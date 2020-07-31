[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1939 - Recording artist, music promoter and longtime Sand Canyon resident Cliffie Stone marries singer Dorothy Darling in Hollywood [story]
Cliffie Stone
High-Speed Rail Extends EIR Review Period for Burbank-L.A. Section to Aug. 31
| Friday, Jul 31, 2020
review period extension to aug 31 2020

The California High-Speed Rail Authority on Friday extended the public review period for the Burbank to Los Angeles Draft Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact Statement an additional 31 days to Aug. 31, 2020, bringing the total comment period to 94 days.

In consideration of limitations caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, the Authority elected to again extend the public review period for the Draft EIR/EIS to provide additional time for review and comments. The public review period, initially set to expire July 16, 2020, had previously been extended to July 31, 2020.

Recognizing the immense challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Authority shifted its outreach approach in early March, transitioning from in-person informational open houses to webcast open houses in anticipation of the release of the draft environmental documents. The Authority has since created a standalone website with Draft EIR/EIS and explanatory videos, presented a live webcast open house meeting, and hosted a telephone town hall with calls placed to more than 40,000 stakeholders residing along the corridor.

During this second extension, Authority staff will continue conducting targeted outreach, offering additional staff office hours, telephone town hall and/or virtual meetings. The Authority will provide more specific information on these focused outreach efforts as soon as plans have been formalized and meeting dates are available.

A printed copy of the Draft EIR/EIS is available at Caltrans District 7 Headquarters, 100 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA 90012. The documents will be available in the museum located on the 1st floor of the building. To view the documents, you must check in with security at the front desk by signing in and providing identification to be issued a visitor’s badge.

The public hearing for Burbank to Los Angeles Section Draft EIR/EIS was held July 8, 2020, via teleconference and online video conference, rather than in-person meeting. The virtual public hearing included a webcast and moderated call-in number for the public to submit oral comments. This was the only opportunity to provide live oral comment on the Draft EIR/EIS.

To view a recorded live stream of the public hearing, telephone town hall or virtual open house, please visit the Community Open House Meetings Section on this Authority webpage: https://hsr.ca.gov/high_speed_rail/project_sections/burbank_los_angeles.aspx.

The public can continue to submit comments on the Burbank to Los Angeles EIR/EIS the following ways:

* Via web comment form on the Authority’s website

* Via email to burbank_los.angeles@hsr.ca.gov with the subject line “Burbank to Los Angeles Draft EIR/EIS Comment”

* Oral comment on the direct phone line for the Burbank to Los Angeles Project Section at 877-977-1660

* Via mail at the address below:

Attn: Burbank to Los Angeles Draft EIR/EIS
California High-Speed Rail Authority
355 S Grand Avenue, Suite 2050
Los Angeles, CA 90071

After the comment period closes Aug. 31, 2020, and the comments received have been evaluated, staff will prepare and issue the Final EIR/EIS document and present it to the Authority Board of Directors to consider certification and project approval under the California Environmental Quality Act and National Environmental Policy Act.

The environmental review, consultation, and other actions required by applicable Federal environmental laws for this project are being or have been carried out by the State of California pursuant to 23 U.S.C. 327 and a Memorandum of Understanding dated July 23, 2019 and executed by the Federal Railroad Administration and the State of California.

To view the contents of the Draft EIR/EIS, click here.
Man’s Body Found in Restroom at Hart Park; Detectives Investigating
Friday, Jul 31, 2020
Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau have started an investigation after the body of a man was found at William S. Hart Park Friday morning.
High-Speed Rail Extends EIR Review Period for Burbank-L.A. Section to Aug. 31
Friday, Jul 31, 2020
The California High-Speed Rail Authority on Friday extended the public review period for the Burbank to Los Angeles Draft Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact Statement an additional 31 days to Aug. 31, 2020, bringing the total comment period to 94 days.
LAHSA Continues to Struggle with L.A. County Homeless Population Count
Friday, Jul 31, 2020
Those working with the Santa Clarita Valley’s homeless population fear the county’s annual count of people in need of housing is once again lower than the actual figure, despite having 30% more people helping in the count.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Eagle Collegiate Academy Approved as New SCV Charter School
A new charter school, Eagle Collegiate Academy, is coming to Acton after the state Board of Education approved the school's petition earlier this month against the recommendation of local, county and state education officials.
Man’s Body Found in Restroom at Hart Park; Detectives Investigating
Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau have started an investigation after the body of a man was found at William S. Hart Park Friday morning.
High-Speed Rail Extends EIR Review Period for Burbank-L.A. Section to Aug. 31
The California High-Speed Rail Authority on Friday extended the public review period for the Burbank to Los Angeles Draft Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact Statement an additional 31 days to Aug. 31, 2020, bringing the total comment period to 94 days.
LAHSA Continues to Struggle with L.A. County Homeless Population Count
Those working with the Santa Clarita Valley’s homeless population fear the county’s annual count of people in need of housing is once again lower than the actual figure, despite having 30% more people helping in the count.
Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Grand Theft of Budget Rental Truck
A 39-year-old Encino woman was arrested Thursday in Newhall on suspicion of stealing a Budget rental moving truck — the kind of crime that local law enforcement officials say is on the rise amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Why Unhealthy Air Quality Advisories are Common in SCV
Health officials issuing air quality advisories that highlight three communities — the East San Gabriel Valley, the San Gabriel Mountains and the Santa Clarita Valley — is an unhealthy summer tradition, an air quality expert said Thursday.
Lackey, California Lawmakers Rip Unemployment Agency Over Payment Delays
State lawmakers including Assemblymember Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, and out-of-work Californians unleashed a torrent of criticism and frustration Thursday in a tense hearing over the Employment Development Department’s persistent failure to deliver unemployment insurance benefits, despite promises to do better.
Skateboard-Towing Woman Arrested on Felony ID Theft Charges Twice in 3 Days
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies arrested the same woman twice in three days on felony fraud charges for allegedly possessing bogus driver's licenses.
Today in SCV History (July 31)
1939 - Recording artist, music promoter and longtime Sand Canyon resident Cliffie Stone marries singer Dorothy Darling in Hollywood [story]
Mission Valley Bank Posts 2Q Profit Despite Virus Impact
Mission Valley Bancorp announced Thursday net income of $1.2 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, through the second quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $1.5 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, through the second quarter of 2019.
Residents Encouraged to Take Advantage of Santa Clarita Library’s Online Resources
As the Santa Clarita Public Library gears up for Fall programming in September, residents are reminded to take advantage of the wide variety of online resources available.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 18th Death at Henry Mayo; 4,337 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 41 new deaths and 2,628 new cases of COVID-19, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 18th COVID-related death to date, bringing SCV's total to 46.
Emergency Grants Through CARES Act Still Available for COC Students
Emergency grants through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act are still available for College of the Canyons students with needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
2020 Homeless Count Reports Decrease in SCV Homelessness
Last month, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) released the countywide results of their annual point in time homeless count revealing a 12.7% increase in people experiencing homelessness in 2020.
Legendary COC Baseball Coach Mike Gillespie Dies at 80
Legendary longtime College of the Canyons baseball head coach Mike Gillespie, who launched the Cougars baseball program and led the program to three state titles before winning an NCAA National Championship with USC and later reestablishing the baseball program at UC Irvine, passed on July 29, 2020. He was 80
Circle of Hope Welcomes Two New Board Members
Circle of Hope, a nonprofit organization in Santa Clarita who provides educational, emotional and financial services to those with cancer in the community is proud to announce and welcome two new members to the organization’s Board of Directors.
Heat Alert Issued for SCV Through Saturday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Heat Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley through Saturday, Aug. 1, as high temperatures have been forecast for the area.
Chamber’s Latino Business Alliance Donates Laptops to Boys & Girls Club
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday its council, the Latino Business Alliance (LBA), has brought the community together to donate nine laptops to the Boys & Girls Club. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, and with current announcement of the school year to start with full time virtual learning, the LBA wants to ensure we are providing to our local nonprofits with much-needed resources during this time.
All Softball Fields at City Parks to Close Beginning Friday Until Further Notice
During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Santa Clarita has been able to keep its parks and trails open due to the diligence of residents in following Los Angeles County Department of Public Health orders and maintaining the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommended physical distancing standards and wearing face coverings in public.
Auditions for New Vocal Performance Group ‘Portfolio’ Being Scheduled
Auditions are being scheduled for a new vocal performance group, “Portfolio,” a community project of Olive Branch Theatricals, a nonprofit arts group in Santa Clarita.
Magnitude 4.2 Earthquake Rocks SCV
A preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck in the San Fernando Valley, a few miles south of the Santa Clarita Valley early Thursday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Stevenson Ranch Library to Serve as Emergency Cooling Center
With temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County expected to rise into the triple digits this weekend, various public facilities located throughout the County, including Stevenson Ranch Library in the Santa Clarita Valley, will serve as Emergency Cooling Centers starting on Friday, July 31.
Today in SCV History (July 30)
1869 - The Del Valle family's then-1,340 acre Rancho Camulos is legally separated (partitioned) from the Rancho San Francisco land grant [story]
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Third Castaic Resident Dies; SCV Cases Total Hits 4,306
L.A. County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 91 new deaths and 4,825 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,306 cases confirmed to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, and the third death in Castaic, bringing the SCV's total to 45.
