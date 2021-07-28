Hearing For Anti-CEMEX Bill Pushed To January

A hearing for Senate Bill 520, authored by Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, was cancelled by Wilk last month.
The bill would allow the public to comment on large mining projects — like the proposed CEMEX sand and gravel mine in Soledad Canyon, which had its water-appropriation permit application filed with the State Water Resources Control Board more than 30 years ago — before the board reaches a decision on the application.
Originally scheduled for a hearing before the Assembly Committee on Water, Parks and Wildlife on June 17, the bill is now set for a hearing in January, according to a prepared statement from Wilk’s office.
“In the meantime, I am closely monitoring the status of the federal litigation regarding CEMEX’s mining contracts as this is an issue that directly impacts residents of Santa Clarita,” said Wilk in a prepared statement, noting the bill passed the Senate without dissenting votes.
In 2019, CEMEX, an international mining company, filed a lawsuit seeking to restore its federal contracts for sand and gravel mining.
The case is still in federal court where it awaits a ruling from Judge Carl J. Nichols.
The California Department of Public Health has updated their guidance for face coverings statewide, aligning it with the mandates that L.A. County and the CDC calling for the public to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.
The California State University announced Tuesday that it will require faculty, staff and students who are accessing campus facilities at any university location to be immunized against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a substitute motion authored by Kathryn Barger and Hilda L. Solis, in response to the proposed motion by Holly Mitchell and Shelia Kuehl that would move forward with the placement of youth realigned from the Department of Juvenile Justice and the L.A. County Probation system, specifically at Camps Scott and Scudder in Santa Clarita.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and coauthored by Supervisor Hilda L. Solis to create a Blue Ribbon Commission on Homelessness to assess existing structures and systems and provide recommendations on reforms that will help Los Angeles County and its 88 cities solve homelessness.
Gov. Gavin Newsom was recently in Los Angeles to sign bipartisan legislation that expands California’s film/TV tax credit program with an additional $330 million over two years, including $150 million targeted specifically at promoting new soundstage development and workforce diversity.
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs Center for Financial Empowerment announced the release of "Get Ahead L.A.," a free online service dedicated to safely guiding Los Angeles County residents to financial resources.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board of directors felt assured in their agency’s water quality after receiving a presentation Tuesday night about the agency’s 2021 Consumer Confidence Report released in early June.
