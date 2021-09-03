Four Vote Centers for Recall Election Set to Open Saturday

Four vote centers for the Sept. 14 recall election will open in the Santa Clarita Valley this Saturday, according to the website of the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder.

The four centers opening this weekend will remain open through the day of the election, which gives California voters a choice to remove from office Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, and replace him with one of several dozen opponents.

Two vote centers in Santa Clarita are located at the Santa Clarita Activities Center on Centre Point Parkway and the William S. Hart Ranch and Museum on Newhall Avenue.

A vote center in Castaic will open at the Castaic Sports Complex on Castaic Road. In Acton, the Acton Community Club on Nickels Ave will be a vote center.

All vote centers will operate from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. leading up to Election Day, when vote centers will have the extended hours of 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters can cast their ballot at a vote center by either dropping off their vote-by-mail ballot or marking a ballot at the vote center.

Ballots arrived in the mail last month for registered voters, who had the choice of sending their ballot in the mail or dropping it off at a county drop box.

More vote centers will come online on Sept. 11, several days before the election. Four-day vote centers include the Saugus Union School District office on Avenue Stanford, Higher Vision Church on The Old Road, the east gymnasium of College of the Canyons on Rockwell Canyon Road, Sierra Vista Junior High School on Stillmore Street, and Vasquez High School and the Acton Rehabilitation Center in Acton.

Voters may cast their ballot at any vote center in the county.

