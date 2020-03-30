[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

March 30
1993 - Federal govt. declares coastal California gnatcatcher (bird) a threatened species [story]
Gnatcatcher
Furry Friends like Max Make Great Social Distancing Pals
| Monday, Mar 30, 2020
furry friend for social distancing
Max would love a new home. He's ready to meet you at the Castaic Animal Care Center, | Photo: Renee Focht.

 

County of Los Angeles – Castaic Animal Care Center, March 30, 2020

You had me at treat!

Max, #A5360157, is listed as an 8-year-old, 115-pound German Shepherd. Don’t be fooled by this burly beau’s weight or age, Max has plenty of pep in his step.

He has beginning obedience skills and walks ok on leash. Max would probably make a great hiking partner. Due to his size, the county is recommending a home with kids middle-school-age or older.

Max may get along with calm dogs with proper introduction. Max was surrendered March 21 because his family said they didn’t have time for him.

Max needs a family who will include him in activities and a yard so he can do zoomies.

If Max sounds like the dog for you, call 661-257-3191 for an appointment to meet him at #CastaicAnimalCareCenter.
Photo: Renee Focht.
Dixon Health Centers Stay Open, Provide Virtual Aid

Dixon Health Centers Stay Open, Provide Virtual Aid
Sunday, Mar 29, 2020
All three nonprofit Samuel Dixon Family Health Centers have made the necessary changes to their daily operations and are providing services virtually.
FULL STORY...

Vasquez Rocks Easter Sunrise Service Canceled

Vasquez Rocks Easter Sunrise Service Canceled
Sunday, Mar 29, 2020
For the first time in at least a quarter century - maybe ever - the Easter Sunrise Service at Vasquez Rocks is canceled due to concerns about the novel coronavirus outbreak and the decision by the County of Los Angeles to shutter natural-area parks, including Vasquez.
FULL STORY...

Space Force Launch, Space Cadets Largely Unaffected by COVID-19

Space Force Launch, Space Cadets Largely Unaffected by COVID-19
Friday, Mar 27, 2020
The Space Force launched in late December and, as it approaches its 100th day, its forward momentum is unabated by the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the chief of space operations said Friday.
FULL STORY...

Applications Now Being Accepted for Sempra Foundation’s Nonprofit Hardship Fund

Applications Now Being Accepted for Sempra Foundation’s Nonprofit Hardship Fund
Thursday, Mar 26, 2020
Southern California Gas Company, a long-time member of the SCV Chamber of Commerce, and current member of the Board of Directors, is pleased to share the Sempra Energy Foundation COVID-19 NonProfit Hardship Fund.
FULL STORY...
California Monday: 5,763 Confirmed Cases, 135 Deaths
California now has 5,763 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 135 deaths due to the virus, the California Department of Public Health reported in its Monday update.
California Monday: 5,763 Confirmed Cases, 135 Deaths
L.A. County Monday: 342 New Cases; 44 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed seven new deaths and 342 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus on Monday for a total of 2,474 cases and 44 deaths.
L.A. County Monday: 342 New Cases; 44 Cases in SCV
Show Us the Real Numbers | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
I worry healthcare professionals on the front line who become infected are concealed from the public to protect the hospital reputation or cash flow.
Show Us the Real Numbers | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
L.A. County Opens 2K Sheltering Beds for COVID-19 Recovery
The county of Los Angeles is standing up approximately 2,000 medical sheltering beds for people who either have been exposed to COVID-19 or who health authorities have determined need to self-isolate or self-quarantine but cannot do so in their own home.
L.A. County Opens 2K Sheltering Beds for COVID-19 Recovery
Supes to Consider Motion for County Hiring Freeze
In their meeting Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider a motion to approve a hiring freeze and a freeze on non-essential services, supplies and equipment purchases.
Supes to Consider Motion for County Hiring Freeze
Gold’s Gym Streams Live At-Home Workouts
As residents stay safer at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gold's Gym locations in Southern California are streaming free at-home workouts live on Instagram.
Gold’s Gym Streams Live At-Home Workouts
Market Calm May Give Way to Another Week of Upheaval
Wall Street recovered more losses from the coronavirus pandemic Monday, adding to last week’s historic upswing, though the volatility — and losses — are not likely over.
Market Calm May Give Way to Another Week of Upheaval
L.A. County Court Deputies Deployed to the Field
Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile and Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Monday they have collaborated on COVID-19-related reductions in court operations, which allows for the redeployment of some deputies to support county law enforcement.
L.A. County Court Deputies Deployed to the Field
L.A. County Opens Business, Worker Disaster Help Center
With the support of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the Departments of Consumer and Business Affairs and Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services have launched the new L.A. County Business and Worker Disaster Help Center.
L.A. County Opens Business, Worker Disaster Help Center
Macy’s to Furlough 150,000 Employees as COVID-19 Kills Sales
Macy's announced plans Monday to furlough 150,000 employees as stores remain closed and the retailer's business has tanked due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Macy’s to Furlough 150,000 Employees as COVID-19 Kills Sales
Six Flags Magic Mountain Suspends Operations Till Mid-May
Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor have temporarily suspended operations and will open in mid-May, or as soon as possible thereafter, park officials announced Monday in a statement
Six Flags Magic Mountain Suspends Operations Till Mid-May
Dixon Health Centers Stay Open, Provide Virtual Aid
All three nonprofit Samuel Dixon Family Health Centers have made the necessary changes to their daily operations and are providing services virtually.
Dixon Health Centers Stay Open, Provide Virtual Aid
Vasquez Rocks Easter Sunrise Service Canceled
For the first time in at least a quarter century - maybe ever - the Easter Sunrise Service at Vasquez Rocks is canceled due to concerns about the novel coronavirus outbreak and the decision by the County of Los Angeles to shutter natural-area parks, including Vasquez.
Vasquez Rocks Easter Sunrise Service Canceled
L.A. County Sunday: Cases Climb from 36 to 42 in SCV; 2,136 Countywide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed five new deaths and 332 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus for a total of 2,126,  including 42 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, an increase of 17 percent in the last 24 hours.
L.A. County Sunday: Cases Climb from 36 to 42 in SCV; 2,136 Countywide
House Calls: What Are the Rules? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Many healthcare professionals make house calls: nurses, physical and occupational therapists, wound care specialists, nutritionists, social workers, psychologists and case managers. What rules protect patients and the healthcare professional?
House Calls: What Are the Rules? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Need a Friend? Adopt a Social Distancing Partner
Looking for comfort and friendship? Molly might be just what you need.
Need a Friend? Adopt a Social Distancing Partner
After Onslaught, All State Parks Closed to Vehicles
On Saturday, many state parks once again experienced visitation surges that made it impossible for the public to implement appropriate social/physical distancing practices.
After Onslaught, All State Parks Closed to Vehicles
Grounded Again | Commentary by Darryl Manzer
I listen to the complaints about how horrible this “social distancing” thing is. I just think about the time I was underwater for 87 days.
Grounded Again | Commentary by Darryl Manzer
Local Man, 34, Arrested on Gun, Drug Charges
Patrolling in Canyon Country, a deputy found two loaded firearms in vehicle that was stopped for speeding, in addition to various narcotics.
Local Man, 34, Arrested on Gun, Drug Charges
Snowpack Half Normal; California Experiencing Drought
The Central Sierra’s snowpack stands at 55% of normal and the Southern Sierra is at 42% of normal.
Snowpack Half Normal; California Experiencing Drought
Today in SCV History (March 29)
1928 - Little dam victim, thought unidentified & buried in SCV, actually ID'd & buried in Chatsworth [story]
Newhall Cowboys
Sheriff’s Dept. Develops Online Explorer Curriculum
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department's Youth Services Unit has developed an online curriculum for explorer recruits for Academy Class 104.
Sheriff’s Dept. Develops Online Explorer Curriculum
