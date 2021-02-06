Friday COVID-19 Roundup: County Deaths Remain High; 24,541 Total SCV Cases

Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 226 new deaths and 4,761 new cases of COVID-19 countywide with 24,541 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. In addition, Public Health noted that despite a decline in hospitalizations, deaths may remain high for two more weeks.

The Santa Clarita Valley has now seen a total of 24,541 total cases — 131 more cases since Thursday — and 229 deaths since L.A. county’s first confirmed COVID-19 infection on January 26, 2020.

Public Health officials are closely monitoring the number of deaths. More than 1,000 new COVID-19 deaths have been reported since Monday.

“We wish healing and peace to the families mourning their loved one lost to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health.

With Super Bowl Sunday closing, Public Health officials remind residents to avoid gathering with people outside of their household.

Gathering with people outside of your household, especially in settings where people are shouting, chanting, or singing and not distancing can easily lead to increased cases of COVID-19, serious illness, and more deaths.

Public Health recommends residents to play it safe and enjoy the Super Bowl with people you currently live with, and to connect virtually with other friends and family who live outside of your household. Please do not gather with people from outside your household to watch the Super Bowl.

“I want to remind everyone how important it is to celebrate the Super Bowl only with members of your household,” Ferrer said. “This fall and winter, we learned painful and tragic lessons about how gatherings and celebrations lead to transmission of COVID-19 that ultimately results in a great deal of serious illness and death.”

To date, Public Health identified 1,138,764 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 17,764 deaths.

Testing results are available for more than 5,573,000 individuals with 19% of people testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 8.6%.

There are 4,796 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 28% of these people are in the ICU.

To date, Public Health officials have identified 1,129,503 positive cases of COVID-19 and a total of 17,308 deaths countywide.

See more SCV and L.A. County info later in this report.

Hospital Surge Order Rescinded

The California Department of Public Health announced today that due to improving conditions at hospitals statewide, including the continuing decline in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, it has rescinded the Hospital Surge Public Health Order.

The Hospital Surge Public Health Order was put into place on January 5, 2021, as an emergency measure to address an urgent statewide crisis in ICU capacity that was caused by unprecedented exponential community transmission combined with scarce hospital resources in equipment, space, and staffing.

The Order served to spread the COVID burden across hospitals and ensure that all patients were receiving a high quality of care to prevent loss of life.

Current data reflecting declining cases, hospitalizations, test positivity and transmission rates indicate that the acute phase of the unprecedented surge experienced at the end of 2020 has abated sufficiently for hospitals to resume elective surgeries and other conventional standards of care.

As community transmission has decreased, so has the burden on the hospital system, including lower hospital admissions, lower levels of patients boarded in the emergency department and shorter ambulance patient offload times.

Consequently, while the status of COVID-19 in California remains serious, the emergent Hospital Surge Order can now be rescinded.

California Friday Snapshot

Statewide, as of Thursday, February 4, California Department of Public Health officials confirmed a total of 3,308,468 COVID-19 cases (up 14,021) with 43,024 deaths from the disease (up 558) since the pandemic began.

There are 12,863 confirmed hospitalizations and 3,432 ICU hospitalizations in the state, continuing a downward trend.

As of Thursday, Feb. 4, local health departments have reported 88,481 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 358 deaths statewide.

There have been 43,433,104 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 197,777 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.

The 7-day positivity rate is 5.8% and the 14-day positivity rate is 6.6%, continuing a downward trend.

Numbers do not represent true day-over-day change as these results may include cases from prior to yesterday.

As of Friday, providers have reported administering a total of 4,199,626 vaccine doses statewide. Those numbers also do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed.

The CDC reports that 6,803,450 doses have been delivered to entities within the state, and 6,981,275 vaccine doses, which includes the first and second dose, have been shipped.

See more California information later in this report.

U.S. Deaths Exceed 450,000 People; Global Deaths Nearing 2.3 Million People

Worldwide, 105,328,463 people have been infected by COVID-19 while 2,296,291 people have died of the virus as of 3:22 p.m. Friday Pacific Time, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

In the U.S., more than 26,792,699 Americans have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The number of people in the U.S. who have died due to the virus has now surpassed 458,985.

With 4.25% of the world’s population (328.2 million) and more than 20% of the confirmed COVID-19 cases, the U.S. also continues to lead the world in deaths.

By comparison, Brazil (population 209.5 million) is No. 2 in deaths with 230,034, and No. 3 in cases with 9,447,165. India (population 1.353 billion) is No. 2 in cases, with 10,802,591 confirmed infections and No. 4 in deaths with 154,823 as of Friday afternoon.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Friday Update

Note: There was no available data released Friday. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital releases complete statistics weekly, usually on Wednesdays, unless one or more new deaths occur.

The two new deaths reported Wednesday brought Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s COVID fatalities to 123 since the pandemic began, spokesman Patrick Moody said Wednesday.

In November, eight COVID-19 patients died at Henry Mayo. In December, four times that many people — 34 — died at the hospital.

Henry Mayo reported 49 patient deaths due to COVID-19 in January 2021, and two fatalities so far in February, Moody confirmed.

As of Wednesday, no COVID-19 cases are pending, 63 patients were hospitalized in dedicated COVID-19 units receiving ICU-level care (down seven from Monday), and a total of 1,034 COVID-19 patients have been treated and discharged, Moody said.

Privacy laws prohibit Henry Mayo from releasing the community of residence for patients who die at the hospital; residence info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

Santa Clarita Valley Friday Update

As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, the latest update of the L.A. County Public Health dashboard recorded 229 deaths among Santa Clarita Valley residents since the pandemic began.

Of the 229 SCV residents who have died, 197 lived in Santa Clarita, 12 in Castaic, six in Acton, four in Stevenson Ranch, three in unincorporated Canyon Country, three in Agua Dulce, one in Newhall, one in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon, one in Lake Hughes, and one in Val Verde.

Of the 24,541 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

* City of Santa Clarita: 17,906

* Castaic: 3,455 (incl. Pitchess Detention Center & North County Correctional Facility*)

* Stevenson Ranch: 971

* Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 724

* Acton: 405

* Val Verde: 286

* Agua Dulce: 233

* Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 167

* Saugus (unincorporated portion): 122

* Elizabeth Lake: 70

* Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 66

* Bouquet Canyon: 41

* Lake Hughes: 37

* Saugus/Canyon Country: 29

* San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 14

* Sand Canyon: 15

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

L.A. County Vaccine & Vaccination Update

Next week there will be 360 vaccination sites operating in L.A. County. While COVID-19 vaccine supply remains very limited, Public Health has built an extensive network with pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, hospitals, health clinics, and community vaccination sites, including six large-capacity sites.

* Dodger Stadium (operated by the city of Los Angeles)

* Six Flags Magic Mountain, 26101 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Valencia 91355

* California State University, Northridge, 18111 Nordhoff St, Northridge 91330

* Pomona Fairplex, 1101 W McKinley Ave, Pomona 91768

* The Forum, 3900 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood 90305

* L.A. County Office of Education, 12830 Columbia Way, Downey 90242

State and federal authorities will open another large-capacity vaccination site at California State University, Los Angeles, targeting underserved communities, that’s due to open February 16, Gov. Newsom said Wednesday.

More than 1,051,000 COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the county. Of those vaccinated, 204,449 people have received second doses. Every person vaccinated is guaranteed a second dose.

Due to the limited supply of vaccine, appointments fill up fast and the majority of appointments at the large capacity vaccination sites are booked for second doses.

We are hopeful in the coming weeks that more vaccines will become available.

Yesterday, Johnson and Johnson submitted an application for Emergency Use Authorization to the FDA and we look forward to reviewing the data.

Public Health asks that residents don’t sign up to be vaccinated if it is not their turn. Signing up for a vaccine before it is your turn may take away an appointment from a high-risk person who is unlikely to be vaccinated when you show up for the appointment.

“Please do the right thing: wait your turn for a vaccine and allow those eligible for the vaccine to register and be vaccinated,” Ferrer said.

As the county moves through its vaccination program, Public Health officials are constantly aligning strategies to reach the most vulnerable. As a reminder, the agency is prioritizing vaccinating individuals 65 years and older, while working with its partners and the state to further plan for vaccinating additional workers in the prioritized groups.

Given the limited weekly shipments, a limited vaccine supply requires balancing priorities. While the state is updating its distribution plans, the county must also look at how best to protect the most vulnerable with the goal of reducing mortality. Officials ask for patience until the county receives all the vaccine it needs to get to everyone who wants to get vaccinated.

“While we continue efforts to ensure that vaccine makes it into more arms, we implore everyone to stay home as much as possible, to not gather, and to do everything you can to prevent transmission of the virus,” Ferrer said.

Public Health’s www.VaccinateLACounty.com connects residents eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations to appointment registration links and much more.

As appointments become available, residents with internet access and a computer are urged to use the website to sign up. For those without access to a computer or the internet or with disabilities, a call center is open to help schedule appointments at 833-540-0473, daily from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

L.A. County Demographics — Deaths by Age Group

Of the 226 new deaths reported today, 70 people who passed away were over the age of 80, 83 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, 37 people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64, 18 people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49, one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 29, and one death is under investigation. Eleven deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach and five death were reported by the City of Pasadena.

L.A. County Demographics — Cases by Age Group (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena)

* 0 to 4: 21261

* 5 to 11: 51569

* 12 to 17: 64497

* 18 to 29: 256296

* 30 to 49: 359372

* 50 to 64: 207515

* 65 to 79: 82397

* over 80: 29761

* Under Investigation 6675

L.A. County Demographics — Hospitalizations by Age Group

Residents over 80 years old have consistently experienced the highest rates of hospitalization among all age groups in L.A. County followed by residents 65 to 79 years old, and residents 50 to 64 years old.

Recent data indicates obesity, cardiovascular disease and diabetes are the most common underlying health conditions among people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Many people have multiple underlying health conditions.

L.A. County Public Health’s Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

California Blueprint for a Safer Economy

Governor Newsom’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy imposes risk-based criteria on tightening and loosening COVID-19 allowable activities and expands the length of time between changes to assess how any movement affects the trajectory of the disease.

With the Regional Stay at Home Order rescinded statewide as of January 25, all counties are now under the rules and framework of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy and color-coded tiers that indicate which activities and businesses are open based on local case rates and test positivity.

* 54 counties are currently in the Purple Tier (including Los Angeles County)

* 1 county is currently in the Red Tier (Mariposa)

* 3 counties are currently in the Orange Tier (Alpine, Sierra, Trinity)

* No counties are in the Yellow Tier

Blueprint tiers are updated weekly on Tuesdays. Find the status of activities in specific counties.

Vaccinate All 58

In order to increase the pace of COVID-19 vaccine distribution to those at greatest risk, the state is prioritizing individuals 65 and older to receive the vaccine as demand subsides among health care workers. This effort will help to reduce hospitalizations and save lives.

To sign up for a notification when you’re eligible for a vaccine, visit myturn.ca.gov.

For more information on the vaccine effort, visit the Vaccinate All 58 webpage.

‘Safe Schools for All’ Plan

Governor Newsom launched the Safe Schools for All Hub as a one-stop-shop for information about safe in-person instruction.

For more information on the transparency, accountability, and assistance measures related to California’s Safe Schools for All plan, visit the hub.

Travel Advisory

California Public Health has issued an updated travel advisory. Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

Non-essential travelers from other states or countries are strongly discouraged from entering California and should adhere to the state’s self-quarantine procedures for 10 days.

California Demographics: Health Equity Dashboard

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted existing inequities in health that are the result of structural racism and poverty, and the disproportionate prevalence of underlying conditions such as asthma and heart disease among Latinos and African Americans.

As part of its commitment to reduce health inequities and ensure the best outcomes for all Californians, the state has launched a Health Equity Dashboard on www.covid19.ca.gov/equity/ that tracks California’s health equity measure and data by race and ethnicity, age group, and sexual orientation/gender identity.

California Testing & Turnaround Time

More than 85 community testing sites offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

The testing turnaround dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. California has worked to reduce testing turnaround times in recent weeks to help curb the spread of the virus.

During the week of January 17 to January 23, the average time patients waited for test results was 1.2 days. During this same time period, 74% of patients received test results in one day and 92% received them within two days. The testing turnaround time dashboard (PDF) is updated weekly.

All four tiers in the Testing Prioritization Guidance originally dated July 14, 2020, have equal priority for testing.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

Each week, the California Department of Public Health updates the number of cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported in the state.

As of February 1, there have been 200 cases of MIS-C reported statewide, 12 more than the previous week. To protect patient confidentiality in counties with fewer than 11 cases, we are not providing total counts at this time.

MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life-threatening. Parents should be aware of the signs and symptoms of MIS-C including fever that does not go away, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling tired.

Contact your child’s doctor immediately if your child has these symptoms. Early diagnosis and treatment of patients are critical to preventing long-term complications.

Protect Yourself and Your Family: Your Actions Save Lives

Protect yourself, family, friends, and community by following these prevention measures:

* Staying home except for essential needs/activities following local and state public health guidelines when patronizing approved businesses. To the extent that sectors are re-opened, Californians may leave their homes to work at, patronize, or otherwise engage with those businesses, establishments or activities.

* Avoiding non-essential travel, and practicing self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival if you leave the state.

* Keeping interactions to people who live in your household.

* Wearing a cloth face mask when out in public.

* Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

* Avoiding touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

* Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.

* Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

* Staying away from work, school, or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

* Getting tested if you believe you’ve been exposed. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

* Getting vaccinated when it’s your turn.

* Adding your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

* Answering the call if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or local health department tries to connect.

* Following guidance from public health officials.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your healthcare provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.

It’s important if someone thinks they could be positive for COVID-19 and are awaiting testing results to stay at home and act as if they are positive. This means self-isolating for 10 days and 72 hours after symptoms and fever subside.

If a person tests positive for COVID-19, they should plan on receiving a call from a public health specialist to discuss how to protect themselves and others, find out where they may have been, and who they were in close contact with while infectious.

California COVID-19 Data and Tools

A wide range of data and analysis guides California’s response to COVID-19. The state is making the data and its analytical tools available to researchers, scientists and the public at covid19.ca.gov.

* The Statewide COVID-19 Dashboard

* The California COVID-19 Assessment Tool (CalCAT)

* State Cases and Deaths Associated with COVID-19 by Age Group

* COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data

* COVID-19 Hospital Data and Case Statistics

* View additional datasets at the California Open Data Portal (including Testing Data, PPE Logistics Data, Hospital Data, Homeless Impact and more)

Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.

* * * * *

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus (COVID-19):

* Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

* California Department of Public Health

* Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

* Spanish

* World Health Organization

* Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Dashboard

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

* * * * *