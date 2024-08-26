Golden Valley Alum Scott Barlow Signs with Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians have signed Golden Valley High School standout Scott Barlow to a one-year contract as a relief pitcher. The Kansas city Royals traded Barlow to the San Diego Padres at the 2023 MLB trade deadline. The Padres then traded him to the Guardians.

Barlow, was born and raised in Quaker Hill, north of New London, Conn. After his family moved to Santa Clarita he was named All-Foothill League in baseball as a senior, going 7-4 with a 3.17 ERA and set a school record with 17 strikeouts in a game as a junior.

After his 2011 graduation from Golden Valley High School he was drafted shortly after bypassing a scholarship to Fresno State. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in Round: 6, Overall Pick: 194 and he climbed the ranks at the Dodgers, playing in the minors six years until his MLB deal with the Kansas City Royals in 2018.

Barlow missed the 2012 season due to Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery.

He earned three awards during his minor league career, most notably the Mid-Season All-Star award in 2016.

After his time with the Royals he played a year with the San Diego Padres, before taking the Guardians contract.

His regular season career stats include 23 wins, 21 loses and a career ERA of 3.42. Barlow has tailled: 458 strikeouts during his career.

This season with the Guardians he has three wins and three losses with an ERA of 3.96.

