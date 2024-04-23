Hart District High Schools Recognized Best in Nation

Six comprehensive high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District which includes Canyon, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch have been ranked among the top public high schools in the country by U.S. News & World Report.

As a newer school, sufficient data was not available to accurately represent Castaic High School.

The publication’s “Best High Schools Rankings,” released Tuesday, April 23, compared the Hart District’s high schools against nearly 18,000 public high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia using five factors: college readiness; college curriculum breadth; math, reading and science proficiency; math, reading and science performance and graduation rate.

“We are pleased to announce that the William S. Hart Union High School District once again has multiple schools being recognized by U.S. News & World Report for their exceptional academic performance. This prestigious honor reflects the hard work of our dedicated staff who continue to prepare students for future success,” said Hart District Superintendent Mike Kuhlman.

The rankings of Hart District schools are:

Canyon High School (#1,761 nationally – top 10%)

Golden Valley High School (#2,953 nationally – top 17%)

Hart High School (#2,062 nationally – top 12%)

Saugus High School (#1,616 nationally – top 9%)

Valencia High School (#1,434 nationally – top 8%)

West Ranch High School (#807 nationally – top 5%)

Academy of the Canyons was ranked #36 in the state on math, reading and science proficiency. By virtue of being a middle college high school, Academy of the Canyons does not offer AP classes (which counts against them on the magazine’s ranking system), but instead their students take college classes concurrently with their high school coursework. Every student in the Hart School District has the opportunity to take concurrent classes at College of the Canyons.

