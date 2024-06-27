Fourth of July Parade Road Closures, Detours Announced

In celebration of the Fourth of July Parade, the city of Santa Clarita has announced several road closures in the Newhall area, which will require Santa Clarita Transit Route 4/14 and 5/6 to operate detours from 5:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The full Fourth of July schedule is available below.

July 4 Schedule Information:

– In honor of Independence Day, all local transit routes, as well as Route 757, will continue operating on a Sunday schedule on July 4, 2024.

– There will be NO commuter service.

– There will be NO Beach Bus service.

Due to the road closures in the Newhall area for the Fourth of July Parade, Route 4/14 and 5/6 will operate on a detour from 5:30 a.m. to noon, at which point normal routing will resume. There will be many bus stops that will not be served due to the detour. Please see the map for routing.

Only bus stops along the marked streets below will be served by Routes 4/14 and 5/6. Route 12 is not impacted and will follow normal service.

