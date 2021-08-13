header image

Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 13
1961 - First Mass celebrated at new Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (3rd building) in Newhall. Cardinal McIntyre attends [story]
OLPH
Voters to Receive Mail-In Ballots for Recall Election by Monday
| Friday, Aug 13, 2021
Official ballot boxes are placed in public areas of Los Angeles County including this one, located at the Santa Clarita Metrolink Station. October 12, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.
 

Most voters will receive their mail-in ballots for the Sept. 14 gubernatorial recall election by Monday, Aug. 16, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar/Recorder’s Office.

Voters can cast their ballot by sending it through the mail. Postage is not required and ballots must be postmarked by Election Day to count.

All ballot drop boxes will also be available Monday, according to a statement released by the Registrar/Recorder.

Ballot drop boxes have been placed at 15 locations throughout the Santa Clarita Valley and many other locations throughout Los Angeles County.

All ballot drop boxes will open by Aug. 16 and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Voters can drop off their ballot at any vote center or ballot drop off box in the county.

The county has not yet announced vote center locations, where voters can also drop off their ballots.

Before dropping off a ballot, voters must place their voted ballot card inside the official return envelope, securely seal it and sign and date the back, according to the county Registrar/Recorder’s office.

Santa Clarita Valley ballot drop boxes can be found at the following locations:

Newhall

– Old Town Newhall Library on Main Street.

Saugus

– Metrolink Station on Soledad Canyon Road.

– Bouquet Canyon Park on Wellston Drive.

– Santa Clarita Park on Seco Canyon Road.

Valencia

– Valencia Public Library on Valencia Boulevard.

– L.A. County Fire Station 76 on Henry Mayo Drive.

– West Creek Park on Village Circle.

Canyon Country

– Todd Longshore Park on Whites Canyon Road.

– Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library on Soledad Canyon Road.

– L.A. County Fire Station 132 on Sand Canyon Road.

Castaic

– L.A. County Fire Station 143 on Hasley Canyon Road.

– Castaic Regional Sports Complex on Castaic Road.

Stevenson Ranch

– Pico Canyon Park on Pico Canyon Road.

Agua Dulce

– Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Nature Center on Escondido Canyon Road.

Acton

– Acton Park on Syracuse Avenue.

Sheriff’s Deputies Investigating Social Media Video of Alleged Abduction
Friday, Aug 13, 2021
Sheriff’s Deputies Investigating Social Media Video of Alleged Abduction
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station investigators are looking into a video that was posted to social media early Friday morning of an alleged abduction near Calgrove Boulevard and Interstate 5.
Coroner IDs Man Killed in Deputy-Involved Shooting Near Templin Highway
Friday, Aug 13, 2021
Coroner IDs Man Killed in Deputy-Involved Shooting Near Templin Highway
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Adrian Joel Sanchez, 34, of Long Beach, as the man killed in a deputy-involved shooting near Templin Highway Wednesday after he reportedly attempted to flee custody and dragged the deputy with his car, according to law enforcement officials.
Investigation Continues into July Shooting in Valencia Connected to LASD Sergeant
Friday, Aug 13, 2021
Investigation Continues into July Shooting in Valencia Connected to LASD Sergeant
Law enforcement officials said Thursday that although Sgt. Joel Nebel of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department had been arrested in connection to an alleged residential shooting in Valencia, charges had not yet been brought forward by prosecutors.
Sheriff’s Deputies Investigating Social Media Video of Alleged Abduction
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station investigators are looking into a video that was posted to social media early Friday morning of an alleged abduction near Calgrove Boulevard and Interstate 5.
Coroner IDs Man Killed in Deputy-Involved Shooting Near Templin Highway
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Adrian Joel Sanchez, 34, of Long Beach, as the man killed in a deputy-involved shooting near Templin Highway Wednesday after he reportedly attempted to flee custody and dragged the deputy with his car, according to law enforcement officials.
County Extends Heat Alert for SCV Through Sunday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended a Heat Alert in the Santa Clarita Valley as high temperatures have been forecast through Sunday, Aug. 15.
Santa Clarita Community College District Approves New Vaccination Requirements
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees approved a resolution on Wednesday that requires the use of face coverings and vaccinations or weekly testing to access College of the Canyons’ campuses and facilities.
Investigation Continues into July Shooting in Valencia Connected to LASD Sergeant
Law enforcement officials said Thursday that although Sgt. Joel Nebel of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department had been arrested in connection to an alleged residential shooting in Valencia, charges had not yet been brought forward by prosecutors.
LAC+USC Medical Center Seeks Public’s Help in Identifying Patient
The LAC+USC Medical Center is seeking the public's help in identifying an unidentified male patient who was found near the downtown area in Los Angeles.
Voters to Receive Mail-In Ballots for Recall Election by Monday
Most voters will receive their mail-in ballots for the Sept. 14 gubernatorial recall election by Monday, Aug. 16, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar/Recorder’s Office.
Local School Districts React to Vaccine, Testing Mandate for Staff
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement on Wednesday that all school employees in the state would be required to either show proof of vaccination or be tested once per week caught a number of local school districts off-guard, administrators said.
More Programs Return to Placerita Canyon Nature Center for Families, Kids
Santa Clarita Valley residents have more opportunities to get out in nature, as some of the Placerita Nature Center’s most popular programs make a return, including its twilight hike on Saturday, Aug. 14.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 13)
1961 - First Mass celebrated at new Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (3rd building) in Newhall. Cardinal McIntyre attends [story]
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Mandates Vaccine for Healthcare Workers; SCV Cases Total 31,439
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a Health Officer Order Thursday requiring that healthcare workers working in L.A. County be fully vaccinated by Sept. 30 of this year.
Fast-Moving Newhall Brush Fire Threatens Structures, Prompts Evacuations
Evacuations were called Thursday as structures were threatened by a fast-moving brush fire in Newhall.
State Superintendent’s Virtual Town Hall Spotlights Vaccine Urgency
SACRAMENTO—State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted a lineup Wednesday of public health experts, legendary guests, and youth leaders for a conversation on how important vaccines are for the safe reopening of schools.
Valladares Selects SCV Food Pantry as 38th District’s Nonprofit of the Year
Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, has selected the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry as her district’s nonprofit organization of the year.
Santa Clarita Seeking Artists for Upcoming Exhibit
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for consideration for the upcoming exhibit, “Follow Your Art,” at the First Floor Gallery of Santa Clarita City Hall, located at 23920 Valencia Boulevard.
Wilk, CPUC Continue Protecting Foster Youth Telecommunication Resources
SACRAMENTO - In a victory for California’s foster youth, Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, commends the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) for approving an extension of the iFoster Pilot Program, which provides these youth with free smartphones and cellular service.
VIA’s Upcoming Virtual Series Takes on COVID-19 Fight
As new variants emerge, vaccination numbers wane, and the possibility of novel mutations evolving, where do we stand in the fight to combat the COVID-19 virus?
JCI Santa Clarita Hosting Health, Fitness Workshops
The Freshman 15 has nothing on the COVID 15...20...even 25 or more!
Cities Seek to Retain Local Control Over Land-Use Policies
Control over land-use policy remains a focal point for the city of Santa Clarita, which earlier this year sought to retain maximum control within the framework of new state laws making it easier to build accessory dwelling units (ADU), commonly known as granny flats, without community or city input.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 12)
1944 - Newhall Refinery on Sierra Highway destroyed by fire (then rebuilt) [watch film]
Child And Family Center To Hold Remembrance For Adele Macpherson
To honor the life of Adele Macpherson, Child and Family Center will be hosting a celebration of life for their former board member community leader. 
Barnyard At Hart Park To Celebrate Grand Reopening Sunday
Farm animals and local animal life are returning with a grand reopening of the Barnyard at Hart Park. 
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases Increase In LA County Skilled Nursing Facilities; SCV Cases Total 31,302
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 28 new deaths and 3,498 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 31,302 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
%d bloggers like this: