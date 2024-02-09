Child & Family Center to Receive Funding for Infrastructure, Safety Enhancements

California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced the allocation of $593,000 in funding to the Child & Family Center in Santa Clarita for crucial infrastructure and safety enhancements. This investment comes as a vital step to ensure the continued delivery of quality care and services for communities in need of mental health, substance use treatment and domestic violence prevention services.

Schiavo championed the allocation of funds to address critical needs within the Child & Family Center which has long been a cornerstone of support for Medi-Cal recipient communities, offering essential care and assistance to individuals facing various challenges.

The awarded funds will facilitate several key improvements, including:

— Implementation of a robust phone system capable of withstanding power outages and emergencies, ensuring uninterrupted communication with clients who could be in danger or in crisis.

— Acquisition of a dedicated vehicle to transport domestic violence survivors to safety, providing a crucial lifeline for those escaping dangerous situations.

— Installation of bulletproof glass at entry points to enhance security measures and safeguard both staff and visitors.

— Upgrades to technology, wellness facilities and overall infrastructure at community spaces within the Center.

“Child & Family Center is thrilled to be the recipient of this infrastructure funding through Assemblywoman Schiavo’s office. Quite simply, our government contracts don’t cover the costs of the ongoing necessary upgrades and safety measures our center needs,” said Nikki Buckstead, CEO of the Child & Family Center. “This funding will also allow us to purchase a much-needed minivan for our Domestic Violence Program, which will allow the safe passage of the women and children who are escaping violent and dangerous situations and transport them to our confidential emergency shelter.”

“I am committed to ensuring that vital community organizations like the Child & Family Center have the resources necessary to keep our community safe from domestic violence. By investing in infrastructure and safety improvements, we’re working to empower the Child & Family Center to continue their invaluable work in supporting individuals and families in need.” said Schiavo.

For more information on the Child & Family Center visit www.childfamilycenter.org.

