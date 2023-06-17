Former CalArts Faculty Wins Tony Award for ‘Topdog Underdog’

Former School of Theater faculty and 1996 Herb Alpert Award in Arts recipient Suzan-Lori Parks experienced a full-circle moment when her play “Topdog/Underdog,” which was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Play in 2002, won Best Revival of a Play at the Broadway League and American Theatre Wing’s 76th Tony Awards.

“Topdog is about people who are living their lives,” Parks said. “These guys, when you see them live their lives, we all feel seen and heard and allowed to just be. We couldn’t have had a better team, and it was so long in the making.”

The play follows brothers Lincoln and Booth, played by CalArts alum Corey Hawkins (Theater 2007) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, respectively, as they contemplate a return to their former card hustle to step away from their sole source of income, a whiteface Abraham Lincoln impersonator at the arcade. All the while, the brothers grapple with their fraught upbringing, poverty and racism.

“Topdog/Underdog” premiered off-Broadway in 2001 at the Ambassador Theatre in New York City, starring Jeffrey Wright as Lincoln and CalArts alum and trustee Don Cheadle (Theater BFA 1986) as Booth.

“Twenty years ago, people in the Broadway community, when I would walk into a room, they would say, ‘Who’s that?’ I was a downtown artist, ’Who’s that?’ And now I walk into a room and they say, ‘Oh, there she is.’ It’s very beautiful to be welcomed into this community,” said Parks when asked what it was like to revisit her play years later.

See the full list of winners at the official Tony Awards site.

