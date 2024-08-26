header image

1873 - Vasquez gang raids Tres Pinos (San Benito Co.); hotelier is killed, for which Vasquez later hangs [story]
Vasquez
Golden Valley Alum Scott Barlow Signs with Cleveland Guardians
| Monday, Aug 26, 2024
Scott Barlow Cleveland

The Cleveland Guardians have signed Golden Valley High School standout Scott Barlow to a one-year contract as a relief pitcher. The Kansas city Royals traded Barlow to the San Diego Padres at the 2023 MLB trade deadline. The Padres then traded him to the Guardians.

Barlow, was born and raised in Quaker Hill, north of New London, Conn. After his family moved to Santa Clarita he was named All-Foothill League in baseball as a senior, going 7-4 with a 3.17 ERA and set a school record with 17 strikeouts in a game as a junior.

After his 2011 graduation from Golden Valley High School he was drafted shortly after bypassing a scholarship to Fresno State. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in Round: 6, Overall Pick: 194 and he climbed the ranks at the Dodgers, playing in the minors six years until his MLB deal with the Kansas City Royals in 2018.

Barlow missed the 2012 season due to Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery.

He earned three awards during his minor league career, most notably the Mid-Season All-Star award in 2016.

After his time with the Royals he played a year with the San Diego Padres, before taking the Guardians contract.

His regular season career stats include 23 wins, 21 loses and a career ERA of 3.42. Barlow has tailled: 458 strikeouts during his career.

This season with the Guardians he has three wins and three losses with an ERA of 3.96.
Lady Matadors Fall to No. 8 Texas Tech 0-4

Lady Matadors Fall to No. 8 Texas Tech 0-4
Monday, Aug 19, 2024
California State University, Northridge women's soccer fell to No. 8 Texas Tech on Sunday at John Walker Soccer Complex.
FULL STORY...

TMU Women’s Soccer Opens Season with 3-1 Win Over Bushnell

TMU Women’s Soccer Opens Season with 3-1 Win Over Bushnell
Monday, Aug 19, 2024
The Master's University women's soccer team opened the 2024 campaign with a solid 3-1 win over Bushnell University (OR) Thursday afternoon on Pete Reese Field.
FULL STORY...

Lady Mustangs Volleyball Win Season Opener Against La Sierra

Lady Mustangs Volleyball Win Season Opener Against La Sierra
Monday, Aug 19, 2024
The Master's University women's volleyball team traveled to Riverside, Calif. for their 2024 season opener, coming away with a 3-set win over the La Sierra Golden Eagles Friday.
FULL STORY...

Matadors Open Exhibition Play with 6-1 Win Over TMU

Matadors Open Exhibition Play with 6-1 Win Over TMU
Thursday, Aug 15, 2024
California State University, Northridge Men's Soccer opened up exhibition play with a 6-1 victory over The Master's University recently at Matador Soccer Field.
FULL STORY...
Sept. 11: Aroma Ramen Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will celebrate a grand opening ribbon cutting at Aroma Ramen at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Sept. 11: Aroma Ramen Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting
Road Construction in Acton Thru Sept. 6
The Los Angeles County Public Works has advised Santa Clarita Valley residents that road work is currently scheduled 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Santiago Road between Sierra Highway and Soledad Canyon Road in Acton through Friday, Sept. 6.
Road Construction in Acton Thru Sept. 6
Sept. 18: Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and its Latino Business Alliance have announced its Hispanic Heritage Celebration – Awards and Networking Reception, is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at Hart & Main in downtown Newhall.
Sept. 18: Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration
Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of four productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 26 to Friday, Aug. 30.
Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Today in SCV History (Aug. 26)
1873 - Vasquez gang raids Tres Pinos (San Benito Co.); hotelier is killed, for which Vasquez later hangs [story]
Vasquez
Princess Cruises Announces Expanded 2026 Caribbean Season
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Valencia, has announced its largest summer Caribbean cruise season ever for 2026, with two ships, Regal Princess and Caribbean Princess, departing from Ft. Lauderdale/Port Everglades and Port Canaveral respectively.
Princess Cruises Announces Expanded 2026 Caribbean Season
Sept. 14: Tickets Available for Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
Tickets are available for purchase for the Big Bad Voodoo Daddy performance scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14, at 8 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
Sept. 14: Tickets Available for Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
SUSD to Host Community Meetings on Facility Needs
The Governing Board of the Saugus Union School District approved Resolution 2024-2025 #15 in a special meeting held on Thursday, Aug. 1 ordering a school facilities bond measure be placed on the Nov. 5, 2024 ballot.
SUSD to Host Community Meetings on Facility Needs
Today in SCV History (Aug. 25)
1916 - Woodrow Wilson signs act creating National Park Service; its first director is Stephen T. Mather, who made his fortune with the Santa Clarita Valley's borax mine and envisioned & put his own money into forming the Park Service [story]
Stephen Mather
Ken Striplin | Remembering Young Lives Lost
The Youth Grove is a solemn place within Central Park where pillars shaped like tree stumps circle around a center monument.
Ken Striplin | Remembering Young Lives Lost
Sept. 21: Marching On BBQ, Music Fundraiser for Veteran Collaborative
Marching On, a barbeque and live music fundraiser to benefit the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative will be held Saturday, Spet. 21.
Sept. 21: Marching On BBQ, Music Fundraiser for Veteran Collaborative
Aug. 28: SCV Senior Center ‘Supporting Grandparents Raising Grandchildren’
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center will host a Health and Wellness lecture "Supporting Grandparents Who are Raising Their Grandchildren" Wednesday, Aug. 28 1-2 p.m.
Aug. 28: SCV Senior Center ‘Supporting Grandparents Raising Grandchildren’
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Installs 2024-25 Board
The Samuel Dixon Family Health Center has installed its 2024-25 board of directors.
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Installs 2024-25 Board
Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative Moves to New Home
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative which has been providing services to veterans, active-duty military and their families since 2018 from an office on Lyons Avenue in Santa Clarita has moved to a new location.
Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative Moves to New Home
Sept. 6: Bella Vida Needlecraft Group Boutique
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center will host the Bella Vida Needlecraft Group Boutique Friday, Sept. 6, 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the Senior Center Courtyard at 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita CA, 91350.
Sept. 6: Bella Vida Needlecraft Group Boutique
Acrylic Painting Technique Classes at ARTree
Beginning Thursdays, Aug. 29 through Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. - Noon, ARTree Community Arts Center will host Acrylic Painting Technique Classes for ages 18 and up.
Acrylic Painting Technique Classes at ARTree
Registration Still Open for Primetime Preschool
Registration remains open for the 4-year-old classes at multiple locations for the 2024/25 academic year at Primetime Preschool.
Registration Still Open for Primetime Preschool
Today in SCV History (Aug. 24)
1974 - Covering a section of the 1933 Ridge Route Alternate (US 99), Pyramid Lake opens to the public [story]
Pyramid Lake
Sept. 21: Agua Dulce Winery Rib Cook-Off
Come prove which ribs reign supreme at the Agua Dulce Winery which is hosting a Rib Cook-Off event Saturday, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m.
Sept. 21: Agua Dulce Winery Rib Cook-Off
Kathryn Barger | Back to School with Kathryn
Many students across the Los Angeles County Fifth District went back to school this week. For parents, teachers, school staff and administrators and nonprofit organizations, that means gathering all the resources you can to ensure youth succeed this school year.
Kathryn Barger | Back to School with Kathryn
Sept. 12: Paint Your Person Night at Locale Studios
Join Locale Studios Thursday, Sept. 12, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. for a creative and fun-filled evening with a Paint Your Person Night.
Sept. 12: Paint Your Person Night at Locale Studios
Sept. 8: WeDoTransformations SCV Fit Camp Workout
Join WeDoTransformations SCV Fit for a positive and fun community workout, Sunday, Sept. 8, 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. at The Rebel Fitness Camp, 26320 Diamond Place Ste. 140/150 Santa Clarita, 91350.
Sept. 8: WeDoTransformations SCV Fit Camp Workout
Oct. 26: Abracadabra After Dark at Sand Canyon Country Club
Prepare to be spellbound at Abracadabra After Dark dinner and show experience on Saturday, Oct. 26 with an enchanting evening of magic and mystery at the Sand Canyon Country Club.
Oct. 26: Abracadabra After Dark at Sand Canyon Country Club
