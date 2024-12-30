Jan. 27: Parenting for Prevention Resource Fair, Presentation at Golden Valley High

Parenting for Prevention will host a drug prevention and mental health resource fair and a presentation by Clear Behavioral Health, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 at Golden Valley High School.

This event will focus on building healthy habits and recognizing signs of substance use.

From 5:30-6:30 p.m. will be the drug prevention and mental health resource fair and following from 6:30-7:30 p.m. will be the presentation by Clear Behavioral Health.

The event will be held in the library at Golden Valley High School, 27051 Robert C. Lee Parkway, CA 91350 Santa Clarita.

The presentation will be in english with spanish translation available. Participate and enter to win raffle prizes.

For more details, scan the code or call (661) 250-2737, email cmuir@SantaClarita.gov or visit the website.

