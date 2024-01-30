Free Virtual Parenting Course Offered by Child & Family Center

The Child & Family Center in Santa Clarita is offering Guiding Good Choices, a free six-week virtual parenting course that is designed to help parents and caregivers learn specific tools to promote healthy development and reduce risky behaviors during the teen years.

This curriculum focuses on building strong family bonds within the home through setting healthy standards, providing opportunities to learn and recognizing accomplishments.

Through these practices parents and caregivers instill positive life skills and beliefs that promote overall health and well-being for their family.

These sessions are held weekly over Zoom and are free to families in the community with children between the ages of 9 to 14. The class is available in both English and Spanish.

Call (661) 259-9439 with any questions or to sign up.

Child & Family Center provides mental health services, drug and alcohol treatment and domestic violence services for children, teens and families in the Santa Clarita Valley. For more information visit www.childfamilycenter.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...