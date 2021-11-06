Friday COVID Roundup: County Reminds Residents Vaccination Sites Offering Pfizer for Children 5 to 11

Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 24 new deaths and 1,549 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 37,913 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Of the 24 new deaths reported today, seven people who passed away were over the age of 80, four people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, seven people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64, and three people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49. Four deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach.

“With every death we report there is grief and sorrow for the families and friends who must now cope with the loss of a loved one,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health.

To date, Public Health has identified 1,499,911 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 26,719 deaths.

Santa Clarita Valley Friday Update

As of 6 p.m. Monday, the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard confirmed a total of 350 COVID-19 related deaths in the SCV since the pandemic began.

The following is the community breakdown of the 351 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:

295 in Santa Clarita

21 in Castaic

10 in Acton

8 in Stevenson Ranch

6 in unincorporated Canyon Country

3 in Agua Dulce

3 in Val Verde

1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon

1 in Elizabeth Lake

1 in Newhall

1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country

1 in Valencia

0 in Lake Hughes (**revised from 1)

Cases:

Of the 37,913 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 27,812

Castaic: 4,552 (incl. Pitchess Detention Center & North County Correctional Facility*)

Stevenson Ranch: 1,805

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 1,191

Acton: 789

Val Verde: 437

Agua Dulce: 419

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 303

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 169

Elizabeth Lake: 124

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 69 (**revised from 70)

Bouquet Canyon: 74

Lake Hughes: 64

Saugus/Canyon Country: 54

Sand Canyon: 24

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 22

Placerita Canyon: 5

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Student Dashboard:

Staff Dashboard:

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Friday Update

As of Friday, Nov. 5, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital currently had zero tests pending, 22 patients in the hospital, and a total of 1,604 patients who have been treated and discharged since the pandemic began, and no additional deaths, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.

Privacy laws prohibit Henry Mayo from releasing the community of residence for patients who die at the hospital; residence info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard.

L.A. County Vaccine/Booster Information

Los Angeles County vaccine providers are now administering Pfizer vaccine to children 5 to 11 years old. All Public Health sites are offering Pfizer for children 5 to 11 years old along with many pharmacies and clinics. Some sites require appointments; walk-ins are welcome at the Public Health sites.

Among the nearly 5.9 million fully vaccinated people in L.A. County, Public Health identified 68,780 people who were fully vaccinated who tested positive for COVID-19 as of Nov. 2. In all, a little over 1% of fully vaccinated people in L.A. County have tested positive. Of those who tested positive, 2,314 were hospitalized, which translates to 0.039% of all fully vaccinated people. There have been 379 deaths among fully vaccinated people, or 0.006% of fully vaccinated people passed away.

Nearly 13.4 million vaccine doses have been administered in communities across Los Angeles County. As of Oct. 31, 94% of L.A. County residents 65 and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine, as have 80% of residents 12 and over. Seventy-two percent of residents 12 and over are fully vaccinated. Seventy-three percent of L.A. County teens between the ages of 12 and 17 have received at least one dose.

Out of the County’s nearly 10.3 million L.A. County residents, including those who are not yet eligible for the vaccine, 69% have received at least one dose, and 62% are fully vaccinated.

The three U.S. FDA- and CDC-approved COVID-19 vaccines are under the most intensive vaccine safety monitoring in U.S. history. In addition, scientists and physicians, including pediatricians, obstetricians, and pregnancy experts, among others, recommend the vaccines for eligible children, teens and adults, pregnant women, older adults and those medically fragile. Studies have affirmed the vaccines’ safety, including in all stages of pregnancy, and the vaccines have been shown to have no impact on fertility in either men or women. There are many pervasive myths that continue to circulate. None of the vaccines contain the virus that causes COVID-19 in any form, and they cannot give you COVID-19.

Public Health encourages everyone not yet vaccinated to get vaccinated, and everyone eligible for a booster to get their booster. All three FDA-approved vaccines; Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson are available for eligible individuals.

People eligible for boosters include adults of any age who received their first Johnson & Johnson dose at least two months ago, and people who got the second dose of their Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least six months ago and are 65-plus years old or are over 18 and live in long-term care settings, have underlying medical conditions, or work or live in high-risk settings.

Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites where first, second, and third doses are available.

Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) to learn how to make an appointment at vaccination sites. If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment.

L.A. County Public Health’s Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

California Friday Snapshot

California Department of Public Health confirmed Friday, Nov. 5:

Cases

– California has 4,688,285 confirmed cases to date.

– Today’s average case count is 5,252 (average daily case count over 7 days).

Health Care Workers

As of Nov. 4, local health departments have reported 128,757 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 520 deaths statewide.

Hospitalizations

– There are 4,219 hospitalizations statewide.

– There are 994 ICU patients statewide.

Deaths

– There have been 71,852 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

– COVID-19 claims the lives of 58 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).

Vaccinations

– 53,741,072 total vaccines administered.

– 81.1% of the eligible population (12+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

– 144,058 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).

For more vaccination data, visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Data Dashboard.

Testing

– The testing positivity rate is 2.6% (average rate over 7 days).

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are largely occurring among unvaccinated populations:

– Unvaccinated people were 6.8 times more likely to get COVID-19 (data from Oct. 18 to Oct. 24, 2021).

– Unvaccinated people were 9.5 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 (data from Oct. 11, 2021 to Oct. 17, 2021).

– Unvaccinated people were 18.2 times more likely to die from COVID-19 (data from Oct. 4, 2021 to Oct. 10, 2021).

CDPH is working with local partners and health care providers to administer booster doses to all Californians who are eligible, including those aged 65+ and the immunocompromised, to ensure they maintain optimal protection from COVID-19 heading into the winter season. Boosters are recommended for all Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients aged 18 and older who were vaccinated two or more months ago. The CDC and Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup have declared the following groups of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna recipients eligible for a booster dose six months or more after their initial series:

– 65 years and older

– Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

– Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

– Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

– Age 18+ who are at increased risk due to social inequity

See the data for unvaccinated and vaccinated cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

See more California information later in this report.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

Each week, the California Department of Public Health updates the number of cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported in the state.

As of Nov. 1, there have been 690 cases of MIS-C reported statewide.

MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life-threatening.

Parents should be aware of the signs and symptoms of MIS-C including fever that does not go away, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling tired.

Although very rare, COVID-19 cases among children can sometimes result a few weeks later in very serious illness known as Multi-symptom Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).

Vaccine Eligibility

As of May 13, vaccination appointments for individuals aged 12+ can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those between the ages of 12 and 17 to receive a vaccination. For more information on the vaccine effort, visit Vaccinate All 58.

Tracking COVID-19 in California

* State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

* County Map – Local data

* Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

* COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

* Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

* Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

* Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

* Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

* School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

California Testing & Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboardreports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results.

During the week of Oct. 24 to Oct. 30, the average time patients waited for test results was 1.0 day. During this same time period, 78% of patients received test results in one day and 95% received them within two days.

Protect Yourself and Your Family: Your Actions Save Lives

Protect yourself, family, friends, and community by following these prevention measures:

* Getting vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

* Avoiding non-essential travel, and practicing self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival if you leave the state.

* Keeping interactions limited to people who live in your household.

* Wearing a cloth face mask when out in public.

* Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

* Avoiding touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

* Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.

* Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

* Staying away from work, school, or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

* Staying home except for essential needs/activities following local and state public health guidelines when patronizing approved businesses. To the extent that sectors are re-opened, Californians may leave their homes to work at, patronize, or otherwise engage with those businesses, establishments or activities.

* Getting tested if you believe you’ve been exposed. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

* Adding your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

* Answering the call if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or local health department tries to connect.

* Following guidance from public health officials.

California COVID-19 Data and Tools

A wide range of data and analysis guides California’s response to COVID-19. The state is making the data and its analytical tools available to researchers, scientists and the public at covid19.ca.gov.

* The Statewide COVID-19 Dashboard

* The California COVID-19 Assessment Tool (CalCAT)

* State Cases and Deaths Associated with COVID-19 by Age Group

* COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data

* COVID-19 Hospital Data and Case Statistics

* View additional datasets at the California Open Data Portal (including Testing Data, PPE Logistics Data, Hospital Data, Homeless Impact and more)

Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.

* * * * *

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus (COVID-19):

* Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

* California Department of Public Health

* Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

* Spanish

* World Health Organization

* Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Dashboard

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

* * * * *

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...