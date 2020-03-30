Furry Friends like Max Make Great Social Distancing Pals

County of Los Angeles – Castaic Animal Care Center, March 30, 2020

You had me at treat!

Max, #A5360157, is listed as an 8-year-old, 115-pound German Shepherd. Don’t be fooled by this burly beau’s weight or age, Max has plenty of pep in his step.

He has beginning obedience skills and walks ok on leash. Max would probably make a great hiking partner. Due to his size, the county is recommending a home with kids middle-school-age or older.

Max may get along with calm dogs with proper introduction. Max was surrendered March 21 because his family said they didn’t have time for him.

Max needs a family who will include him in activities and a yard so he can do zoomies.

If Max sounds like the dog for you, call 661-257-3191 for an appointment to meet him at #CastaicAnimalCareCenter.

Photo: Renee Focht.