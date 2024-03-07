May 5: 35th Annual Taste of the Town Tickets on Sale

Join the Child & Family Center on Sunday, May 5 for the tastiest event of the year. The 35th Taste of the Town is back at Blomgren Ranch.

Get a ticket for an unforgettable culinary experience and have the opportunity to enjoy unlimited tastes from Santa Clarita’s finest restaurants, caterers, beer and wine purveyors.

Taste of the Town is a 21+ event.

VIP tickets are $150 per person and includes seat at a reserved umbrella table, from 1-5 p.m. (one hour early access) and preferred parking.

General tickets are $95 per person 2-5 p.m.

Taste of the Town is the Child & Family Center’s largest fundraiser of the year. Over the past year therapists and case managers have continued to help more than 1,200 children, teens and families in the community who struggle with anxiety, depression, drug and alcohol abuse and domestic violence situations. Your support helps provide funding to continue to provide these crucial services.

For more information and to purchase tickets, as well as an updated list of participating businesses visit Taste of the Town.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...