[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
79°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 23
1982 - Vic Morrow & two child actors killed in helicopter crash at Indian Dunes during filming of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
Twilight Zone Movie
Hart District Officials Confirm No Teacher Layoffs for Fall Term
| Thursday, Jul 23, 2020
Hart District Sign

There are no teacher layoffs planned for William S. Hart Union High School District for the coming fall, district and teacher representatives confirmed Thursday.

Shifting state budgets due to COVID-19 created uncertainty in regard to school district financing. Earlier this summer, the Hart District had issued 22 reductions for a handful of classified positions, from custodians to groundskeepers to office assistants.

The question had been whether the reductions would also impact the teaching staff, after the state granted local districts more time to send out pink slips, which would let a teacher know if their position would not be around next year due to budget cuts. Previously, those notices had to be sent by May.

Governing board President Linda Storli concurred, saying that there would be no pink slips issued to teachers in August.

“If we did reduce the size, the number of teachers — it would be through attrition,” said Storli, referring to potential decisions about not replacing faculty members who are retiring. “It wouldn’t be laying off someone.”

5-week timeline
In a communication from the Hart District Teachers Association sent earlier this week, plans to return after five weeks of online learning format was deemed “unrealistic.”

The concern cited by the HDTA in the letter to teachers was the need for Los Angeles County to be off the watch list for two weeks straight in order for the return to be deemed safe under the current orders. (The discussion over the last week regarding a potential waiver to return to class that local districts could apply for would only be applicable for elementary school districts, according to education officials.)

Last week, the Hart District board voted to start the fall semester using a virtual format, effectively becoming the first Santa Clarita Valley school district to formalize a plan of this kind.

Over the course of the next week, Gov. Gavin Newsom would announce that schools on the state watchlist for negative COVID-19 trends, of which L.A. County is one, would not be allowed to reopen in the fall, and the other four school districts in the SCV followed the Hart District’s lead in announcing their own virtual fall starts.

However, while the elementary school district’s either declined to put a time limit on their return, while others said they would await the decision to take L.A. County off the watchlist, the William S. Hart Union High School District governing board had voted to revisit the topic of a blended model return to campuses five weeks after the start of school.

A blended model, which is a plan that all the districts have said they will look at once they’re able to return, involves having groups of students attending campus on alternating days, while continuing their online education for those days they aren’t receiving instruction physically within a classroom.

Teachers have said that within five weeks of the start of school, it would be unrealistic for L.A. County to be off the watch list for at least 14 days, the mandated time a county has to be off the list before it can reopen schools.

“I think the district made a prudent choice. In the first five weeks, we’ll see what happens

Now that (teachers) have got directions, they’re trying to make the most of the situation.”

Board President Linda Storli said that while she believes the district, in a perfect world free from COVID-19, could return to campus instantaneously, the board acknowledges that’s not the present situation, and may not even be the case five weeks after the start of school.

“We will always follow what L.A. County tells us we can and can’t do,” said Storli.

Teachers in the Classroom
One issue that remains up for debate and the district to solve is during the online format at the beginning, will the teachers be mandated to live stream from inside their classroom?

The district has said they would like to see teachers within the classroom, teaching through teleconference, but the teacher’s association has reservations.

“This is real people are getting sick, real people are getting really sick and people are dying,” said Williams. “Some of them are just overwhelmed by not only the obstacles, but also the valid questions.”

Williams cited the association’s own survey it had distributed last week, with 700 of the over 1,200 teachers who responded to a survey in early July saying they didn’t feel comfortable returning to campus.

“They’re (teachers) are trying to give students the best education possible in a crappy situation,” Williams said, referring to the challenges quarantine has put on the classroom experience. “This is such unknown territory.”

The discussion of whether to have teachers in the classroom teaching will be a topic of discussion for the board in coming weeks, Storli said.

“We did say during our (last) meeting that that’s what we wanted,” said Storli. “There has been a lot of teachers talking about reasons that they can and don’t want to go back into the classroom, so that’s going to be on our agenda for our next meeting.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Hart District Officials Confirm No Teacher Layoffs for Fall Term

Hart District Officials Confirm No Teacher Layoffs for Fall Term
Thursday, Jul 23, 2020
There are no teacher layoffs planned for William S. Hart Union High School District for the coming fall, district and teacher representatives confirmed Thursday.
FULL STORY...

Hart District Likely to Proceed with Sequoia Move; Parents Express Concerns

Hart District Likely to Proceed with Sequoia Move; Parents Express Concerns
Wednesday, Jul 22, 2020
While William S. Hart Union High School District officials have said they’re likely to move forward with the plan, a number of parents from the small, yet niche Sequoia School expressed concerns over the district’s plan to move the campus to Castaic High School.
FULL STORY...

California Parents Sue Newsom to Reopen Schools

California Parents Sue Newsom to Reopen Schools
Wednesday, Jul 22, 2020
Even as the number of COVID-19 cases in California surges past 400,000 and the death toll tops 7,000, a group of parents sued the state Tuesday demanding the state reopen schools for business as usual this fall.
FULL STORY...

Hebrew School Goes Virtual for Temple Beth Ami

Hebrew School Goes Virtual for Temple Beth Ami
Wednesday, Jul 22, 2020
In an effort to continue providing students in the Santa Clarita Valley with educational resources, Temple Beth Ami is offering a free Hebrew school program with an innovative hybrid model.
FULL STORY...

All 5 SCV Public School Districts Formalize Delayed Returns

All 5 SCV Public School Districts Formalize Delayed Returns
Wednesday, Jul 22, 2020
Following votes held Monday and Tuesday by the governing boards for the Newhall, Saugus Union and Sulphur Springs Union school districts, all five public school districts within the Santa Clarita Valley have officially postponed their return to physical campuses in the fall.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 166,848 Cases Countywide, 4,062 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 49 new deaths and 2,014 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,062 cases confirmed in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 166,848 Cases Countywide, 4,062 Cases in SCV
Hart District Officials Confirm No Teacher Layoffs for Fall Term
There are no teacher layoffs planned for William S. Hart Union High School District for the coming fall, district and teacher representatives confirmed Thursday.
Hart District Officials Confirm No Teacher Layoffs for Fall Term
Supes Approve Expanding School-Based Intervention Programs for Young Men of Color
As protests across the country continue, in a call for greater racial equity to counteract the injustices faced by men of color, the Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion to increase Department of Mental Health (DMH) funding to combat the school-to-prison pipeline of African American men.
Supes Approve Expanding School-Based Intervention Programs for Young Men of Color
Aug. 5: SCV Groundwater Sustainability Plan Web Conference Workshop
Join the SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency (SCV-GSA) via web conference on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 4:00 p.m., to learn and to provide input on plans to sustain our water supply as we continue the process of developing a Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP). 
Aug. 5: SCV Groundwater Sustainability Plan Web Conference Workshop
City Begins Construction on Santa Clarita Bike Park
The ground is being graded, and soon, banks and jumps will be built at the site of a new amenity the community has been clamoring for – the Santa Clarita Bike Park.
City Begins Construction on Santa Clarita Bike Park
County Unveils Enforcement Plan for Businesses That Continue to Violate Health Orders
As health inspectors continue to conduct visits to ensure infection control measures are in place in businesses across the County, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has created a tiered compliance and enforcement plan that will include citations and fines for businesses that continue to violate Health Officer Orders.
County Unveils Enforcement Plan for Businesses That Continue to Violate Health Orders
County Parks to Host Virtual Cheer Camp with L.A. Rams Cheerleaders
L.A. County Parks will unite the cheerleading spirit during a weeklong free Virtual Cheer Camp from Monday, July 27 - Friday, July 31.
County Parks to Host Virtual Cheer Camp with L.A. Rams Cheerleaders
Aug. 3: VIA Virtual Conference with Congressman Mike Garcia
The Valley Industry Association (VIA) will host the First 60 Days with Congressman Mike Garcia, Monday, Aug. 3 at 11:00 a.m., via Zoom.
Aug. 3: VIA Virtual Conference with Congressman Mike Garcia
Newhall Vegetation Fire Quickly Doused
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to a vegetation fire in the Newhall Pass Thursday morning.
Newhall Vegetation Fire Quickly Doused
Oct. 3: Santa Clarita Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s 2020
The Santa Clarita Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s which attracts hundreds each year to raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease will take place Saturday, Oct. 3, and will look different this year.
Oct. 3: Santa Clarita Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s 2020
SCV Domestic Violence Reports Show Higher Rates Than 2019
The number of Santa Clarita Valley domestic violence reports continue to show higher rates than it had last year, echoing a trend domestic violence experts are seeing throughout Los Angeles County.
SCV Domestic Violence Reports Show Higher Rates Than 2019
Martial Arts Fitness Center Closes Its Doors After 18 Years
When Liz Bouciegues opened the Martial Arts Fitness Center in Canyon Country 18 years ago, she knew she wanted more than a place for children to learn martial arts.
Martial Arts Fitness Center Closes Its Doors After 18 Years
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy Friday in the Santa Clarita Valley for sensitive groups and individuals.
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
DMV Modernization Continues Despite Pandemic
SACRAMENTO - As Californians adjust to the health, economic and societal challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the California Department of Motor Vehicles is adjusting along with them.
DMV Modernization Continues Despite Pandemic
Today in SCV History (July 23)
1982 - Vic Morrow & two child actors killed in helicopter crash at Indian Dunes during filming of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
Twilight Zone Movie
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Record New California Cases; 4,038 Total in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 64 new deaths and 3,266 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,038 cases confirmed to date in the SCV, including 1,878 in the city of Santa Clarita.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Record New California Cases; 4,038 Total in SCV
Free Printing Services Now Available at OTN Library
The Santa Clarita Public Library is now offering free curbside printing services at the Old Town Newhall Library, up to 10 pages per day.
Free Printing Services Now Available at OTN Library
Santa Clarita Receives $18.3M in CARES Act Funds for Transit Services
Santa Clarita has received a portion of $25 billion grant funding specific to aiding local governments’ transit services affected by the COVID-19 crisis, federal transit officials announced Monday.
Santa Clarita Receives $18.3M in CARES Act Funds for Transit Services
Hart District Likely to Proceed with Sequoia Move; Parents Express Concerns
While William S. Hart Union High School District officials have said they’re likely to move forward with the plan, a number of parents from the small, yet niche Sequoia School expressed concerns over the district’s plan to move the campus to Castaic High School.
Hart District Likely to Proceed with Sequoia Move; Parents Express Concerns
Wilk, Hurtado Ask Governor to Keep EDD Open 24/7 to Clear Backlog
California Senators Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita), representing the 21st Senate District and Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger), representing the 14th Senate District, announced they have asked Governor Newsom to issue an Executive Order to keep the state Employment Development Department phone lines and operations open and fully staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until the backlog in claims processing is addressed.
Wilk, Hurtado Ask Governor to Keep EDD Open 24/7 to Clear Backlog
Appointments Available at County COVID-19 Testing Sites Including COC
Appointments are available this week and weekend at county-operated COVID-19 testing sites including College of the Canyons, Los Angeles County Public Health officials announced Wednesday.
Appointments Available at County COVID-19 Testing Sites Including COC
Princess Cruises Extends Pause of Global Ship Operations
Princess Cruises is extending its pause in cruise operations due to the continued progression of COVID-19 and related decisions of various government, health authorities, and airlines regarding travel restrictions, the Valencia-based company announced Wednesday.
Princess Cruises Extends Pause of Global Ship Operations
Supes Ask State to Improve Distance Learning for L.A. County Youth
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a motion authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Mark Ridley-Thomas to ask the state of California to provide additional support for students impacted by distance learning.
Supes Ask State to Improve Distance Learning for L.A. County Youth
Mission San Gabriel Fire Sparks Sadness, and a Reckoning
A recent fire that badly damaged the Mission San Gabriel church in Southern California has brought to the surface 250-year-old sins of Spain and the Catholic Church — part of the complicated and often painful past woven into the fabric of the Golden State.
Mission San Gabriel Fire Sparks Sadness, and a Reckoning
%d bloggers like this: