a message sent out to the student body about the new mascot.

“Hawks are symbols of strength, freedom and intelligence, mirroring the characteristics of the Hart community,” he said. “The alliteration of the Hart Hawks maintains continuity with other district mascots like the Valencia Vikings and Canyon Cowboys. Hawks are indigenous to the Santa Clarita Valley.”

D’Autremont also said the choice of the hawk will also allow the school to continue to honor its Native American heritage without concerns about “cultural appropriation.”

The last few decades have seen schools across the United States replace mascots deemed culturally insensitive.

The public ceremony ended months of speculation on the identity of the new mascot that will replace the historic Hart High Indians mascot.

Information provided in a handout to audience members at the mascot reveal noted that Hart High School was founded in 1945. “In the inaugural class of students (class of 1949), a contest was created to have a ‘nickname’ for the school. Carl Clymore proposed ‘Indians’, which was selected as the mascot for Hart High School on Jan. 10, 1946.”

Hart High was named in honor of silent film Western star William S. Hart who lived in Newhall and was a generous community benefactor. Hart died June 23, 1946 leaving his Newhall ranch and mansion with all its contents, including his collection of Western and Native American art, including rugs and pottery, to the people of Los Angeles County.

“We worked on this for more than a year. We had public meetings, we talked to the Native Americans in the area, (the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians) and they asked us to change the mascot,” said Linda Storli, president of the William S. Hart Union School District Board of Trustees. “My heart said if it’s hurting people, children, I knew we had to look into it even though I knew we would have opposition.”

Storli said it was a difficult decision, but “this change needed to be made.”

“We really took this to heart,” she said. “We knew what an important symbol the Hart Indians was to Newhall and Santa Clarita.”

Storli said at the end of last night’s presentation two Native American women approached Storli and hugged her with tears in their eyes.

“They thanked me, but the moment was disrupted by an angry member of the audience who got in my face and also yelled at them,” she said. “I am very sorry that happened.”

Storli said that despite the opposition of a few members of the public, “I know we did the right thing.”

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Hart High Reveals New School Mascot, Hart Hawks

Hart High Reveals New School Mascot, Hart Hawks
Wednesday, Mar 20, 2024
William S. Hart High School principal Jason d'Autremont announced the new school mascot, the Hart High Hawks, during a mascot reveal ceremony Tuesday evening in the Hart High auditorium.
FULL STORY...

March 26-27: SoCal School Band, Orchestra Concert Festival

March 26-27: SoCal School Band, Orchestra Concert Festival
Friday, Mar 15, 2024
String orchestras and concert bands from around the Santa Clarita Valley and Southern California will participate in the Southern California School Band & Orchestra Association concert festival hosted by West Ranch High School on Tuesday, March 26 and Wednesday, March 27, 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Samuel Dixon to Host Hart District’s Patient Care Students

Samuel Dixon to Host Hart District’s Patient Care Students
Thursday, Mar 14, 2024
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. is proud to announce their continued partnership with the William S. Hart Union High School District.
FULL STORY...

Hart District Celebrates Nine National Merit Scholarship Finalists

Hart District Celebrates Nine National Merit Scholarship Finalists
Tuesday, Mar 12, 2024
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced nine high school seniors have been named National Merit Scholarship Finalists in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program.
FULL STORY...

March 14: Castaic Union Regular Board Meeting

March 14: Castaic Union Regular Board Meeting
Monday, Mar 11, 2024
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, March 14, at 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Wilk’s Bill to Study Feasibility of CSU Campus in High Desert Clears Senate Education Committee
 Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his bill to study the feasibility of a new California State University Campus in the Victor Valley passed out of the Senate Education Committee.
Wilk’s Bill to Study Feasibility of CSU Campus in High Desert Clears Senate Education Committee
Entry Period Open For Annual Sister Cities Young Artists, Author Showcase
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Santa Clarita Sister Cities, invites local students to submit original artwork, poetry, essays/creative writing, photographs or music for the 2024 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
Entry Period Open For Annual Sister Cities Young Artists, Author Showcase
Hart High Reveals New School Mascot, Hart Hawks
William S. Hart High School principal Jason d'Autremont announced the new school mascot, the Hart High Hawks, during a mascot reveal ceremony Tuesday evening in the Hart High auditorium.
Hart High Reveals New School Mascot, Hart Hawks
May 5: The Third Annual Painted Turtle Pickleball Tournament Returns
After two successful tournaments players are hitting the courts for The 3rd Annual Painted Turtle Pickleball Tournament. 
May 5: The Third Annual Painted Turtle Pickleball Tournament Returns
CSUN Mural Honors Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians
When you enter the main floor of the west wing of the California State University Northridge library, you’ll soon notice a new mural blending art, nature and the Indigenous history that the campus sits on.
CSUN Mural Honors Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians
Today in SCV History (March 20)
2012 - County supervisors approve 50-year operating agreement for Placerita Canyon State Park [read]
Placerita Canyon
National Animal Poison Prevention Month
March is National Animal Poison Prevention Month and the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control is dedicated to raising awareness about the risks of pet poisoning and providing essential tips to keep our beloved pets safe.
National Animal Poison Prevention Month
Supes Hear Tax Relief Offered to Homeowners Impacted by Chiquita
The Los Angeles County Treasurer Tax-Collector and the Los Angeles County’s Assessor's Office have presented property tax relief efforts now in place to support residents impacted by odors from Chiquita Canyon Landfill at the March 19 Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Supes Hear Tax Relief Offered to Homeowners Impacted by Chiquita
SCV Water’s Laboratory Recognized for Early Implementation of System
The SCV Water Laboratory has received commendation from the State of California’s Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program for its proactive implementation of the TNI Standard quality management system in February 2023, ahead of the required compliance date of Jan. 1, 2024.
SCV Water’s Laboratory Recognized for Early Implementation of System
Glasnow Opens for L.A. Dodgers, Spectrum Expands Access to Games
Former Hart High standout Tyler Glasnow will make his first start as a Los Angeles Dodger in the season opener against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday (3 a.m. PT) at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea.
Glasnow Opens for L.A. Dodgers, Spectrum Expands Access to Games
April 25: Wine on the Roof Benefits WiSH Education Foundation
The popular Wine on the Roof fundraiser will be held on Thursday, April 25 from 6:30-10 p.m. at The Centre (the former Sports Complex), 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
April 25: Wine on the Roof Benefits WiSH Education Foundation
March 22: Meet Author of One Story One City Book
Kelsey James, author of this year’s One Story One City book, "The Woman in the Castello" will appear Friday, March 22 at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
March 22: Meet Author of One Story One City Book
April 18: SNAP Sports Wine Tasting Fundraiser
The 2024 SNAP Sports Wine Tasting Fundraiser will be held at Salt Creek Grille Valencia on Thursday, April 18, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
April 18: SNAP Sports Wine Tasting Fundraiser
AB 2135 Would Protect Workers From Wage Theft
In a move to protect workers, California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, successfully moved AB 2135 past its first hurdle, passing out of the Labor Committee.
AB 2135 Would Protect Workers From Wage Theft
Today in SCV History (March 19)
1875, 1:35PM - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez hanged in San Jose [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Cougars Notch First Win at Mike Gillespie Field
College of the Canyons notched its first victory at the newly named Mike Gillespie Field on Saturday, winning its second straight conference series, this time over visiting Bakersfield College, by a 6-4 final score. 
Cougars Notch First Win at Mike Gillespie Field
Mustangs Advance to NAIA Sweet 16
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Master's University hit 20 3-pointers, one shy of the program record in a game, to defeat the St. Thomas Bobcats 122-91 in the second round of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Men's Basketball National Championship tournament.
Mustangs Advance to NAIA Sweet 16
Mustangs Drop Three Games to Menlo
The Master's University baseball team lost a pair of 1-run games Saturday against the Menlo Oaks in Atherton, Calif.
Mustangs Drop Three Games to Menlo
LACDA’s Emilio Salas Appointed to National Planning Advisory Committee
The Los Angeles County Development Authority is excited to announce that its executive director, Emilio Salas, has been appointed to a two-year term to serve as a member of the national Strategic Planning Advisory Committee for the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO).
LACDA’s Emilio Salas Appointed to National Planning Advisory Committee
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Live Music Performers Announced
The 28th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is back with your favorite musical performers and an exciting lineup of new acts.
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Live Music Performers Announced
Cougars Earn Top-10 Finishes at Redlands Invitational
REDLANDS — College of the Canyons track and field recorded a dozen top-10 finishes and established 30 new personal records while competing at the University of Redlands Invitational on March 15. 
Cougars Earn Top-10 Finishes at Redlands Invitational
City’s 2024 ‘Celebrate’ Lineup Released
There is so much to learn from different customs and cultures and you don’t need a plane ticket to experience it all.
City’s 2024 ‘Celebrate’ Lineup Released
Compete for Chance to Open Shaquille O’Neal Chicken Restaurant
Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept, which has a location in Santa Clarita, is fueling the mania for the Big Tournament with a nationwide Big Bracket Challenge.
Compete for Chance to Open Shaquille O’Neal Chicken Restaurant
Legendary Casting Director Deborah Aquila to Speak at CSUN
California State University, Northridge’s Spring 2024 Cinematheque series will pay tribute to Hollywood casting director and producer Deborah Aquila, executive vice president and head of casting at Paramount Television Studios and CBS Studios, to mark the end of Women’s History Month on Wednesday, March 27.
Legendary Casting Director Deborah Aquila to Speak at CSUN
SCVNews.com